The 35 best MBA programs in the US

The best business schools in the world are ranked each year by education specialists QS Quacquarelli Symonds. Here are the 35 best MBA programs in the United States, according to their ranking.
Higher- and business-education specialist QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released its 2019 Global MBA Ranking, evaluating 251 of the best business schools in the world, 109 of which are located in the United States.
QS ranked programs on employability for graduates, entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes, students' return on investment as measured by post-graduation increases in salary, academic thought leadership, and class and faculty diversity.
QS based its rankings on three surveys: One survey of global employers to ascertain the reputation of MBA programs among top firms, one survey of academics to get a sense of schools' academic and thought leadership reputations, and a survey of the business schools themselves to gather basic information on programs and student outcomes.
Here are the top 35 MBA programs in the US, according to QS rankings:
Location: West Lafayette, IN
Tuition: $80K to $89K
Average post-graduate salary: $90K to $99K
Location: St. Louis, MO
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduate salary: $100K to $109K
Location: Gainesville, FL
Tuition: $60K to $69K
Average post-graduate salary: $100K to $109K
Location: Atlanta, GA
Tuition: $80K to $89K
Average post-graduate salary: $100K to $109K
Location: College Station, TX
Tuition: $70K to $79K
Average post-graduate salary: $100K to $109K
Location: Seattle, WA
Tuition: $90K to $99K
Average post-graduate salary: $110K to $119K
Location: Washington, DC
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduate salary: $110K to $119K
Location: East Lansing, MI
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduate salary: $100K to $109K
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Tuition: $90K to $99K
Average post-graduate salary: $100K to $109K
Location: Champaign, IL
Tuition: $70K to $79K
Average post-graduate salary: $90K to $99K
Location: Nashville, TN
Tuition: $90K to $99K
Average post-graduate salary: $110K to $119K
Location: Babson Park, MA
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduate salary: $70K to $89K
Location: Chapel Hill, NC
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduate salary: $110K to $119K
Location: Charlottesville, VA
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduate salary: $120K to $129K
Location: Atlanta, GA
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduate salary: $110K to $119K
Location: Hanover, NH
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduate salary: $120K to $129K
Location: Ithaca, NY
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduate salary: $120K to $129K
Location: Bloomington, IN
Tuition: $90K to $99K
Average post-graduate salary: $110K to $119K
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduate salary: $110K to $119K
Location: Boston, MA
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduate salary: $90K to $99K
Location: Austin, TX
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduate salary: $110K to $119K
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduate salary: $110K to $119K
Location: New York, NY
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduate salary: $120K to $129K
Location: Durham, NC
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduate salary: $120K to $129K
Location: Berkeley, CA
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduate salary: $120K to $129K
Location: New Haven, CT
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduate salary: $120K to $129K
Location: Ann Arbor, MI
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduate salary: $120K to $129K
Location: Evanston, IL
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduate salary: $120K to $129K
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduate salary: $110K to $119K
Location: New York, NY
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduate salary: $120K to $129K
Location: Chicago, IL
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduate salary: $120K to $129K
Location: Cambridge, MA
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduate salary: $120K to $129K
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Tuition: Over $150K
Average post-graduate salary: $130K to $139K
Location: Boston, MA
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduate salary: $130K to $139K
Location: Stanford, CA
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduate salary: $140K to $149K
