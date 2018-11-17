Pulse.com.gh logo
Strategy Take a look around Nike's enormous new flagship store in New York City, complete with the world's largest for-sale collection of Nike shoes (NKE)

Nike's new flagship store the House of Innovation, and it's built to look like the brand is taking customers behind the scenes of its design labs.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

  • Nike has opened a new flagship store in New York City.
  • Called the Nike House of Innovation 000, it spans six floors and 68,000 square feet and is packed with brand-new customer experiences that Nike has never done before.
  • The store incorporates all of Nike's digital advances and combines them with some new ones to serve all kinds of customers, from the in-and-out shopper to the hardcore sneakerhead.

Nike opened its newest store, officially named the Nike House of Innovation 000, on Thursday. Located on Fifth Ave. in Manhattan, it's Nike's new flagship store in New York.

Spanning six floors and 68,000 square feet, it is packed with brand-new customer experiences that Nike has never done before, including the largest collection of for-sale Nike shoes in the world, a "speed shop" filled with popular items available for grab-and-go buying, and incorporation of new features from Nike's shopping app, including instant purchase.

One floor is dedicated entirely to sneakers — including an area specifically for women's shoes — while another is dedicated entirely to men's clothing. Women's and kids' clothing share a floor.

Another floor is dedicated entirely to services for Nike Plus, the sports retailer's free membership program. It provides perks like free courier delivery for purchases at the new store, free shipping for online purchases, and "unlocks," which can include anything from exclusive access to in-demand shoes to members-only store hours.

Nike opened a similar store in Shanghai on October 4, which it called the House of Innovation 001. Already, 600,000 customers have come through the door at that location, according to Nike.

Immediately apparent when walking into the store is how important digital has become for the company, including integration with Nike's app. The store is built with the idea that customers can use the app to purchase items right off the shelf, with no checkout needed.

Here's what the enormous store is like to shop at:

Nike's new store, the House of Innovation 000, is located on Fifth Ave. in the heart of a major New York City shopping district.

(Nike)


It contains six floors of merchandise and customer services, including a basement shop built for speed.

(Nike)


Upon entering, customers are immediately greeted with the "Nike Arena" showcasing the brand's newest campaigns and styles.

(Nike)


Right now, the "Noise Canceling Collection" shoe line — one that's exclusive to the store at the moment — is on display. It involves customizable Nike Swooshes meant to inspire "athletes to dream loud enough that they silence the city."

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Nike calls its employees who work in the store Team Nike.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Tech shopping is huge in the new flagship. The store is littered with QR codes that shoppers can scan for additional functionality.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Little ads for the Nike app are everywhere.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Instant Checkout lets customers purchase using their Nike app, with no interaction with an employee required.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Kiosks are littered throughout the store. They have a deposit for hangers and a place to grab a shopping bag.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Dedicated pickup areas for app users are also littered throughout, as the app lets customers digitally request to try on a shoe. An employee comes to this spot to find the user after fetching the item from store shelves.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Running through all of the floors is a so-called "Sonic Tower" that acts as a centerpiece, a physical embodiment of the cacophony of noise that is New York City.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Go up a flight, and customers are greeted with the women's collection.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The shades in the women's section are bright, including millennial-friendly peaches and pinks.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


A wall of women's sports bras seems to have every style imaginable.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The second floor also holds Nike's kids' collection.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The third floor holds all of the men's apparel.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The lighting is moodier here — and much more masculine.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Customers can shop from Nike's premium apparel lines, like Sportswear Tech Pack and Force.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


There's also an assortment of sports-oriented wear.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


With winter fast-approaching, the apparel floors were stocked with outerwear.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


On to the fourth floor: the Sneakerlab.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The entrance to the Sneakerlab is made to look like going behind the scenes at a Nike development facility ...

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


... complete with concept drawings of the shoe on featured displays.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


In this case, it was the LeBron 16 basketball shoe.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The Sneakerlab is spacious, with plenty of room to mill about and try on sneakers.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


It's bright white and built to resemble a Nike Air Force 1 sneaker, an iconic style.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


In fact, Nike says the new flagship holds the largest collection of for-sale Nike sneakers ever stocked in a store.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


A separate room full of mirrors offset from the rest of the floor holds some of Nike's most in-demand sneakers.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


A wall shows a calendar for upcoming releases.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


A smattering of sneakerhead-friendly Jordan brand product is also on the sneakers floor.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


On show now is the Nike Zoom Vaporfly 4%, a sneaker built for running marathons.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The sneakers aren't separated by genre, instead leaving the customer to figure it out. There's also a separate area for women's sneakers.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The top floor is reserved for Nike Plus members.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


That's including the studio where they're encouraged to meet one-on-one with Nike experts for personalized help.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The lounge-like area is lit with funky lighting and full of comfy chairs.

(Nike)


The second half of the floor hosts the Nike by You feature, where members can customize Nike gear.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


There's plenty of equipment for the purpose ...

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


... and areas to collaborate.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Everything from printers to sewing machines is on hand.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


All the way on the basement floor, the Speed Shop is where Nike's emphasis on quickness shines through.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


It has a wall of lockers holding items customers have reserved in the app to pick up and try or buy, as well as its own entrance leading to 52nd Street.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Numbers on the displays correspond to a wall designed to help customers quickly find what they're looking for.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The wall is large, and it's immediately visible to customers descending from the main floor.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The Sneaker Bar anchors the discrete shop, offering a place to buy, return, or simply try on another size.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


New arrivals are a focus point in the middle of the store.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


It sells both Nike's most popular products as well as a smattering of New Yorkers' favorite items — both apparel and footwear.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


