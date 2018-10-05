The 35 best MBA programs in the US

Higher- and business-education specialist QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released its 2019 Global MBA Ranking, evaluating 251 of the best business schools in the world, 109 of which are located in the United States.

QS ranked programs on employability for graduates, entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes, students' return on investment as measured by post-graduation increases in salary, academic thought leadership, and class and faculty diversity.

QS based its rankings on three surveys: One survey of global employers to ascertain the reputation of MBA programs among top firms, one survey of academics to get a sense of schools' academic and thought leadership reputations, and a survey of the business schools themselves to gather basic information on programs and student outcomes.

See the full list of 251 business schools on TopMBA.com, and the top 50 business schools in the world on Business Insider. Here are the top 35 MBA programs in the US, according to QS rankings: