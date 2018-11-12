Using QS Quacquarelli Symonds' Global MBA ranking and estimates of tuition costs, we ranked the 35 best MBA programs from least to most expensive.
Getting an MBA can be a huge investment of both time and money.
Higher- and business-education specialist QS Quacquarelli Symonds recently released its 2019 Global MBA Ranking, evaluating 251 of the best business schools in the world.
QS ranked programs on employability for graduates, entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes, students' return on investment as measured by post-graduation increases in salary, academic thought leadership, and class and faculty diversity.
QS also estimated the programs' tuition costs. Here are the 35 best MBA programs in the world according to QS, ranked from least to most expensive in USD.
Location: Copenhagen, Denmark
Estimated tuition: $52,500
QS Global MBA Rank: 31
Location: Nice, France
Estimated tuition: $52,857
QS Global MBA Rank: 35
Location: Paris, France/Singapore
Estimated tuition: $54,059
QS Global MBA Rank: 26
Location: Shanghai, China
Estimated tuition: $55,860
QS Global MBA Rank: 25
Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands
Estimated tuition: $60,666
QS Global MBA Rank: 27
Location: Lausanne, Switzerland
Estimated tuition: $61,596
QS Global MBA Rank: 24
Location: Milan, Italy
Estimated tuition: $62,468
QS Global MBA Rank: 23
Location: Melbourne, Australia
Estimated tuition: $66,781
QS Global MBA Rank: 28
Location: London, UK
Estimated tuition: $68,921
QS Global MBA Rank: 19
Location: Hong Kong
Estimated tuition: $70,639
QS Global MBA Rank: 33
Location: Oxford, UK
Estimated tuition: $74,327
QS Global MBA Rank: 12
Location: Cambridge, UK
Estimated tuition: $74,327
QS Global MBA Rank: 21
Location: Jouy-en-Josas, France
Estimated tuition: $74,481
QS Global MBA Rank: 7
Location: Barcelona, Spain
Estimated tuition: $77,964
QS Global MBA Rank: 13
Location: Madrid, Spain
Estimated tuition: $86,734
QS Global MBA Rank: 8 (tie)
Location: London, UK
Estimated tuition: $92,718
QS Global MBA Rank: 4
Location: Fontainebleau, France/Singapore
Estimated tuition: $100,909
QS Global MBA Rank: 6
Location: Barcelona, Spain
Estimated tuition: $105,895
QS Global MBA Rank: 18
Location: Boston, MA
Estimated tuition: $107,827
QS Global MBA Rank: 32
Location: Austin, TX
Estimated tuition: $109,000
QS Global MBA Rank: 29 (tie)
Location: Berkeley, CA
Estimated tuition: $117,588
QS Global MBA Rank: 17
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Estimated tuition: $121,902
QS Global MBA Rank: 29 (tie)
Location: Ann Arbor, MI
Estimated tuition: $125,940
QS Global MBA Rank: 15
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Estimated tuition: $128,000
QS Global MBA Rank: 34
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Estimated tuition: $128,584
QS Global MBA Rank: 11
Location: Durham, NC
Estimated tuition: $133,865
QS Global MBA Rank: 20
Location: New York, NY
Estimated tuition: $135,674
QS Global MBA Rank: 22
Location: Evanston, IL
Estimated tuition: $137,910
QS Global MBA Rank: 14
Location: New Haven, CT
Estimated tuition: $139,000
QS Global MBA Rank: 16
Location: Stanford, CA
Estimated tuition: $141,180
QS Global MBA Rank: 1
Location: Chicago, IL
Estimated tuition: $144,000
QS Global MBA Rank: 8 (tie)
Location: Boston, MA
Estimated tuition: $146,880
QS Global MBA Rank: 2
Location: Cambridge, MA
Estimated tuition: $148,400
QS Global MBA Rank: 5
Location: New York, NY
Estimated tuition: $148,800
QS Global MBA Rank: 10
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Estimated tuition: $157,896
QS Global MBA Rank: 3
