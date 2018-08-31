The 50 best colleges in America, ranked

news

Nearly 20 million students will enroll in colleges and universities this fall, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Niche ranked the 2019 best colleges based on academics, admissions rates, cost, and student life.

We've listed the top 50 universities and colleges, plus figures for enrollment, acceptance rate, net price, and median earnings six years after graduation.

Applying for college is more than taking a test or filling out an application, students decide on universities based on campus life, academics, and cost.

A projected 19.9 million students will enroll in colleges and universities this fall, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Niche ranked the best colleges for 2019 based on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data collected from the US Department of Education as well as student and alumni reviews.

The enrollment count for each college is the number of undergraduate students. The net price is the average cost after financial aid, grants, or scholarships as reported by the college. The earnings six years after graduation are the median earnings ten years after enrollment.

Keep scrolling to see the top-ranked US colleges.

50. Colby College

Enrollment: 1,879

Acceptance rate: 19%

Net price: $21,032

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $55,000

49. Lehigh University

Enrollment: 5,003

Acceptance rate: 26%

Net price: $27,478

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $77,200

48. University of Texas - Austin

Enrollment: 37,234

Acceptance rate: 40%

Net price: $16,010

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $54,900

47. Virginia Tech

Enrollment: 25,213

Acceptance rate: 71%

Net price: $17,190

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $60,500

46. Northeastern University

Enrollment: 13,444

Acceptance rate: 29%

Net price: $29,998

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $64,000

45. Wake Forest University

Enrollment: 4,900

Acceptance rate: 30%

Net price: $23,826

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $60,200

44. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Enrollment: 17,869

Acceptance rate: 27%

Net price: $10,077

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $54,100

43. Bates College

Enrollment: 1,780

Acceptance rate: 23%

Net price: $24,055

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $55,700

42. Williams College

Enrollment: 2,058

Acceptance rate: 18%

Net price: $18,167

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $54,100

41. Claremont McKenna College

Enrollment: 1,346

Acceptance rate: 9%

Net price: $30,527

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $75,000

40. Haverford College

Enrollment: 1,268

Acceptance rate: 21%

Net price: $21,144

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $56,300

39. Wellesley College

Enrollment: 2,347

Acceptance rate: 28%

Net price: $20,013

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $60,100

38. Georgia Institute of Technology

Enrollment: 13,815

Acceptance rate: 26%

Net price: $13,340

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $75,800

37. University of California - Berkeley

Enrollment: 28,108

Acceptance rate: 17%

Net price: $17,160

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $61,800

36. Washington & Lee University

Enrollment: 1,824

Acceptance rate: 24%

Net price: $23,867

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $72,300

35. Carleton College

Enrollment: 2,087

Acceptance rate: 23%

Net price: $28,587

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $52,600

34. Barnard College

Enrollment: 2,461

Acceptance rate: 15%

Net price: $22,815

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $56,400

33. Carnegie Mellon University

Enrollment: 6,069

Acceptance rate: 22%

Net price: $35,250

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $81,800

32. Middlebury College

Enrollment: 2,506

Acceptance rate: 16%

Net price: $21,437

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $55,600

31. United States Military Academy at West Point

Enrollment: $4,389

Acceptance rate: 10%

Net price: $0

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: Not reported

30. Swarthmore College

Enrollment: 1,542

Acceptance rate: 13%

Net price: $19,641

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $52,500

29. University of California - Los Angeles

Enrollment: 30,343

Acceptance rate: 18%

Net price: $14,236

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $58,700

28. University of Virginia

Enrollment: 15,476

Acceptance rate: 30%

Net price: $15,945

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $60,700

27. Emory University

Enrollment: 6,714

Acceptance rate: 25%

Net price: $24,804

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $61,500

26. Johns Hopkins University

Enrollment: 5,621

Acceptance rate: 13%

Net price: $27,352

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $69,800

25. Tufts University

Enrollment: 5,435

Acceptance rate: 14%

Net price: $28,076

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $66,500

24. Amherst College

Enrollment: $1,849

Acceptance rate: 14%

Net price: $19,055

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $59,700

23. University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

Enrollment: 27,969

Acceptance rate: 29%

Net price: $16,107

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $60,100

22. Georgetown University

Enrollment: 7,056

Acceptance rate: 17%

Net price: $26,625

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $90,100

21. Cornell University

Enrollment: 14,556

Acceptance rate: 14%

Net price: $30,014

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $73,600

20. University of Southern California

Enrollment: 18,195

Acceptance rate: 17%

Net price: $32,932

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $70,400

19. Dartmouth College

Enrollment: 4,270

Acceptance rate: 11%

Net price: $21,177

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $70,000

18. Vanderbilt University

Enrollment: 6,817

Acceptance rate: 11%

Net price: $23,150

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $64,500

17. Bowdoin College

Enrollment: 1,801

Acceptance rate: 15%

Net price: $24,888

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $58,700

16. Pomona College

Enrollment: 1,556

Acceptance rate: 9%

Net price: $18,140

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $56,600

15. University of Chicago

Enrollment: 5,978

Acceptance rate: 8%

Net price: $31,068

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $65,500

14. Northwestern University

Enrollment: 8,298

Acceptance rate: 11%

Net price: $29,326

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $65,900

13. University of Notre Dame

Enrollment: 8,514

Acceptance rate: 19%

Net price: $26,683

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $71,600

12. Rice University

Enrollment: 3,836

Acceptance rate: 15%

Net price: $22,061

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $64,300

11. Washington University in St. Louis

Enrollment: 6,915

Acceptance rate: 17%

Net price: $28,824

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $66,300

10. California Institute of Technology

Enrollment: 979

Acceptance rate: 8%

Net price: $26,839

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $74,200

9. Brown University

Enrollment: 6,565

Acceptance rate: 9%

Net price: $25,264

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $63,100

8. Duke University

Enrollment: 6,577

Acceptance rate: 11%

Net price: $19,950

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $77,900

7. Columbia University

Enrollment: 7,552

Acceptance rate: 7%

Net price: $22,973

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $78,200

6. University of Pennsylvania

Enrollment: 10,468

Acceptance rate: 9%

Net price: $22,944

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $82,400

5. Princeton University

Enrollment: 5,251

Acceptance rate: 7%

Net price: $17,732

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $80,500

4. Yale University

Enrollment: 5,469

Acceptance rate: 6%

Net price: $18,319

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $83,200

3. Harvard University

Enrollment: 7,151

Acceptance rate: 5%

Net price: $16,205

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $90,900

2. Stanford University

Enrollment: 7,034

Acceptance rate: 5%

Net price: $16,695

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $85,700

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Enrollment: 4,476

Acceptance rate: 8%

Net price: $21,576

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $94,200