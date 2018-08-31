The 50 best colleges in America, ranked

Niche ranked the 2019 best colleges based on academics, admissions rates, cost, and student life. We've listed the top 50 universities and colleges including enrollment, acceptance rate, net price, and median earnings six years after graduation.
Applying for college is more than taking a test or filling out an application, students decide on universities based on campus life, academics, and cost.
A projected 19.9 million students will enroll in colleges and universities this fall, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
Niche ranked the best colleges for 2019 based on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data collected from the US Department of Education as well as student and alumni reviews.
The enrollment count for each college is the number of undergraduate students. The net price is the average cost after financial aid, grants, or scholarships as reported by the college. The earnings six years after graduation are the median earnings ten years after enrollment.
Enrollment: 1,879
Acceptance rate: 19%
Net price: $21,032
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $55,000
Enrollment: 5,003
Acceptance rate: 26%
Net price: $27,478
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $77,200
Enrollment: 37,234
Acceptance rate: 40%
Net price: $16,010
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $54,900
Enrollment: 25,213
Acceptance rate: 71%
Net price: $17,190
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $60,500
Enrollment: 13,444
Acceptance rate: 29%
Net price: $29,998
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $64,000
Enrollment: 4,900
Acceptance rate: 30%
Net price: $23,826
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $60,200
Enrollment: 17,869
Acceptance rate: 27%
Net price: $10,077
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $54,100
Enrollment: 1,780
Acceptance rate: 23%
Net price: $24,055
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $55,700
Enrollment: 2,058
Acceptance rate: 18%
Net price: $18,167
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $54,100
Enrollment: 1,346
Acceptance rate: 9%
Net price: $30,527
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $75,000
Enrollment: 1,268
Acceptance rate: 21%
Net price: $21,144
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $56,300
Enrollment: 2,347
Acceptance rate: 28%
Net price: $20,013
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $60,100
Enrollment: 13,815
Acceptance rate: 26%
Net price: $13,340
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $75,800
Enrollment: 28,108
Acceptance rate: 17%
Net price: $17,160
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $61,800
Enrollment: 1,824
Acceptance rate: 24%
Net price: $23,867
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $72,300
Enrollment: 2,087
Acceptance rate: 23%
Net price: $28,587
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $52,600
Enrollment: 2,461
Acceptance rate: 15%
Net price: $22,815
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $56,400
Enrollment: 6,069
Acceptance rate: 22%
Net price: $35,250
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $81,800
Enrollment: 2,506
Acceptance rate: 16%
Net price: $21,437
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $55,600
Enrollment: $4,389
Acceptance rate: 10%
Net price: $0
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: Not reported
Enrollment: 1,542
Acceptance rate: 13%
Net price: $19,641
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $52,500
Enrollment: 30,343
Acceptance rate: 18%
Net price: $14,236
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $58,700
Enrollment: 15,476
Acceptance rate: 30%
Net price: $15,945
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $60,700
Enrollment: 6,714
Acceptance rate: 25%
Net price: $24,804
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $61,500
Enrollment: 5,621
Acceptance rate: 13%
Net price: $27,352
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $69,800
Enrollment: 5,435
Acceptance rate: 14%
Net price: $28,076
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $66,500
Enrollment: $1,849
Acceptance rate: 14%
Net price: $19,055
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $59,700
Enrollment: 27,969
Acceptance rate: 29%
Net price: $16,107
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $60,100
Enrollment: 7,056
Acceptance rate: 17%
Net price: $26,625
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $90,100
Enrollment: 14,556
Acceptance rate: 14%
Net price: $30,014
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $73,600
Enrollment: 18,195
Acceptance rate: 17%
Net price: $32,932
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $70,400
Enrollment: 4,270
Acceptance rate: 11%
Net price: $21,177
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $70,000
Enrollment: 6,817
Acceptance rate: 11%
Net price: $23,150
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $64,500
Enrollment: 1,801
Acceptance rate: 15%
Net price: $24,888
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $58,700
Enrollment: 1,556
Acceptance rate: 9%
Net price: $18,140
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $56,600
Enrollment: 5,978
Acceptance rate: 8%
Net price: $31,068
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $65,500
Enrollment: 8,298
Acceptance rate: 11%
Net price: $29,326
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $65,900
Enrollment: 8,514
Acceptance rate: 19%
Net price: $26,683
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $71,600
Enrollment: 3,836
Acceptance rate: 15%
Net price: $22,061
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $64,300
Enrollment: 6,915
Acceptance rate: 17%
Net price: $28,824
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $66,300
Enrollment: 979
Acceptance rate: 8%
Net price: $26,839
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $74,200
Enrollment: 6,565
Acceptance rate: 9%
Net price: $25,264
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $63,100
Enrollment: 6,577
Acceptance rate: 11%
Net price: $19,950
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $77,900
Enrollment: 7,552
Acceptance rate: 7%
Net price: $22,973
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $78,200
Enrollment: 10,468
Acceptance rate: 9%
Net price: $22,944
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $82,400
Enrollment: 5,251
Acceptance rate: 7%
Net price: $17,732
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $80,500
Enrollment: 5,469
Acceptance rate: 6%
Net price: $18,319
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $83,200
Enrollment: 7,151
Acceptance rate: 5%
Net price: $16,205
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $90,900
Enrollment: 7,034
Acceptance rate: 5%
Net price: $16,695
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $85,700
Enrollment: 4,476
Acceptance rate: 8%
Net price: $21,576
Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $94,200