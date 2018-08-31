Pulse.com.gh logo
The 50 best colleges in America, ranked


Niche ranked the 2019 best colleges based on academics, admissions rates, cost, and student life. We've listed the top 50 universities and colleges including enrollment, acceptance rate, net price, and median earnings six years after graduation.

Duke University is ranked No. 8. play

Duke University is ranked No. 8.

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

  • Nearly 20 million students will enroll in colleges and universities this fall, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
  • Niche ranked the 2019 best colleges based on academics, admissions rates, cost, and student life.
  • We've listed the top 50 universities and colleges, plus figures for enrollment, acceptance rate, net price, and median earnings six years after graduation.

Applying for college is more than taking a test or filling out an application, students decide on universities based on campus life, academics, and cost.

A projected 19.9 million students will enroll in colleges and universities this fall, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Niche ranked the best colleges for 2019 based on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data collected from the US Department of Education as well as student and alumni reviews.

The enrollment count for each college is the number of undergraduate students. The net price is the average cost after financial aid, grants, or scholarships as reported by the college. The earnings six years after graduation are the median earnings ten years after enrollment.

Keep scrolling to see the top-ranked US colleges.

50. Colby College

(Flickr / Roman Boed)

Enrollment: 1,879

Acceptance rate: 19%

Net price: $21,032

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $55,000



49. Lehigh University

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Enrollment: 5,003

Acceptance rate: 26%

Net price: $27,478

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $77,200



48. University of Texas - Austin

(Phil Roeder/Flickr)

Enrollment: 37,234

Acceptance rate: 40%

Net price: $16,010

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $54,900



47. Virginia Tech

(Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Enrollment: 25,213

Acceptance rate: 71%

Net price: $17,190

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $60,500



46. Northeastern University

(Matthew Modoono/Northeastern University/Facebook)

Enrollment: 13,444

Acceptance rate: 29%

Net price: $29,998

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $64,000



45. Wake Forest University

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Enrollment: 4,900

Acceptance rate: 30%

Net price: $23,826

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $60,200



44. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

(Grant Halverson/Stringer/Getty)

Enrollment: 17,869

Acceptance rate: 27%

Net price: $10,077

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $54,100



43. Bates College

(Facebook/Bates College)

Enrollment: 1,780

Acceptance rate: 23%

Net price: $24,055

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $55,700



42. Williams College

(Facebook/Williams College)

Enrollment: 2,058

Acceptance rate: 18%

Net price: $18,167

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $54,100



41. Claremont McKenna College

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Enrollment: 1,346

Acceptance rate: 9%

Net price: $30,527

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $75,000



40. Haverford College

(Facebook/Haverford College)

Enrollment: 1,268

Acceptance rate: 21%

Net price: $21,144

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $56,300



39. Wellesley College

(Facebook/Wellesley College)

Enrollment: 2,347

Acceptance rate: 28%

Net price: $20,013

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $60,100



38. Georgia Institute of Technology

(Facebook/Georgia Tech)

Enrollment: 13,815

Acceptance rate: 26%

Net price: $13,340

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $75,800



37. University of California - Berkeley

(cdrin/Shutterstock)

Enrollment: 28,108

Acceptance rate: 17%

Net price: $17,160

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $61,800



36. Washington & Lee University

(Facebook/Washington & Lee University)

Enrollment: 1,824

Acceptance rate: 24%

Net price: $23,867

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $72,300



35. Carleton College

(Facebook/CarletonCollege)

Enrollment: 2,087

Acceptance rate: 23%

Net price: $28,587

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $52,600



34. Barnard College

(Barnard College/Facebook)

Enrollment: 2,461

Acceptance rate: 15%

Net price: $22,815

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $56,400



33. Carnegie Mellon University

(Facebook/Carnegie Mellon University)

Enrollment: 6,069

Acceptance rate: 22%

Net price: $35,250

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $81,800



32. Middlebury College

(Facebook/Middlebury College)

Enrollment: 2,506

Acceptance rate: 16%

Net price: $21,437

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $55,600



31. United States Military Academy at West Point

(Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Enrollment: $4,389

Acceptance rate: 10%

Net price: $0

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: Not reported



30. Swarthmore College

(Swarthmore College/Facebook)

Enrollment: 1,542

Acceptance rate: 13%

Net price: $19,641

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $52,500



29. University of California - Los Angeles

(Facebook/UCLA)

Enrollment: 30,343

Acceptance rate: 18%

Net price: $14,236

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $58,700



28. University of Virginia

(Geoff Burke/Getty Images)

Enrollment: 15,476

Acceptance rate: 30%

Net price: $15,945

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $60,700



27. Emory University

(Facebook/Emory University)

Enrollment: 6,714

Acceptance rate: 25%

Net price: $24,804

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $61,500



26. Johns Hopkins University

(Facebook/Johns Hopkins University)

Enrollment: 5,621

Acceptance rate: 13%

Net price: $27,352

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $69,800



25. Tufts University

(Tufts University/Facebook)

Enrollment: 5,435

Acceptance rate: 14%

Net price: $28,076

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $66,500



24. Amherst College

(Facebook/Amherst College)

Enrollment: $1,849

Acceptance rate: 14%

Net price: $19,055

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $59,700



23. University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

(Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Enrollment: 27,969

Acceptance rate: 29%

Net price: $16,107

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $60,100



22. Georgetown University

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Enrollment: 7,056

Acceptance rate: 17%

Net price: $26,625

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $90,100



21. Cornell University

(Facebook/Cornell University)

Enrollment: 14,556

Acceptance rate: 14%

Net price: $30,014

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $73,600



20. University of Southern California

(Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Enrollment: 18,195

Acceptance rate: 17%

Net price: $32,932

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $70,400



19. Dartmouth College

(Dartmouth/Facebook)

Enrollment: 4,270

Acceptance rate: 11%

Net price: $21,177

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $70,000



18. Vanderbilt University

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Enrollment: 6,817

Acceptance rate: 11%

Net price: $23,150

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $64,500



17. Bowdoin College

(Facebook/ Bowdoin College)

Enrollment: 1,801

Acceptance rate: 15%

Net price: $24,888

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $58,700



16. Pomona College

(Facebook/ Pomona College)

Enrollment: 1,556

Acceptance rate: 9%

Net price: $18,140

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $56,600



15. University of Chicago

(The University of Chicago/Facebook)

Enrollment: 5,978

Acceptance rate: 8%

Net price: $31,068

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $65,500



14. Northwestern University

(Northwestern University/Facebook)

Enrollment: 8,298

Acceptance rate: 11%

Net price: $29,326

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $65,900



13. University of Notre Dame

(Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Enrollment: 8,514

Acceptance rate: 19%

Net price: $26,683

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $71,600



12. Rice University

(Facebook/Rice University)

Enrollment: 3,836

Acceptance rate: 15%

Net price: $22,061

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $64,300



11. Washington University in St. Louis

(Facebook/wustl)

Enrollment: 6,915

Acceptance rate: 17%

Net price: $28,824

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $66,300



10. California Institute of Technology

(Facebook/California Institute of Technology - Caltech)

Enrollment: 979

Acceptance rate: 8%

Net price: $26,839

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $74,200



9. Brown University

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Enrollment: 6,565

Acceptance rate: 9%

Net price: $25,264

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $63,100



8. Duke University

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Enrollment: 6,577

Acceptance rate: 11%

Net price: $19,950

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $77,900



7. Columbia University

(Facebook/Columbia University)

Enrollment: 7,552

Acceptance rate: 7%

Net price: $22,973

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $78,200



6. University of Pennsylvania

(University of Pennsylvania / Scott Spitzer)

Enrollment: 10,468

Acceptance rate: 9%

Net price: $22,944

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $82,400



5. Princeton University

(Flickr / regexman)

Enrollment: 5,251

Acceptance rate: 7%

Net price: $17,732

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $80,500



4. Yale University

(Michael Marsland / Yale University)

Enrollment: 5,469

Acceptance rate: 6%

Net price: $18,319

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $83,200



3. Harvard University

(Jannis Tobias Werner/Shutterstock)

Enrollment: 7,151

Acceptance rate: 5%

Net price: $16,205

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $90,900



2. Stanford University

(Linda A. Cicero/Stanford University/Facebook)

Enrollment: 7,034

Acceptance rate: 5%

Net price: $16,695

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $85,700



1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

(Facebook/Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT))

Enrollment: 4,476

Acceptance rate: 8%

Net price: $21,576

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $94,200



