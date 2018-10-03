Steve Jobs' widow Laurene Powell Jobs is worth $21.3 billion — take a look at how the philanthropist spends her fortune, from a $16.5 million home in San Francisco to a multimillion-dollar yacht

news

Laurene Powell Jobs is the wife of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

She has become a powerful investor and has a net worth of $21.3 billion, according to Forbes.

Some of her projects range from environmental committees to acquiring a majority stake in an influential US magazine.



Laurene Powell Jobs has become an influential and formidable presence in the investing world.

And she ranks among the richest women in the world, with a net worth of $21.3 billion, according to Forbes.

Upon her husband's death in 2011, Powell Jobs inherited his fortune — primarily shares of Apple and Disney.

Here's a look at the life of the businesswoman and philanthropist:

Laurene Powell Jobs was born in West Milford, New Jersey in 1963.

Her father, a pilot, died in a plane collision when she was 3 years old, and her mother later remarried.

Powell Jobs double-majored in political science and economics at the University of Pennsylvania.

After graduating, she worked on Wall Street for Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs before heading west to earn her MBA.

She enrolled in Stanford’s Graduate School of Business in 1989.

That's where she met her future husband, Steve Jobs.

According to Walter Isaacson's biography of Steve, Powell Jobs got dragged along to a campus event by a friend.

It turned out to be a guest lecture by Jobs.

"I knew that Steve Jobs was the speaker, but the face I thought of was that of Bill Gates," Powell Jobs told Isaacson. "I had them mixed up."

"This was 1989," Powell Jobs added. "He was working at NeXT, and he was not that big of a deal to me. I wasn't that enthused, but my friend was, so we went."

The pair arrived late, and were told they couldn't just sit in the aisle. Powell Jobs and her friend ended up sneaking into the reserved seats at the front of the hall.

Jobs ended up sitting next to his future wife. "I looked to my right and there was a beautiful girl there, so we started chatting while I was waiting to be introduced," Jobs said.

Powell Jobs joked that she was sitting up front because she'd won a raffle. The prize also included a dinner with Jobs.

Jobs finished the lecture, and chased after his future wife, who had already walked out of the hall.

The Apple founder found Powell Jobs in the parking lot, and asked her about the raffle. She agreed to go to dinner with him on that Saturday, and they exchanged numbers.

Jobs prepared to leave for a work dinner, but then though better of it and returned to Powell Jobs. He asked if she'd like to go to dinner that night.

She agreed, and they headed off to a nearby restaurant called St. Michael's Alley.

While Jobs' NeXT colleagues waited for their boss to show up ...

... the tech founder and Powell Jobs spent four hours at the restaurant.

The couple remained together after that night.

They married in March of 1991 at the Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite National Park.

The couple had three children: Reed, Erin, and Eve.

When Jobs died from cancer in 2011, his wife inherited his wealth — including 5.5 million shares of Apple stock and a 7.3% stake in The Walt Disney Company. The inheritance left Powell Jobs a billionaire.

Her stake in Disney initially made her the company's largest individual shareholder, but as of 2017 she has reduced her stake by half, according to Variety.

Powell Jobs has had a strong focus on philanthropy.

“In the broadest sense, we want to use our knowledge and our network and our relationships to try to effect the greatest amount of good,” she told The New York Times in 2013.

In the early '90s, she cofounded Terravera, a natural-food company aimed at developing organic raw materials, such as legumes and grains, for the food and feed industries.

She later backed off from Terravera to spend more time tutoring and raising her growing family.

In 1997, Powell Jobs founded College Track, a storefront nonprofit organization that helps prepare low-income students for college through tutoring and mentoring.

College Track has expanded to eight locations across California, Colorado, and Louisiana.

In the early 2000s, Powell Jobs started Emerson Collective — an organization named after Ralph Waldo Emerson.

The Emerson Collective makes grants and investments that focus on immigration, social justice, and education.

A private company rather than a traditional nonprofit, Emerson Collective has funded a number of startups.

Emerson Collective projects include AltSchool, a VC-backed school that aims to transform education by personalizing student instruction with technology.

Last September, Powell Jobs pledged $50 million via Emerson to fund XQ: The Super School Project.

That venture aims to reform education from the inside out by revamping how high schools approach curriculum.

She is the chairwoman of XQ's board of directors.

Powell Jobs has served on the board of several organizations, including Teach for America, Conservation International, and the New America Foundation.

She's a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and Stanford University's board of trustees.

Along with Michael Bloomberg and Ray Dalio, Powell Jobs is a founding member of the Climate Leadership Council.

In addition to her work with various causes, Powell Jobs has also cultivated a reputation as a major art collector.

Art News named her as one of the 200 top collectors of 2018. She reportedly has a keen interest in contemporary art, in particular.

She's also made a move into the sports world, buying a stake in Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

Monumental owns the Washington Wizards, the Washington Capitals, and the Capital One Arena.

Powell Jobs and Emerson Collective had partnered up with writer Leon Wieseltier to form a new magazine called Idea.

She scrapped the venture when Wieseltier's former colleagues at the New Republic came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against him in October 2017.

On July 28, 2017, Emerson Collective acquired a majority stake in The Atlantic.

Powell Jobs released a statement commending the magazine for its drive to "bring about equality for all people; to illuminate and defend the American idea; to celebrate American culture and literature; and to cover our marvelous, and sometimes messy, democratic experiment."

In terms of her personal life, Powell Jobs owns a $16.5 million home in San Francisco, which boasts six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms and incredible views of the city.

When she and her family are looking to get away, they're able to sail off on The Venus. The yacht cost at least €100 million, according to Cult of Mac, and was commissioned by Jobs, but was completed after he died.

The yacht has been spotted in locales like Göcek in Turkey ...

... Milos in Greece ...

... and Brijuni, Croatia.

"I'm very aware of the fact that we're all just passing through here," Powell Jobs told the Washington Post. "I feel like I'm hitting my stride now... It is my goal to effectively deploy resources. If there's nothing left when I die, that's just fine."

