Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Strategy The 35 best MBA programs in the world, ranked from least to most expensive

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Using QS Quacquarelli Symonds' Global MBA ranking and estimates of tuition costs, we ranked the 35 best MBA programs from least to most expensive.

null play

null

(Associated Press)

  • Getting an MBA can be a huge investment of both time and money.
  • Higher- and business-education specialists QS Quacquarelli Symonds recently released its 2019 Global MBA Ranking, evaluating 251 of the best business schools in the world.
  • Using QS estimates of the programs' tuition costs, we ranked the 35 best MBA programs in the Global MBA Ranking from least to most expensive.

Getting an MBA can be a huge investment of both time and money.

Higher- and business-education specialist QS Quacquarelli Symonds recently released its 2019 Global MBA Ranking, evaluating 251 of the best business schools in the world.

QS ranked programs on employability for graduates, entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes, students' return on investment as measured by post-graduation increases in salary, academic thought leadership, and class and faculty diversity.

QS also estimated the programs' tuition costs. Here are the 35 best MBA programs in the world according to QS, ranked from least to most expensive in USD.

35. Copenhagen

35. Copenhagen play

35. Copenhagen

(Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Copenhagen, Denmark

Estimated tuition: $52,500

QS Global MBA Rank: 31

Read more about Copenhagen at TopMBA »



34. EDHEC

34. EDHEC play

34. EDHEC

(神风, via Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Nice, France

Estimated tuition: $52,857

QS Global MBA Rank: 35

Read more about EDHEC at TopMBA »



33. ESSEC

33. ESSEC play

33. ESSEC

(Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Paris, France/Singapore

Estimated tuition: $54,059

QS Global MBA Rank: 26

Read more about ESSEC at TopMBA »



32. CEIBS

32. CEIBS play

32. CEIBS

(Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Shanghai, China

Estimated tuition: $55,860

QS Global MBA Rank: 25

Read more about CEIBS at TopMBA »



31. Erasmus (Rotterdam School of Management)

31. Erasmus (Rotterdam School of Management) play

31. Erasmus (Rotterdam School of Management)

(Vysotsky/Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Estimated tuition: $60,666

QS Global MBA Rank: 27

Read more about Erasmus at TopMBA »



30. IMD

30. IMD play

30. IMD

(Facebook/IMD Business School)

Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Estimated tuition: $61,596

QS Global MBA Rank: 24

Read more about IMD at TopMBA »



29. SDA Bocconi

29. SDA Bocconi play

29. SDA Bocconi

(SDA Bocconi School of Management via Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Milan, Italy

Estimated tuition: $62,468

QS Global MBA Rank: 23

Read more about SDA Bocconi at TopMBA »



28. Melbourne

28. Melbourne play

28. Melbourne

(Polly clip via Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Estimated tuition: $66,781

QS Global MBA Rank: 28

Read more about Melbourne at TopMBA »



27. Imperial

27. Imperial play

27. Imperial

(Imperial College)

Location: London, UK

Estimated tuition: $68,921

QS Global MBA Rank: 19

Read more about Imperial at TopMBA »



26. University of Hong Kong

26. University of Hong Kong play

26. University of Hong Kong

(Reuters/Bobby Yip)

Location: Hong Kong

Estimated tuition: $70,639

QS Global MBA Rank: 33

Read more about the University of Hong Kong at TopMBA »



24 (tie). Oxford (Said)

24 (tie). Oxford (Said) play

24 (tie). Oxford (Said)

(Andrei Nekrassov/Shutterstock)

Location: Oxford, UK

Estimated tuition: $74,327

QS Global MBA Rank: 12

Read more about Said at TopMBA »



24 (tie). Cambridge (Judge)

24 (tie). Cambridge (Judge) play

24 (tie). Cambridge (Judge)

(Facebook/CambridgeJudgeBusinessSchool)

Location: Cambridge, UK

Estimated tuition: $74,327

QS Global MBA Rank: 21

Read more about Judge at TopMBA »



23. HEC Paris

23. HEC Paris play

23. HEC Paris

(Facebook/HEC Paris)

Location: Jouy-en-Josas, France

Estimated tuition: $74,481

QS Global MBA Rank: 7

Read more about HEC Paris at TopMBA »



22. ESADE

22. ESADE play

22. ESADE

(Flickr/jpvargas)

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Estimated tuition: $77,964

QS Global MBA Rank: 13

Read more about ESADE at TopMBA »



21. IE Business School

21. IE Business School play

21. IE Business School

(Facebook/IE Business School)

Location: Madrid, Spain

Estimated tuition: $86,734

QS Global MBA Rank: 8 (tie)

Read more about IE Business School at TopMBA »



20. London Business School

20. London Business School play

20. London Business School

(Facebook/London Business School)

Location: London, UK

Estimated tuition: $92,718

QS Global MBA Rank: 4

Read more about London Business School at TopMBA »



19. INSEAD

19. INSEAD play

19. INSEAD

(Wikimedia Commons/ORogalev)

Location: Fontainebleau, France/Singapore

Estimated tuition: $100,909

QS Global MBA Rank: 6

Read more about INSEAD at TopMBA »



18. IESE Business School

18. IESE Business School play

18. IESE Business School

(IESE - MBA/Facebook)

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Estimated tuition: $105,895

QS Global MBA Rank: 18

Read more about IESE Business School at TopMBA »



17. Boston University (Questrom)

17. Boston University (Questrom) play

17. Boston University (Questrom)

(Boston University Questrom School of Management/Facebook)

Location: Boston, MA

Estimated tuition: $107,827

QS Global MBA Rank: 32

Read more about Questrom at TopMBA »



16. University of Texas (McCombs)

16. University of Texas (McCombs) play

16. University of Texas (McCombs)

(UT McCombs School of Business/Facebook)

Location: Austin, TX

Estimated tuition: $109,000

QS Global MBA Rank: 29 (tie)

Read more about McCombs at TopMBA »



15. UC Berkeley (Haas)

15. UC Berkeley (Haas) play

15. UC Berkeley (Haas)

(Facebook/BerkeleyHaas)

Location: Berkeley, CA

Estimated tuition: $117,588

QS Global MBA Rank: 17

Read more about Haas at TopMBA »



14. University of Southern California (Marshall)

14. University of Southern California (Marshall) play

14. University of Southern California (Marshall)

(Facebook/USC Marshall School of Business)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Estimated tuition: $121,902

QS Global MBA Rank: 29 (tie)

Read more about Marshall at TopMBA »



13. University of Michigan (Ross)

13. University of Michigan (Ross) play

13. University of Michigan (Ross)

(Dwight Burdette via Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Estimated tuition: $125,940

QS Global MBA Rank: 15

Read more about Ross at TopMBA »



12. Carnegie Mellon (Tepper)

12. Carnegie Mellon (Tepper) play

12. Carnegie Mellon (Tepper)

(Facebook/Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Estimated tuition: $128,000

QS Global MBA Rank: 34

Read more about Tepper at TopMBA »



11. UCLA (Anderson)

11. UCLA (Anderson) play

11. UCLA (Anderson)

(Facebook/UCLA Anderson School of Management)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Estimated tuition: $128,584

QS Global MBA Rank: 11

Read more about Anderson at TopMBA »



10. Duke (Fuqua)

10. Duke (Fuqua) play

10. Duke (Fuqua)

(Facebook/Duke.Fuqua)

Location: Durham, NC

Estimated tuition: $133,865

QS Global MBA Rank: 20

Read more about Fuqua at TopMBA »



9. NYU (Stern)

9. NYU (Stern) play

9. NYU (Stern)

(NYU Stern School of Business/Facebook)

Location: New York, NY

Estimated tuition: $135,674

QS Global MBA Rank: 22

Read more about NYU Stern at TopMBA »



8. Northwestern (Kellogg)

8. Northwestern (Kellogg) play

8. Northwestern (Kellogg)

(Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University)

Location: Evanston, IL

Estimated tuition: $137,910

QS Global MBA Rank: 14

Read more about Kellogg at TopMBA »



7. Yale

7. Yale play

7. Yale

(Facebook/Yale School of Management)

Location: New Haven, CT

Estimated tuition: $139,000

QS Global MBA Rank: 16

Read more about Yale at TopMBA »



6. Stanford

play

(Associated Press)

Location: Stanford, CA

Estimated tuition: $141,180

QS Global MBA Rank: 1

Read more about Stanford at TopMBA »



5. University of Chicago (Booth)

5. University of Chicago (Booth) play

5. University of Chicago (Booth)

(Facebook/chicagoboothbusiness)

Location: Chicago, IL

Estimated tuition: $144,000

QS Global MBA Rank: 8 (tie)

Read more about Booth at TopMBA »



4. Harvard

4. Harvard play

4. Harvard

(Harvard Business School/Facebook)

Location: Boston, MA

Estimated tuition: $146,880

QS Global MBA Rank: 2

Read more about Harvard at TopMBA »



3. MIT (Sloan)

3. MIT (Sloan) play

3. MIT (Sloan)

(Wikipedia)

Location: Cambridge, MA

Estimated tuition: $148,400

QS Global MBA Rank: 5

Read more about Sloan at TopMBA »



2. Columbia

2. Columbia play

2. Columbia

(Columbia Business School/Facebook)

Location: New York, NY

Estimated tuition: $148,800

QS Global MBA Rank: 10

Read more about Columbia at TopMBA »



1. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

1. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton) play

1. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

(Beth J. Harpaz/AP)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Estimated tuition: $157,896

QS Global MBA Rank: 3

Read more about Wharton at TopMBA »



Go to Pulse.com.gh

Victoria's Secret
Strategy Victoria's Secret is promising its 'most epic' Black Friday deals ever, but year-round discounting means these special sales have become the norm (LB)
"I'd much rather bring somebody into the organization that has taken risks and failed than somebody who has always taken the safe route," says Traci Wilk, pictured.
Strategy Starbucks' former HR chief says a job candidate's answer to a simple interview question predicts success better than their entire resume
Sears
Strategy Creditors urge Sears to shut down all its stores, calling its plan for survival 'wishful thinking' (SHLD)
null
Strategy 5 unexpected ways a promotion can make your life harder — and how to deal with them
X
Advertisement