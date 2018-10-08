Pulse.com.gh logo
The 35 best business schools in the US


The best business schools in the world are ranked each year by education specialists QS Quacquarelli Symonds. Here are the 35 best MBA programs in the United States, according to their ranking.

The best business schools in the US span the country, and are a mix of public and private. play

The best business schools in the US span the country, and are a mix of public and private.

(University of Chicago Booth School of Business/Facebook)

  • QS has released its 2019 Global MBA Ranking, evaluating 251 of the best business schools in the world, 109 of which are located in the United States.
  • QS based its ranking on surveys of employers, academics, and business school programs, and evaluated MBA programs on employability, alumni outcomes, students' return on investment, thought leadership, and diversity.
  • Here are the top 35 MBA programs in the US, according to the QS rankings.

Higher- and business-education specialist QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released its 2019 Global MBA Ranking, evaluating 251 of the best business schools in the world, 109 of which are located in the United States.

QS ranked programs on employability for graduates, entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes, students' return on investment as measured by post-graduation increases in salary, academic thought leadership, and class and faculty diversity.

QS based its rankings on three surveys: One survey of global employers to ascertain the reputation of MBA programs among top firms, one survey of academics to get a sense of schools' academic and thought leadership reputations, and a survey of the business schools themselves to gather basic information on programs and student outcomes.

See the full list of 251 business schools on TopMBA.com, and the top 50 business schools in the world on Business Insider. Here are the top 35 MBA programs in the US, according to QS rankings:

35. Purdue University (Krannert)

35. Purdue University (Krannert)

35. Purdue University (Krannert)

(Facebook/Purdue University)

Location: West Lafayette, IN

Tuition: $80K to $89K

Average post-graduate salary: $90K to $99K

Read more about Krannert at TopMBA»



34. Washington University (Olin)

34. Washington University (Olin)

34. Washington University (Olin)

(Wikipedia)

Location: St. Louis, MO

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduate salary: $100K to $109K

Read more about Olin at TopMBA»



33. University of Florida (Hough)

33. University of Florida (Hough)

33. University of Florida (Hough)

(Wcbawebmaster via Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Gainesville, FL

Tuition: $60K to $69K

Average post-graduate salary: $100K to $109K

Read more about Hough at TopMBA»



32. Georgia Tech (Scheller)

32. Georgia Tech (Scheller)

32. Georgia Tech (Scheller)

(Facebook/SchellerCollege)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Tuition: $80K to $89K

Average post-graduate salary: $100K to $109K

Read more about Scheller at TopMBA»



31. Texas A&M (Mays)

31. Texas A&M (Mays)

31. Texas A&M (Mays)

(Facebook/Mays Business School)

Location: College Station, TX

Tuition: $70K to $79K

Average post-graduate salary: $100K to $109K

Read more about Mays at TopMBA»



30. University of Washington (Foster)

30. University of Washington (Foster)

30. University of Washington (Foster)

(Facebook/UWFosterSchool)

Location: Seattle, WA

Tuition: $90K to $99K

Average post-graduate salary: $110K to $119K

Read more about Foster at TopMBA»



29. Georgetown (McDonough)

29. Georgetown (McDonough)

29. Georgetown (McDonough)

(Facebook/GeorgetownMcDonough)

Location: Washington, DC

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduate salary: $110K to $119K

Read more about McDonough at TopMBA»



28. Michigan State (Eli Broad)

28. Michigan State (Eli Broad)

28. Michigan State (Eli Broad)

(Michigan State University's Eli Broad MBA Program/Facebook)

Location: East Lansing, MI

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduate salary: $100K to $109K

Read more about Eli Broad at TopMBA»



27. University of Minnesota (Carlson)

27. University of Minnesota (Carlson)

27. University of Minnesota (Carlson)

(Facebook/Minnesota Carlson School of Management)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Tuition: $90K to $99K

Average post-graduate salary: $100K to $109K

Read more about Carlson at TopMBA»



26. University of Illinois (Gies)

26. University of Illinois (Gies)

26. University of Illinois (Gies)

(University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign)

Location: Champaign, IL

Tuition: $70K to $79K

Average post-graduate salary: $90K to $99K

Read more about Gies at TopMBA»



25. Vanderbilt University (Owen)

25. Vanderbilt University (Owen)

25. Vanderbilt University (Owen)

(Facebook/VanderbiltOwen)

Location: Nashville, TN

Tuition: $90K to $99K

Average post-graduate salary: $110K to $119K

Read more about Owen at TopMBA»



24. Babson College (Olin)

24. Babson College (Olin)

24. Babson College (Olin)

(Babson College/Facebook)

Location: Babson Park, MA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduate salary: $70K to $89K

Read more about Olin at TopMBA»



23. University of North Carolina (Kenan-Flagler)

23. University of North Carolina (Kenan-Flagler)

23. University of North Carolina (Kenan-Flagler)

(Wikimedia Commons/Brisam)

Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduate salary: $110K to $119K

Read more about Kenan-Flagler at TopMBA»



22. University of Virginia (Darden)

22. University of Virginia (Darden)

22. University of Virginia (Darden)

(Facebook/UVA Darden School of Business)

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduate salary: $120K to $129K

Read more about Darden at TopMBA»



21. Emory (Goizueta)

21. Emory (Goizueta)

21. Emory (Goizueta)

(Emory University Goizueta Business School/Facebook)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduate salary: $110K to $119K

Read more about Goizueta at TopMBA»



20. Dartmouth (Tuck)

20. Dartmouth (Tuck)

20. Dartmouth (Tuck)

(Tuck School of Business/Facebook)

Location: Hanover, NH

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduate salary: $120K to $129K

Read more about Tuck at TopMBA»



19. Cornell (Johnson)

19. Cornell (Johnson)

19. Cornell (Johnson)

(Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University/Facebook)

Location: Ithaca, NY

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduate salary: $120K to $129K

Read more about Johnson at TopMBA»



18. University of Indiana (Kelley)

18. University of Indiana (Kelley)

18. University of Indiana (Kelley)

(Via Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Bloomington, IN

Tuition: $90K to $99K

Average post-graduate salary: $110K to $119K

Read more about Kelley at TopMBA»



17. Carnegie Mellon (Tepper)

17. Carnegie Mellon (Tepper)

17. Carnegie Mellon (Tepper)

(Facebook/Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduate salary: $110K to $119K

Read more about Tepper at TopMBA»



16. Boston University (Questrom)

16. Boston University (Questrom)

16. Boston University (Questrom)

(Boston University Questrom School of Management/Facebook)

Location: Boston, MA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduate salary: $90K to $99K

Read more about Questrom at TopMBA»



14 (tie). University of Texas (McCombs)

14 (tie). University of Texas (McCombs)

14 (tie). University of Texas (McCombs)

(UT McCombs School of Business/Facebook)

Location: Austin, TX

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduate salary: $110K to $119K

Read more about McCombs at TopMBA»



14 (tie). University of Southern California (Marshall)

14 (tie). University of Southern California (Marshall)

14 (tie). University of Southern California (Marshall)

(Facebook/USC Marshall School of Business)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduate salary: $110K to $119K

Read more about Marshall at TopMBA»



13. New York University (Stern)

13. New York University (Stern)

13. New York University (Stern)

(NYU Stern School of Business/Facebook)

Location: New York, NY

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduate salary: $120K to $129K

Read more about NYU Stern at TopMBA»



12. Duke (Fuqua)

12. Duke (Fuqua)

12. Duke (Fuqua)

(Facebook/Duke.Fuqua)

Location: Durham, NC

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduate salary: $120K to $129K

Read more about Fuqua at TopMBA»



11. University of California at Berkeley (Haas)

11. University of California at Berkeley (Haas)

11. University of California at Berkeley (Haas)

(Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Berkeley, CA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduate salary: $120K to $129K

Read more about Haas at TopMBA»



10. Yale

10. Yale

10. Yale

(Facebook/Yale School of Management)

Location: New Haven, CT

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduate salary: $120K to $129K

Read more about Yale School of Management at TopMBA»



9. University of Michigan (Ross)

9. University of Michigan (Ross)

9. University of Michigan (Ross)

(Ken Wolter/Shutterstock)

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduate salary: $120K to $129K

Read more about Ross at TopMBA»



8. Northwestern University (Kellogg)

8. Northwestern University (Kellogg)

8. Northwestern University (Kellogg)

(Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University)

Location: Evanston, IL

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduate salary: $120K to $129K

Read more about Kellogg at TopMBA»



7. University of California at Los Angeles (Anderson)

7. University of California at Los Angeles (Anderson)

7. University of California at Los Angeles (Anderson)

(Facebook/UCLA Anderson School of Management)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduate salary: $110K to $119K

Read more about Anderson at TopMBA»



6. Columbia University

6. Columbia University

6. Columbia University

(Columbia Business School/Facebook)

Location: New York, NY

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduate salary: $120K to $129K

Read more about Columbia at TopMBA»



5. University of Chicago (Booth)

5. University of Chicago (Booth)

5. University of Chicago (Booth)

(Matthew G. Bisanz/CC 3.0)

Location: Chicago, IL

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduate salary: $120K to $129K

Read more about Booth at TopMBA»



4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)

4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)

4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)

(Wikipedia)

Location: Cambridge, MA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduate salary: $120K to $129K

Read more about Sloan at TopMBA»



3. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

3. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

3. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

(Beth J. Harpaz/AP)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Tuition: Over $150K

Average post-graduate salary: $130K to $139K

Read more about Wharton at TopMBA»



2. Harvard University

2. Harvard University

2. Harvard University

(Harvard Business School/Facebook)

Location: Boston, MA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduate salary: $130K to $139K

Read more about Harvard at TopMBA»



1. Stanford University

1. Stanford University

1. Stanford University

(Associated Press)

Location: Stanford, CA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduate salary: $140K to $149K

Read more about Stanford at TopMBA»



