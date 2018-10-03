Steve Jobs' widow Laurene Powell Jobs is worth $21.3 billion — take a look at how the philanthropist spends her fortune, from a $16.5 million home in San Francisco to a multimillion-dollar yacht

- Laurene Powell Jobs is the wife of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.
- She has become a powerful investor and has a net worth of $21.3 billion, according to Forbes.
- Some of her projects range from environmental committees to acquiring a majority stake in an influential US magazine.
Laurene Powell Jobs has become an influential and formidable presence in the investing world.
And she ranks among the richest women in the world, with a net worth of $21.3 billion, according to Forbes.
Upon her husband's death in 2011, Powell Jobs inherited his fortune — primarily shares of Apple and Disney.
Here's a look at the life of the businesswoman and philanthropist:
Laurene Powell Jobs was born in West Milford, New Jersey in 1963.
West Milford, New Jersey. (Jim McIntosh/Flickr)
Source: Vogue
Her father, a pilot, died in a plane collision when she was 3 years old, and her mother later remarried.
Laurene Powell Jobs. (Steve Jennings / Stringer / Getty Images)
Source: Vogue
Powell Jobs double-majored in political science and economics at the University of Pennsylvania.
Stanford University. (Shutterstock/MintImages)
Source: New York Times, Stanford
After graduating, she worked on Wall Street for Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs before heading west to earn her MBA.
Goldman Sachs. (Reuters/ Lucas Jackson)
Source: New York Times, Stanford
She enrolled in Stanford’s Graduate School of Business in 1989.
The Knight Management Center at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. (Steve Castillo/Wikimedia Commons)
Source: New York Times, Stanford
That's where she met her future husband, Steve Jobs.
Steve Jobs. (Ben Margot/AP Images)
Sources: The New York Times, International Business Times
According to Walter Isaacson's biography of Steve, Powell Jobs got dragged along to a campus event by a friend.
Stanford University. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
Source: "Steve Jobs"
It turned out to be a guest lecture by Jobs.
Steve Jobs. (Lou Dematteis / Reuters)
Source: "Steve Jobs"
"I knew that Steve Jobs was the speaker, but the face I thought of was that of Bill Gates," Powell Jobs told Isaacson. "I had them mixed up."
Bill Gates. (Stevan Morgain/AP Images)
Source: "Steve Jobs"
"This was 1989," Powell Jobs added. "He was working at NeXT, and he was not that big of a deal to me. I wasn't that enthused, but my friend was, so we went."
Steve Jobs. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Source: "Steve Jobs"
The pair arrived late, and were told they couldn't just sit in the aisle. Powell Jobs and her friend ended up sneaking into the reserved seats at the front of the hall.
Stanford University. (turtix/Shutterstock)
Source: "Steve Jobs"
Jobs ended up sitting next to his future wife. "I looked to my right and there was a beautiful girl there, so we started chatting while I was waiting to be introduced," Jobs said.
Steve Jobs. (Richard Drew/AP Images)
Source: "Steve Jobs"
Powell Jobs joked that she was sitting up front because she'd won a raffle. The prize also included a dinner with Jobs.
Steve Jobs. (Eric Risberg/AP Images)
Source: "Steve Jobs"
Jobs finished the lecture, and chased after his future wife, who had already walked out of the hall.
Steve Jobs. (Julia Malakie/AP Images)
Sources: The New York Times, International Business Times, "Steve Jobs"
The Apple founder found Powell Jobs in the parking lot, and asked her about the raffle. She agreed to go to dinner with him on that Saturday, and they exchanged numbers.
Steve Jobs. (AP Photo/AP Images)
Source: "Steve Jobs"
Jobs prepared to leave for a work dinner, but then though better of it and returned to Powell Jobs. He asked if she'd like to go to dinner that night.
St. Michael's Alley. (Yelp)
Source: "Steve Jobs"
She agreed, and they headed off to a nearby restaurant called St. Michael's Alley.
play
Source: "Steve Jobs"
While Jobs' NeXT colleagues waited for their boss to show up ...
St. Michael's Alley. (Yelp)
Source: "Steve Jobs"
... the tech founder and Powell Jobs spent four hours at the restaurant.
Source: "Steve Jobs"
The couple remained together after that night.
Steve and Laurene Powell Jobs. (Diana Walker / Contour by Getty Images)
Sources: The New York Times, International Business Times
They married in March of 1991 at the Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite National Park.
Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite National Park, California. (Yelp)
Source: International Business Times, Vogue
The couple had three children: Reed, Erin, and Eve.
Eve Jobs. (Jordan Strauss/AP Images)
Source: International Business Times, Vogue
When Jobs died from cancer in 2011, his wife inherited his wealth — including 5.5 million shares of Apple stock and a 7.3% stake in The Walt Disney Company. The inheritance left Powell Jobs a billionaire.
Walt Disney World. (Charles W Luzier/Reuters)
Her stake in Disney initially made her the company's largest individual shareholder, but as of 2017 she has reduced her stake by half, according to Variety.
Walt Disney World. (Associated Press)
Sources: Business Insider, Variety
Powell Jobs has had a strong focus on philanthropy.
(JStone/Shutterstock)
Source: The New York Times
“In the broadest sense, we want to use our knowledge and our network and our relationships to try to effect the greatest amount of good,” she told The New York Times in 2013.
Laurene Powell Jobs. (Carolyn Kaster/AP Images)
Source: The New York Times
In the early '90s, she cofounded Terravera, a natural-food company aimed at developing organic raw materials, such as legumes and grains, for the food and feed industries.
Laurene Powell Jobs. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Sources: Terravera, Vogue
She later backed off from Terravera to spend more time tutoring and raising her growing family.
Laurene Powell Jobs. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Images)
Sources: Terravera, Vogue
In 1997, Powell Jobs founded College Track, a storefront nonprofit organization that helps prepare low-income students for college through tutoring and mentoring.
College Track. (College Track/Facebook)
Source: College Track
College Track has expanded to eight locations across California, Colorado, and Louisiana.
College Track. (Glassdoor)
Source: College Track
In the early 2000s, Powell Jobs started Emerson Collective — an organization named after Ralph Waldo Emerson.
Ralph Waldo Emerson. (Otto Herschan / Stringer / Getty Images)
Sources: Los Angeles Times, Motley Fool, Vogue
The Emerson Collective makes grants and investments that focus on immigration, social justice, and education.
Ralph Waldo Emerson. (George Eastman House Collection / Wikimedia Commons)
Sources: Los Angeles Times, Motley Fool, Vogue
A private company rather than a traditional nonprofit, Emerson Collective has funded a number of startups.
Laurene Powell Jobs. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)
Sources: Los Angeles Times, Motley Fool, Vogue
Emerson Collective projects include AltSchool, a VC-backed school that aims to transform education by personalizing student instruction with technology.
A classroom in San Francisco's AltSchool. (Melia Robinson/Business Insider)
Sources: Los Angeles Times, Motley Fool, Vogue
Last September, Powell Jobs pledged $50 million via Emerson to fund XQ: The Super School Project.
Laurene Powell Jobs with XQ CEO Russlynn Ali. (Getty Images/Angela Weiss)
Source: The New York Times
That venture aims to reform education from the inside out by revamping how high schools approach curriculum.
Laurene Powell Jobs. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)
Source: The New York Times
She is the chairwoman of XQ's board of directors.
Laurene Powell Jobs. (Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)
Source: The New York Times
Powell Jobs has served on the board of several organizations, including Teach for America, Conservation International, and the New America Foundation.
Teach for America. (J Pat Carter/AP)
Source: Bloomberg
She's a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and Stanford University's board of trustees.
Stanford University. (Justin Sullivan/Getty)
Source: Bloomberg
Along with Michael Bloomberg and Ray Dalio, Powell Jobs is a founding member of the Climate Leadership Council.
Laurene Powell Jobs. (Larry Downing/Reuters)
Source: Climate Leadership Council
In addition to her work with various causes, Powell Jobs has also cultivated a reputation as a major art collector.
Laurene Powell Jobs. (Reuters/Gus Ruelas)
Source: Art News
Art News named her as one of the 200 top collectors of 2018. She reportedly has a keen interest in contemporary art, in particular.
Powell Jobs has a passion for contemporary art. (Claudio Divizia/Shutterstock)
Source: Art News, Art News
She's also made a move into the sports world, buying a stake in Monumental Sports & Entertainment.
The Wizards. (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Source: Fortune
Monumental owns the Washington Wizards, the Washington Capitals, and the Capital One Arena.
The Washington Capitals. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Source: Fortune
Powell Jobs and Emerson Collective had partnered up with writer Leon Wieseltier to form a new magazine called Idea.
Leon Wieseltier. (AP)
Source: CNN, The Wrap
She scrapped the venture when Wieseltier's former colleagues at the New Republic came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against him in October 2017.
Laurene Powell Jobs. (GUS RUELAS/Reuters)
Source: CNN, The Wrap
On July 28, 2017, Emerson Collective acquired a majority stake in The Atlantic.
A 1862 edition of The Atlantic. (The Atlantic Monthly / Wikimedia Commons)
Source: Forbes, The Atlantic
Powell Jobs released a statement commending the magazine for its drive to "bring about equality for all people; to illuminate and defend the American idea; to celebrate American culture and literature; and to cover our marvelous, and sometimes messy, democratic experiment."
Laurene Powell Jobs. (Stephen Lam/Reuters)
Source: Forbes, The Atlantic
In terms of her personal life, Powell Jobs owns a $16.5 million home in San Francisco, which boasts six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms and incredible views of the city.
Powell Jobs owns a home in San Francisco. (Sergei Gussev/Flickr)
Source: Business Insider
When she and her family are looking to get away, they're able to sail off on The Venus. The yacht cost at least €100 million, according to Cult of Mac, and was commissioned by Jobs, but was completed after he died.
The Venus. (Mcampos/Wikimedia Commons)
Source: Boat, Yachting, Feadship, Cult of Mac
The yacht has been spotted in locales like Göcek in Turkey ...
Göcek, Turkey. (Jorge Franganillo/Wikimedia Commons)
Source: Boat
... Milos in Greece ...
Milos, Greece. (Zde/Wikimedia Commons)
Source: Boat
... and Brijuni, Croatia.
Brijuni, Croatia. (Zumbulka~commonswiki / Wikimedia Commons)
Source: Total Croatia News
"I'm very aware of the fact that we're all just passing through here," Powell Jobs told the Washington Post. "I feel like I'm hitting my stride now... It is my goal to effectively deploy resources. If there's nothing left when I die, that's just fine."
Laurene Powell Jobs. (JStone/Shutterstock)
Source: The Washington Post