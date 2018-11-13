news

Teleology Holdings Limited has finally taken over as the new owner of Nigeria's fourth-largest telecoms company, 9mobile.

The takeover was after Nigeria's telecoms regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission, clean sheet to run the debt-laden telecom firm.

The board of the 9mobile now consist of 7 directors including a chairman.

Here are the new board of directors:

1. Nasiru Ado Bayero (Chairman)

Bayero served as Director of Platform Petroleum Limited and Sahelian Energy & Integrated Services Limited.

He has experience 16 Years in various Cadres of the Public and Private Sectors. He served at Continental Merchant Bank from 1988 to 1989, Coastal Corporation (Oil & Gas Company), Houston, Texas, from 1990 to 1991 and Hamlet Investment, Inc. from 1991 to 1992. He served Nigerian government in 1993.

He also served as District Head of Tarauni & Turakin Kano.

He holds B.A. (Hons.) in Mass Communication in 1987 and Certificate in German Language in 1993.

2. Adrian Wood (Non-Executive Director)

Wood is an economist and the pioneer Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Nigeria. He was trained at Cambridge and Harvard Universities.

He is also the CEO of Brymedia West Africa Limited.

3. Mohammed Edewor (Non-Executive Director)

Edewor is a Nigerian businessman and principal partner at Edewor & Company. The company he founded alongside, Omar Farouk Edewor.

The Edewors also co-founded at Teleology Nigeria and among the proprietors of EMTS/ 9mobile Nigeria and other companies.

4. Asega Aliga (Non-Executive Director)

Aliga is an investment banking expert.

5. Winston Ndubueze Udeh (Non-Executive Director)

Winston Udeh is a Taexas-based legal practitioner.

6. Abdulrahman Ado (Executive Director)

Prince Ado has worked with the Federal Government of Nigeria in various capacities for over 30 years, rising to become the Pioneer Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

His extensive experience includes being the Executive Commissioner in charge of Licensing and Consumer Affairs at the Nigerian Communications Commission.

He also holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Telecommunications Regulation from the City University, London.

He studied Sociology at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Presently, he sits on the Board of several companies in Nigeria.

7. Stephane Beuvelet (Acting Managing Director)

He was the former Chief Technical Officer of 9mobile, now acting Managing Director.