The 25 most innovative, dynamic, and agile countries in the world, ranked

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The World Economic Forum ranked each country according to its business environment and innovation. If you're looking for the best place to build a business, you may not have to look far.

The United States, where Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in 1994, is ranked No. 1.

The United States, where Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in 1994, is ranked No. 1.

(Ted S. Warren/AP)

  • The World Economic Forum ranked each country according to its business environment and innovation.
  • The United States took the No. 1 spot.
  • The ranking considered the cost and speed of starting a business in each country, as well as attitudes toward risk, and the willingness of companies to embrace disruptive ideas.

If you're looking for the best place to build a business, you may not have to look far.

The United States was ranked No. 1 in "business dynamism" in the World Economic Forum's 2018 global competitiveness report on Tuesday, scoring a global high of 86.5 points out of 100 in the category.

The business dynamism ranking factored in several metrics, such as the cost and speed of starting a business in each country, the attitudes of entrepreneurs toward risk, and the willingness of companies to embrace disruptive ideas.

"An agile and dynamic private sector increases productivity by taking business risks, testing new ideas, and creating innovative products and services," the report said.

"In an environment characterized by frequent disruption and redefinition of businesses and sectors, successful economic systems are resilient to technological shocks and are able to constantly re-invent themselves."

Take a look at the best places in the world for innovative businesses:

25. Czech Republic

25. Czech Republic play

25. Czech Republic

(RossHelen / Shutterstock)

Score: 70.2



24. Slovenia

24. Slovenia play

24. Slovenia

(Flickr Creative Commons/Simon Bramwell)

Score: 70.3



23. Thailand

23. Thailand play

23. Thailand

(Flickr Creative Commons/Marco Verch)

Score: 71.0



22. South Korea

22. South Korea play

22. South Korea

(POOL/Reuters)

Score: 71.6



21. Taiwan

21. Taiwan play

21. Taiwan

(Flickr Creative Commons/LBY)

Score: 72.4



20. Switzerland

20. Switzerland play

20. Switzerland

(Harold Cunningham/Getty Images)

Score: 72.6



19. Malaysia

19. Malaysia play

19. Malaysia

(Flickr Creative Commons/Mohd Fazlin Mohd Effendy Ooi)

Score: 73.8



18. Belgium

18. Belgium play

18. Belgium

(Getty Images/Ian Walton)

Score: 73.8



17. Hong Kong

17. Hong Kong play

17. Hong Kong

(Flickr Creative Commons/James Cridland)

Score: 74.5



16. Singapore

16. Singapore play

16. Singapore

(Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

Score: 74.7



15. Australia

15. Australia play

15. Australia

(Flickr/Eddy Milfort)

Score: 75.2



14. Japan

14. Japan play

14. Japan

(Reuters/Thomas Peter)

Score: 75.7



13. Canada

13. Canada play

13. Canada

(Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

Score: 76.0



12. New Zealand

12. New Zealand play

12. New Zealand

(Dianne Manson / Stringer / Getty Images)

Score: 76.4



11. Iceland

11. Iceland play

11. Iceland

(REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson)

Score: 76.6



10. Ireland

10. Ireland play

10. Ireland

(Andrew Couldridge/Reuters)

Score: 76.9



9. Norway

9. Norway play

9. Norway

(Ragnar Singsaas/Getty Images))

Score: 77.0



8. Finland

8. Finland play

8. Finland

(wstryder)

Score: 78.3



7. United Kingdom

7. United Kingdom play

7. United Kingdom

(Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett)

Score: 79.0



6. Denmark

6. Denmark play

6. Denmark

(Reuters)

Score: 79.1



5. Israel

5. Israel play

5. Israel

(Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images)

Score: 79.6



4. Sweden

4. Sweden play

4. Sweden

(Stefan Lins/Flickr)

Score: 79.8



3. Netherlands

3. Netherlands play

3. Netherlands

(Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Score: 80.3



2. Germany

2. Germany play

2. Germany

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Score: 81.6



1. United States of America

1. United States of America play

1. United States of America

(Jeff Golden/Getty Images)

Score: 86.5



