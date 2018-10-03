Pulse.com.gh logo
Steve Jobs' widow Laurene Powell Jobs is worth $21.3 billion — take a look at how the philanthropist spends her fortune, from a $16.5 million home in San Francisco to a multimillion-dollar yacht


Laurene Powell Jobs is a powerful investor in the realms of tech, education, and media. The University of Pennsylvania grad worked at Goldman Sachs before she met Steve Jobs at a Stanford University lecture. Keep reading to see how Laurene Powell Jobs spends her substantial wealth.

Laurene Powell Jobs. play

Laurene Powell Jobs.

(JStone/Shutterstock)

  • Laurene Powell Jobs is the wife of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.
  • She has become a powerful investor and has a net worth of $21.3 billion, according to Forbes.
  • Some of her projects range from environmental committees to acquiring a majority stake in an influential US magazine.


Laurene Powell Jobs has become an influential and formidable presence in the investing world.

And she ranks among the richest women in the world, with a net worth of $21.3 billion, according to Forbes.

Upon her husband's death in 2011, Powell Jobs inherited his fortune — primarily shares of Apple and Disney.

Here's a look at the life of the businesswoman and philanthropist:

Laurene Powell Jobs was born in West Milford, New Jersey in 1963.

West Milford, New Jersey. play

West Milford, New Jersey.

(Jim McIntosh/Flickr)

Source: Vogue



Her father, a pilot, died in a plane collision when she was 3 years old, and her mother later remarried.

Laurene Powell Jobs. play

Laurene Powell Jobs.

(Steve Jennings / Stringer / Getty Images)

Source: Vogue



Powell Jobs double-majored in political science and economics at the University of Pennsylvania.

Stanford University. play

Stanford University.

(Shutterstock/MintImages)

Source: New York Times, Stanford



After graduating, she worked on Wall Street for Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs before heading west to earn her MBA.

Goldman Sachs. play

Goldman Sachs.

(Reuters/ Lucas Jackson)

Source: New York Times, Stanford



She enrolled in Stanford’s Graduate School of Business in 1989.

The Knight Management Center at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. play

The Knight Management Center at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

(Steve Castillo/Wikimedia Commons)

Source: New York Times, Stanford



That's where she met her future husband, Steve Jobs.

Steve Jobs. play

Steve Jobs.

(Ben Margot/AP Images)

Sources: The New York Times, International Business Times



According to Walter Isaacson's biography of Steve, Powell Jobs got dragged along to a campus event by a friend.

Stanford University. play

Stanford University.

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Source: "Steve Jobs"



It turned out to be a guest lecture by Jobs.

Steve Jobs. play

Steve Jobs.

(Lou Dematteis / Reuters)

Source: "Steve Jobs"



"I knew that Steve Jobs was the speaker, but the face I thought of was that of Bill Gates," Powell Jobs told Isaacson. "I had them mixed up."

Bill Gates. play

Bill Gates.

(Stevan Morgain/AP Images)

Source: "Steve Jobs"



"This was 1989," Powell Jobs added. "He was working at NeXT, and he was not that big of a deal to me. I wasn't that enthused, but my friend was, so we went."

Steve Jobs. play

Steve Jobs.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Source: "Steve Jobs"



The pair arrived late, and were told they couldn't just sit in the aisle. Powell Jobs and her friend ended up sneaking into the reserved seats at the front of the hall.

Stanford University. play

Stanford University.

(turtix/Shutterstock)

Source: "Steve Jobs"



Jobs ended up sitting next to his future wife. "I looked to my right and there was a beautiful girl there, so we started chatting while I was waiting to be introduced," Jobs said.

Steve Jobs. play

Steve Jobs.

(Richard Drew/AP Images)

Source: "Steve Jobs"



Powell Jobs joked that she was sitting up front because she'd won a raffle. The prize also included a dinner with Jobs.

Steve Jobs. play

Steve Jobs.

(Eric Risberg/AP Images)

Source: "Steve Jobs"



Jobs finished the lecture, and chased after his future wife, who had already walked out of the hall.

Steve Jobs. play

Steve Jobs.

(Julia Malakie/AP Images)

Sources: The New York Times, International Business Times, "Steve Jobs"



The Apple founder found Powell Jobs in the parking lot, and asked her about the raffle. She agreed to go to dinner with him on that Saturday, and they exchanged numbers.

Steve Jobs. play

Steve Jobs.

(AP Photo/AP Images)

Source: "Steve Jobs"



Jobs prepared to leave for a work dinner, but then though better of it and returned to Powell Jobs. He asked if she'd like to go to dinner that night.

St. Michael's Alley. play

St. Michael's Alley.

(Yelp)

Source: "Steve Jobs"



She agreed, and they headed off to a nearby restaurant called St. Michael's Alley.

She agreed, and they headed off to a nearby restaurant called St. Michael's Alley. play

She agreed, and they headed off to a nearby restaurant called St. Michael's Alley.

(Yelp)

Source: "Steve Jobs"



While Jobs' NeXT colleagues waited for their boss to show up ...

St. Michael's Alley. play

St. Michael's Alley.

(Yelp)

Source: "Steve Jobs"



... the tech founder and Powell Jobs spent four hours at the restaurant.

... the tech founder and Powell Jobs spent four hours at the restaurant. play

... the tech founder and Powell Jobs spent four hours at the restaurant.

(Yelp)

Source: "Steve Jobs"



The couple remained together after that night.

Steve and Laurene Powell Jobs. play

Steve and Laurene Powell Jobs.

(Diana Walker / Contour by Getty Images)

Sources: The New York Times, International Business Times



They married in March of 1991 at the Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite National Park.

Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite National Park, California. play

Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite National Park, California.

(Yelp)

Source: International Business Times, Vogue



The couple had three children: Reed, Erin, and Eve.

Eve Jobs. play

Eve Jobs.

(Jordan Strauss/AP Images)

Source: International Business Times, Vogue



When Jobs died from cancer in 2011, his wife inherited his wealth — including 5.5 million shares of Apple stock and a 7.3% stake in The Walt Disney Company. The inheritance left Powell Jobs a billionaire.

Walt Disney World. play

Walt Disney World.

(Charles W Luzier/Reuters)


Her stake in Disney initially made her the company's largest individual shareholder, but as of 2017 she has reduced her stake by half, according to Variety.

Walt Disney World. play

Walt Disney World.

(Associated Press)

Sources: Business Insider, Variety



Powell Jobs has had a strong focus on philanthropy.

play

(JStone/Shutterstock)

Source: The New York Times



“In the broadest sense, we want to use our knowledge and our network and our relationships to try to effect the greatest amount of good,” she told The New York Times in 2013.

Laurene Powell Jobs. play

Laurene Powell Jobs.

(Carolyn Kaster/AP Images)

Source: The New York Times



In the early '90s, she cofounded Terravera, a natural-food company aimed at developing organic raw materials, such as legumes and grains, for the food and feed industries.

Laurene Powell Jobs. play

Laurene Powell Jobs.

(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Sources: Terravera, Vogue



She later backed off from Terravera to spend more time tutoring and raising her growing family.

Laurene Powell Jobs. play

Laurene Powell Jobs.

(Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Images)

Sources: Terravera, Vogue



In 1997, Powell Jobs founded College Track, a storefront nonprofit organization that helps prepare low-income students for college through tutoring and mentoring.

College Track. play

College Track.

(College Track/Facebook)

Source: College Track



College Track has expanded to eight locations across California, Colorado, and Louisiana.

College Track. play

College Track.

(Glassdoor)

Source: College Track



In the early 2000s, Powell Jobs started Emerson Collective — an organization named after Ralph Waldo Emerson.

Ralph Waldo Emerson. play

Ralph Waldo Emerson.

(Otto Herschan / Stringer / Getty Images)

Sources: Los Angeles Times, Motley Fool, Vogue



The Emerson Collective makes grants and investments that focus on immigration, social justice, and education.

Ralph Waldo Emerson. play

Ralph Waldo Emerson.

(George Eastman House Collection / Wikimedia Commons)

Sources: Los Angeles Times, Motley Fool, Vogue



A private company rather than a traditional nonprofit, Emerson Collective has funded a number of startups.

Laurene Powell Jobs. play

Laurene Powell Jobs.

(Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Sources: Los Angeles Times, Motley Fool, Vogue



Emerson Collective projects include AltSchool, a VC-backed school that aims to transform education by personalizing student instruction with technology.

A classroom in San Francisco's AltSchool. play

A classroom in San Francisco's AltSchool.

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)

Sources: Los Angeles Times, Motley Fool, Vogue



Last September, Powell Jobs pledged $50 million via Emerson to fund XQ: The Super School Project.

Laurene Powell Jobs with XQ CEO Russlynn Ali. play

Laurene Powell Jobs with XQ CEO Russlynn Ali.

(Getty Images/Angela Weiss)

Source: The New York Times



That venture aims to reform education from the inside out by revamping how high schools approach curriculum.

Laurene Powell Jobs. play

Laurene Powell Jobs.

(Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Source: The New York Times



She is the chairwoman of XQ's board of directors.

Laurene Powell Jobs. play

Laurene Powell Jobs.

(Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)

Source: The New York Times



Powell Jobs has served on the board of several organizations, including Teach for America, Conservation International, and the New America Foundation.

Teach for America. play

Teach for America.

(J Pat Carter/AP)

Source: Bloomberg



She's a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and Stanford University's board of trustees.

Stanford University. play

Stanford University.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty)

Source: Bloomberg



Along with Michael Bloomberg and Ray Dalio, Powell Jobs is a founding member of the Climate Leadership Council.

Laurene Powell Jobs. play

Laurene Powell Jobs.

(Larry Downing/Reuters)

Source: Climate Leadership Council



In addition to her work with various causes, Powell Jobs has also cultivated a reputation as a major art collector.

Laurene Powell Jobs. play

Laurene Powell Jobs.

(Reuters/Gus Ruelas)

Source: Art News



Art News named her as one of the 200 top collectors of 2018. She reportedly has a keen interest in contemporary art, in particular.

Powell Jobs has a passion for contemporary art. play

Powell Jobs has a passion for contemporary art.

(Claudio Divizia/Shutterstock)

Source: Art News, Art News



She's also made a move into the sports world, buying a stake in Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

The Wizards. play

The Wizards.

(Mary Altaffer/AP)

Source: Fortune



Monumental owns the Washington Wizards, the Washington Capitals, and the Capital One Arena.

The Washington Capitals. play

The Washington Capitals.

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Source: Fortune



Powell Jobs and Emerson Collective had partnered up with writer Leon Wieseltier to form a new magazine called Idea.

Leon Wieseltier. play

Leon Wieseltier.

(AP)

Source: CNN, The Wrap



She scrapped the venture when Wieseltier's former colleagues at the New Republic came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against him in October 2017.

Laurene Powell Jobs. play

Laurene Powell Jobs.

(GUS RUELAS/Reuters)

Source: CNN, The Wrap



On July 28, 2017, Emerson Collective acquired a majority stake in The Atlantic.

A 1862 edition of The Atlantic. play

A 1862 edition of The Atlantic.

(The Atlantic Monthly / Wikimedia Commons)

Source: Forbes, The Atlantic



Powell Jobs released a statement commending the magazine for its drive to "bring about equality for all people; to illuminate and defend the American idea; to celebrate American culture and literature; and to cover our marvelous, and sometimes messy, democratic experiment."

Laurene Powell Jobs. play

Laurene Powell Jobs.

(Stephen Lam/Reuters)

Source: Forbes, The Atlantic



In terms of her personal life, Powell Jobs owns a $16.5 million home in San Francisco, which boasts six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms and incredible views of the city.

Powell Jobs owns a home in San Francisco. play

Powell Jobs owns a home in San Francisco.

(Sergei Gussev/Flickr)

Source: Business Insider



When she and her family are looking to get away, they're able to sail off on The Venus. The yacht cost at least €100 million, according to Cult of Mac, and was commissioned by Jobs, but was completed after he died.

The Venus. play

The Venus.

(Mcampos/Wikimedia Commons)

Source: Boat, Yachting, Feadship, Cult of Mac



The yacht has been spotted in locales like Göcek in Turkey ...

Göcek, Turkey. play

Göcek, Turkey.

(Jorge Franganillo/Wikimedia Commons)

Source: Boat



... Milos in Greece ...

Milos, Greece. play

Milos, Greece.

(Zde/Wikimedia Commons)

Source: Boat



... and Brijuni, Croatia.

Brijuni, Croatia. play

Brijuni, Croatia.

(Zumbulka~commonswiki / Wikimedia Commons)

Source: Total Croatia News



"I'm very aware of the fact that we're all just passing through here," Powell Jobs told the Washington Post. "I feel like I'm hitting my stride now... It is my goal to effectively deploy resources. If there's nothing left when I die, that's just fine."

Laurene Powell Jobs. play

Laurene Powell Jobs.

(JStone/Shutterstock)

Source: The Washington Post



