﻿Stratagem Energy Management Company (SEMC) has trained media professionals with the aim to boost the media reporting on energy-related issues in Nigeria.

The Energy Media Training (EMT) held at the Radisson Blu Ikeja GRA Lagos last month, was attended by journalists drawn from top leading media houses in Nigeria such as Business Insider SSA by Pulse, Silverbird Television, TVC and others.

Ayodeji Dada, President, Association of Energy Engineers Nigeria Chapter, in his opening remarks, emphasised how important it is for the media to work with the energy sector.

“The media plays a key role in influencing the development of societies and in propagating a healthy and sustainable energy system in the country through an efficient energy management system,” he said.

Speakers at the event include Executive Secretary of the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), Dr. Joy Ogaji, the President of Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN), Correspondent at Channels Television, Olu Philips, Segun Adaju; CEO – Nigeria Climate Innovation Center, Bankole Oloruntoba as well as Ayodele Oni, partner at Bloomsfield Law Energy and Natural Resources Practice Group represented by Bankole Fasehun.

Speaking on power generation titled “Power Generation; 5 years after,” Ogaji explains various issues surrounding the power sector and the role of the GENCOs in the chain of power supply.

She said, “To optimise the current generation capacity, there is need for massive investment in transmission and distribution networks in the country. Power Generation Companies (GenCos) have the capacity to increase their output in the near term.

“However, an increase in power generation without a resultant increase in Transmission Company of Nigeria’s (TCN) wheeling capacity and improved distribution infrastructures will continue to lead to stranded power generation,” she noted.

Other topics covered by the speakers include ways to access difficult information, fact-checking and using the use of data to tell stories that will enrich media content and better inform citizens about the energy sector.

Stratagem Energy Management Company is an indigenous company with focused interest in the energy sector of the Nigerian Economy and West Africa at large, with their operational headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria.

The company implements Energy Management systems for businesses across all sectors of the economy who want to optimise their energy usage and save energy costs.