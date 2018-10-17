The 25 best countries in the world to be an entrepreneur starting a company

news
- The World Economic Forum ranked each country according to its business environment and innovation.
- The United States took the No. 1 spot.
- The ranking considered the cost and speed of starting a business in each country, as well as attitudes toward risk, and the willingness of companies to embrace disruptive ideas.
If you're looking for the best place to build a business, you may not have to look far.
The United States was ranked No. 1 in "business dynamism" in the World Economic Forum's 2018 global competitiveness report on Tuesday, scoring a global high of 86.5 points out of 100 in the category.
The business dynamism ranking factored in several metrics, such as the cost and speed of starting a business in each country, the attitudes of entrepreneurs toward risk, and the willingness of companies to embrace disruptive ideas.
"An agile and dynamic private sector increases productivity by taking business risks, testing new ideas, and creating innovative products and services," the report said.
"In an environment characterized by frequent disruption and redefinition of businesses and sectors, successful economic systems are resilient to technological shocks and are able to constantly re-invent themselves."
Take a look at the best places in the world for innovative businesses:
25. Czech Republic
25. Czech Republic (RossHelen / Shutterstock)
Score: 70.2
24. Slovenia
24. Slovenia (Flickr Creative Commons/Simon Bramwell)
Score: 70.3
23. Thailand
23. Thailand (Flickr Creative Commons/Marco Verch)
Score: 71.0
22. South Korea
22. South Korea (POOL/Reuters)
Score: 71.6
21. Taiwan
21. Taiwan (Flickr Creative Commons/LBY)
Score: 72.4
20. Switzerland
20. Switzerland (Harold Cunningham/Getty Images)
Score: 72.6
19. Malaysia
19. Malaysia (Flickr Creative Commons/Mohd Fazlin Mohd Effendy Ooi)
Score: 73.8
18. Belgium
18. Belgium (Getty Images/Ian Walton)
Score: 73.8
17. Hong Kong
17. Hong Kong (Flickr Creative Commons/James Cridland)
Score: 74.5
16. Singapore
16. Singapore (Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)
Score: 74.7
15. Australia
15. Australia (Flickr/Eddy Milfort)
Score: 75.2
14. Japan
14. Japan (Reuters/Thomas Peter)
Score: 75.7
13. Canada
13. Canada (Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)
Score: 76.0
12. New Zealand
12. New Zealand (Dianne Manson / Stringer / Getty Images)
Score: 76.4
11. Iceland
11. Iceland (REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson)
Score: 76.6
10. Ireland
10. Ireland (Andrew Couldridge/Reuters)
Score: 76.9
9. Norway
9. Norway (Ragnar Singsaas/Getty Images))
Score: 77.0
8. Finland
8. Finland (wstryder)
Score: 78.3
7. United Kingdom
7. United Kingdom (Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett)
Score: 79.0
6. Denmark
6. Denmark (Reuters)
Score: 79.1
5. Israel
5. Israel (Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images)
Score: 79.6
4. Sweden
4. Sweden (Stefan Lins/Flickr)
Score: 79.8
3. Netherlands
3. Netherlands (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Score: 80.3
2. Germany
2. Germany (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Score: 81.6
1. United States of America
1. United States of America (Jeff Golden/Getty Images)
Score: 86.5