Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

The 25 best countries in the world to be an entrepreneur starting a company


Strategy The 25 best countries in the world to be an entrepreneur starting a company

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The World Economic Forum ranked each country according to its business environment and innovation. If you're looking for the best place to build a business, you may not have to look far.

The United States, where Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in 1994, is ranked No. 1. play

The United States, where Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in 1994, is ranked No. 1.

(Ted S. Warren/AP)

  • The World Economic Forum ranked each country according to its business environment and innovation.
  • The United States took the No. 1 spot.
  • The ranking considered the cost and speed of starting a business in each country, as well as attitudes toward risk, and the willingness of companies to embrace disruptive ideas.

If you're looking for the best place to build a business, you may not have to look far.

The United States was ranked No. 1 in "business dynamism" in the World Economic Forum's 2018 global competitiveness report on Tuesday, scoring a global high of 86.5 points out of 100 in the category.

The business dynamism ranking factored in several metrics, such as the cost and speed of starting a business in each country, the attitudes of entrepreneurs toward risk, and the willingness of companies to embrace disruptive ideas.

"An agile and dynamic private sector increases productivity by taking business risks, testing new ideas, and creating innovative products and services," the report said.

"In an environment characterized by frequent disruption and redefinition of businesses and sectors, successful economic systems are resilient to technological shocks and are able to constantly re-invent themselves."

Take a look at the best places in the world for innovative businesses:

25. Czech Republic

25. Czech Republic play

25. Czech Republic

(RossHelen / Shutterstock)

Score: 70.2



24. Slovenia

24. Slovenia play

24. Slovenia

(Flickr Creative Commons/Simon Bramwell)

Score: 70.3



23. Thailand

23. Thailand play

23. Thailand

(Flickr Creative Commons/Marco Verch)

Score: 71.0



22. South Korea

22. South Korea play

22. South Korea

(POOL/Reuters)

Score: 71.6



21. Taiwan

21. Taiwan play

21. Taiwan

(Flickr Creative Commons/LBY)

Score: 72.4



20. Switzerland

20. Switzerland play

20. Switzerland

(Harold Cunningham/Getty Images)

Score: 72.6



19. Malaysia

19. Malaysia play

19. Malaysia

(Flickr Creative Commons/Mohd Fazlin Mohd Effendy Ooi)

Score: 73.8



18. Belgium

18. Belgium play

18. Belgium

(Getty Images/Ian Walton)

Score: 73.8



17. Hong Kong

17. Hong Kong play

17. Hong Kong

(Flickr Creative Commons/James Cridland)

Score: 74.5



16. Singapore

16. Singapore play

16. Singapore

(Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

Score: 74.7



15. Australia

15. Australia play

15. Australia

(Flickr/Eddy Milfort)

Score: 75.2



14. Japan

14. Japan play

14. Japan

(Reuters/Thomas Peter)

Score: 75.7



13. Canada

13. Canada play

13. Canada

(Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

Score: 76.0



12. New Zealand

12. New Zealand play

12. New Zealand

(Dianne Manson / Stringer / Getty Images)

Score: 76.4



11. Iceland

11. Iceland play

11. Iceland

(REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson)

Score: 76.6



10. Ireland

10. Ireland play

10. Ireland

(Andrew Couldridge/Reuters)

Score: 76.9



9. Norway

9. Norway play

9. Norway

(Ragnar Singsaas/Getty Images))

Score: 77.0



8. Finland

8. Finland play

8. Finland

(wstryder)

Score: 78.3



7. United Kingdom

7. United Kingdom play

7. United Kingdom

(Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett)

Score: 79.0



6. Denmark

6. Denmark play

6. Denmark

(Reuters)

Score: 79.1



5. Israel

5. Israel play

5. Israel

(Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images)

Score: 79.6



4. Sweden

4. Sweden play

4. Sweden

(Stefan Lins/Flickr)

Score: 79.8



3. Netherlands

3. Netherlands play

3. Netherlands

(Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Score: 80.3



2. Germany

2. Germany play

2. Germany

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Score: 81.6



1. United States of America

1. United States of America play

1. United States of America

(Jeff Golden/Getty Images)

Score: 86.5



Top Articles

1 Strategy 7 lessons I never forgot from the best bosses I ever hadbullet
2 Strategy 'I've decided to step down as CEO': Eddie Lampert sends email...bullet
3 Strategy 40 beloved snacks you'll never be able to eat againbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Finland took the top spot.
Strategy 25 countries where people learn fast, think on their feet, and accomplish a lot at work, ranked
Panera doesn't think bread is the enemy.
Strategy Panera is reinventing bread as 'healthy' as sandwich chains like Quiznos and Subways struggle to survive
null
Strategy 4 ways you're making your job harder than it needs to be
Mercedes-Benz has identified a power-steering-fluid leak plaguing its Sprinter vans.
Strategy Some of Amazon's brand-new Mercedes-Benz delivery vans are suffering a mechanical failure (AMZN)
X
Advertisement