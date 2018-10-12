The 36-year-old billionaire president of In-N-Out Burger has a 96% approval rating from employees — and it's clear why

news

In-N-Out Burger president Lynsi Snyder is popular with her employees.

The billionaire In-N-Out heir has a 96% approval rating on Glassdoor.

Snyder has said she views restaurant associates at the beloved burger chain as "family."



In-N-Out Burger employees love their boss.

As of October 11, a stunning 96% of respondents on Glassdoor gave president Lynsi Snyder a positive review. In total, 1,175 reviewers posted about their experience at the burger joint.

And In-N-Out's success on Glassdoor doesn't end there. In 2018, the job site ranked Snyder as the fourth best CEO in the country. And her fast food chain has been listed as one of the best places to work in the US every year since 2015.

Forbes' profile on the 36-year-old billionaire — who is reportedly worth $3 billion — points to how exactly Snyder and her company have been able to earn the loyalty of In-N-Out associates. Notably, the profile, published on October 10, put her employee approval rating even higher, at 99%.

According to Forbes, "the average In-N-Out manager has been with the company for 17 years and makes $163,000, more than the typical California dentist, accountant or financial advisor."

And highly-rated In-N-Out Burger perks on Glassdoor include free burgers, reasonable PTO, and a 401K plan. Forbes reported that full-time In-N-Out restaurant associates also make $13 an hour, and receive health insurance.

In other words, the 70-year-old burger chain provides employees with good wages, solid benefits, and a chance to grow their careers within the company.

"It is very important to me that In-N-Out Burger is a great employer because I value our associates so much," Snyder told Glassdoor in 2017. "They are the reason for our success and they deserve to enjoy coming to work, to feel appreciated and to be treated like family, which is what I consider them."

What's more, Snyder knows what it's like to work in an In-N-Out restaurant. At the age of 18, she spent some time working at an In-N-Out in Redding, California, according to Forbes. She also worked in the chain's corporate office before ascending to the role of president at the age of 27.

Snyder, who became president of the fast food company in 2010, also told Forbes about her dedication to preserving In-N-Out Burger's culture. Snyder's grandparents founded the first In-N-Out Burger back in 1948, and the family has turned down lucrative offers for the chain ever since.

"I really wanted to make sure that we stayed true to what we started with," she told Forbes. "That required me to become a protector. A guardian."