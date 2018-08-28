Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

The 20 most meaningful jobs in America, ranked


Strategy The 20 most meaningful jobs in America, ranked

  • Published: , Refreshed:

If you're looking for a meaningful job that will make the world a better place, these 20 professions may be for you. PayScale asked more than 500,000 professionals if they thought their job makes the world a better place. Keep reading for a closer look at the results.

98.9% of psychologists say they feel their job makes the world a better place. play

98.9% of psychologists say they feel their job makes the world a better place.

(John Phillips / Stringer / Getty Images)

  • There are some jobs where nearly everyone says they make the world a better place.
  • Most of these are in education and health, according to a Payscale survey.
  • GED teacher and education director topped the list.

If your goal in life is to make the world a better place, you should probably pursue a job in education or healthcare.

Three of the top 20 most feel-good jobs in America, according to a 2017 PayScale study, fell into one of those two categories.

To compile its latest list, PayScale asked more than 500,000 professionals whether they feel their work makes the world a better place, and ranked professions based on the percentage of people in each of those jobs who answered "yes."

"Many people hope to find work that they find meaningful, but the secret is that you can find purpose in a variety of professions," Lydia Frank, vice president of content strategy at PayScale, told Business Insider. "And, you don’t always have to sacrifice a good paycheck in order to have a positive impact on the world."

Here are the top 20 jobs where people feel they're making an impact. There were several ties, so our ranking starts at 15.

Jacquelyn Smith contributed to a previous version of this article.

15. Counselor

15. Counselor play

15. Counselor

(John Moore/Getty Images)

Percent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 97.0%

Median salary: $40,500



14. Self-enrichment teacher (tie)

14. Self-enrichment teacher (tie) play

14. Self-enrichment teacher (tie)

(wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock)

Percent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 97.1%

Median salary: $31,800



14. Physical therapist assistant (tie)

14. Physical therapist assistant (tie) play

14. Physical therapist assistant (tie)

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Percent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 97.1%

Median salary: $46,900



13. Physician assistant

13. Physician assistant play

13. Physician assistant

(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Percent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 97.1%

Median salary: $91,300



12. Postsecondary health teacher

12. Postsecondary health teacher play

12. Postsecondary health teacher

(badruddin/Shutterstock)

Percent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 97.1%

Median salary: $70,700



11. Funeral director

11. Funeral director play

11. Funeral director

(Phovoir/Shutterstock)

Percent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 97.3%

Median salary: $45,000



10. Dentist

10. Dentist play

10. Dentist

(Shutterstock)

Percent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 97.5%

Median salary: $137,300



9. High school teacher (tie)

9. High school teacher (tie) play

9. High school teacher (tie)

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Percent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 97.6%

Median salary: $46,100



9. Physician or surgeon (tie)

9. Physician or surgeon (tie) play

9. Physician or surgeon (tie)

(lenetstan/Shutterstock)

Percent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 97.6%

Median salary: $205,700



8. Veterinarian (tie)

8. Veterinarian (tie) play

8. Veterinarian (tie)

(Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Percent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 97.7%

Median salary: $71,500



8. Occupational therapist assistant (tie)

8. Occupational therapist assistant (tie) play

8. Occupational therapist assistant (tie)

(BSIP/Getty Images)

Percent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 97.7%

Median salary: $53,000



7. Firefighter

7. Firefighter play

7. Firefighter

(Justin Sullivan/Getty)

Percent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 97.9%

Median salary: $63,300



6. Health care practitioner (tie)

6. Health care practitioner (tie) play

6. Health care practitioner (tie)

(Syda Productions/Shutterstock)

Percent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 98.0%

Median salary: $95,600



6. Therapist (tie)

6. Therapist (tie) play

6. Therapist (tie)

(wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock)

Percent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 98.0%

Median salary: $64,300



5. Residential advisor

5. Residential advisor play

5. Residential advisor

(Blend Images/Shutterstock)

Percent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 98.3%

Median salary: $32,500



4. Optometrist

4. Optometrist play

4. Optometrist

(David Bruce Jr./flickr)

Percent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 98.7%

Median salary: $103,400



3. Psychologist

3. Psychologist play

3. Psychologist

(John Phillips / Stringer / Getty Images)

Percent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 98.9%

Median salary: $60,300



2. Clergy

2. Clergy play

2. Clergy

(Thomson Reuters)

Percent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 99.8%

Median salary: $46,900



1. Education director (tie)

1. Education director (tie) play

1. Education director (tie)

(Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Percent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 100%

Median salary: $36,900



1. GED teacher (tie)

1. GED teacher (tie) play

1. GED teacher (tie)

(Rebecca Breyer/AP)

Percent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 100%

Median salary: $41,300



Top Articles

1 Strategy 19 tricks for reading people's body languagebullet
2 Strategy These are the top 20 family-friendly airlines in the world,...bullet
3 Strategy 9 words and phrases people think are wrong, but are...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Strategy The hardest college to get into in every state
Success isn't just about money. From left to right: former Navy SEAL commander Jocko Willink, Ellevest founder Sallie Krawcheck, OKCupid founder Sam Yagan.
Strategy I asked everyone from a billionaire tech founder to a former Navy SEAL commander what it means to be successful, and money was only an afterthought
Renderings of the new store.
Strategy The world's most iconic toy store is reopening after suddenly shutting down 3 years ago
Parents of successful children have high expectations and value effort over avoiding failure.
Strategy Science says parents of successful kids have these 11 things in common