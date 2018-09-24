Pulse.com.gh logo
The 50 best MBA programs in the world


Strategy The 50 best MBA programs in the world

The best business schools in the world span the globe. Education specialists QS Quacquarelli Symonds released its 2019 Global MBA Ranking, evaluating 251 of the best business school programs in the world. Here, find the top 50.

(REUTERS / Brian Snyder)

  • The best business schools in the world are ranked each year by education specialists QS Quacquarelli Symonds.
  • QS has released its 2019 Global MBA Ranking, evaluating 251 of the best business schools in the world.
  • QS based its ranking on surveys of employers, academics, and business school programs, and evaluated MBA programs on employability, alumni outcomes, students' return on investment, thought leadership, and diversity.
  • Here are the top 50 global MBA programs, according to the QS rankings.

Higher- and business-education specialists QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released its 2019 Global MBA Ranking, evaluating 251 of the best business schools in the world.

QS ranked programs on employability for graduates, entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes, students' return on investment as measured by post-graduation increases in salary, academic thought leadership, and class and faculty diversity.

QS based its rankings on three surveys: One survey of global employers to ascertain the reputation of MBA programs among top firms, one survey of academics to get a sense of schools' academic and thought leadership reputations, and a survey of the business schools themselves to gather basic information on programs and student outcomes.

See the full list of 251 business schools on TopMBA.com. Here are the top 50 global MBA programs, according to QS rankings:

50. Virginia (Darden)

50. Virginia (Darden)

50. Virginia (Darden)

(Workman via Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

Read more about Virginia at TopMBA»



48 (tie). Emory (Goizueta)

48 (tie). Emory (Goizueta)

48 (tie). Emory (Goizueta)

(Emory University Goizueta Business School/Facebook)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

Read more about Goizueta at TopMBA»



48 (tie). IIM Ahmedabad

48 (tie). IIM Ahmedabad

48 (tie). IIM Ahmedabad

(Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Ahmedabad, India

Tuition: $20K to $29K

Average post-graduation salary: Under $49K

Read more about IIM Ahmedabad at TopMBA»



47. Manchester (Alliance)

47. Manchester (Alliance)

47. Manchester (Alliance)

(Wiki Commons)

Location: Manchester, UK

Tuition: $50K to $59K

Average post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K

Read more about Alliance Manchester at TopMBA»



46. St. Gallen

46. St. Gallen

46. St. Gallen

(Facebook/Universität St. Gallen (HSG))

Location: St. Gallen, Switzerland

Tuition: $50K to $59K

Average post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

Read more about St. Gallen at TopMBA»



45. Vlerick

45. Vlerick

45. Vlerick

(Bjoertvedt via Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Brussels, Belgium

Tuition: $40K to $49K

Average post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

Read more about Vlerick at TopMBA»



44. Cranfield

44. Cranfield

44. Cranfield

(Chemical Engineer via Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Cranfield, UK

Tuition: $40K to $49K

Average post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K

Read more about Cranfield at TopMBA»



43. Toronto (Rotman)

43. Toronto (Rotman)

43. Toronto (Rotman)

(Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Toronto, ON, Canada

Tuition: $90K to $99K

Average post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K

Read more about Rotman at TopMBA»



42. Mannheim

42. Mannheim

42. Mannheim

(Uni Mannheim via Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Mannheim, Germany

Tuition: $40K to $49K

Average post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

Read more about Mannheim at TopMBA»



41. Dartmouth (Tuck)

41. Dartmouth (Tuck)

41. Dartmouth (Tuck)

(Tuck School of Business/Facebook)

Location: Hanover, NH

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

Read more about Tuck at TopMBA»



40. NUS

40. NUS

40. NUS

(Wikipedia)

Location: Singapore

Tuition: $40K to $49K

Average post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K

Read more about NUS at TopMBA»



39. UNSW (Australian Graduate School of Management)

39. UNSW (Australian Graduate School of Management)

39. UNSW (Australian Graduate School of Management)

(UNSW)

Location: Sydney, Australia

Tuition: $60K to $69K

Average post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K

Read more about the Australian Graduate School of Management at TopMBA»



38. Cornell (Johnson)

38. Cornell (Johnson)

38. Cornell (Johnson)

(Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University/Facebook)

Location: Ithaca, NY

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

Read more about Johnson at TopMBA»



37. Warwick

37. Warwick

37. Warwick

(Courtesy of Warwick Business School)

Location: Coventry, UK

Tuition: $50K to $59K

Average post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K

Read more about Warwick at TopMBA»



36. Indiana (Kelley)

36. Indiana (Kelley)

36. Indiana (Kelley)

(Via Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Bloomington, IN

Tuition: $90K to $99K

Average post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

Read more about Kelley at TopMBA»



35. EDHEC

35. EDHEC

35. EDHEC

(神风, via Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Nice, France

Tuition: $50K to $59K

Average post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K

Read more about EDHEC at TopMBA»



34. Carnegie Mellon (Tepper)

34. Carnegie Mellon (Tepper)

34. Carnegie Mellon (Tepper)

(Facebook/Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

Read more about Tepper at TopMBA»



33. University of Hong Kong

33. University of Hong Kong

33. University of Hong Kong

(Baycrest/Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Hong Kong

Tuition: $70K to $79K

Average post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K

Read more about the University of Hong Kong at TopMBA»



32. Boston (Questrom)

32. Boston (Questrom)

32. Boston (Questrom)

(Boston University Questrom School of Management/Facebook)

Location: Boston, MA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K

Read more about Questrom at TopMBA»



31. Copenhagen

31. Copenhagen

31. Copenhagen

(Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Copenhagen, Denmark

Tuition: $50K to $59K

Average post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K

Read more about Copenhagen at TopMBA»



29 (tie). USC (Marshall)

29 (tie). USC (Marshall)

29 (tie). USC (Marshall)

(USC Marshall School of Business/Facebook)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

Read more about Marshall at TopMBA»



29 (tie). Texas (McCombs)

29 (tie). Texas (McCombs)

29 (tie). Texas (McCombs)

(UT McCombs School of Business/Facebook)

Location: Austin, TX

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

Read more about McCombs at TopMBA»



28. Melbourne

28. Melbourne

28. Melbourne

(Polly clip via Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Tuition: $60K to $69K

Average post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

Read more about Melbourne at TopMBA»



27. Erasmus (Rotterdam School of Management)

27. Erasmus (Rotterdam School of Management)

27. Erasmus (Rotterdam School of Management)

(RSM Erasmus via Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Tuition: $60K to $69K

Average post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K

Read more about Rotterdam School of Management at TopMBA»



26. ESSEC

26. ESSEC

26. ESSEC

(Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Paris, France/Singapore

Tuition: $50K to $59K

Average post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

Read more about ESSEC at TopMBA»



25. CEIBS

25. CEIBS

25. CEIBS

(Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Shanghai, China

Tuition: $50K to $59K

Average post-graduation salary: $50K to $69K

Read more about CEIBS at TopMBA»



24. IMD

24. IMD

24. IMD

(Facebook/IMD Business School)

Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Tuition: $60K to $69K

Average post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

Read more about IMD at TopMBA»



23. SDA Bocconi

23. SDA Bocconi

23. SDA Bocconi

(SDA Bocconi School of Management via Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Milan, Italy

Tuition: $60K to $69K

Average post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

Read more about SDA Bocconi at TopMBA»



22. NYU (Stern)

22. NYU (Stern)

22. NYU (Stern)

(Facebook/NYU Stern School of Business)

Location: New York, NY

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

Read more about NYU Stern at TopMBA»



21. Cambridge (Judge)

21. Cambridge (Judge)

21. Cambridge (Judge)

(Facebook/CambridgeJudgeBusinessSchool)

Location: Cambridge, UK

Tuition: $70K to $79K

Average post-graduation salary: $130K to $139K

Read more about Judge at TopMBA»



20. Duke (Fuqua)

20. Duke (Fuqua)

20. Duke (Fuqua)

(Facebook/Duke.Fuqua)

Location: Durham, NC

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

Read more about Fuqua at TopMBA»



19. Imperial

19. Imperial

19. Imperial

(Imperial College London/Christian Richters via Wikimedia Commons)

Location: London, UK

Tuition: $60K to $69K

Average post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K

Read more about Imperial at TopMBA»



18. IESE Business School

18. IESE Business School

18. IESE Business School

(IESE - MBA/Facebook)

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

Read more about IESE Business School at TopMBA»



17. UC Berkeley (Haas)

17. UC Berkeley (Haas)

17. UC Berkeley (Haas)

(Facebook/BerkeleyHaas)

Location: Berkeley, CA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

Read more about Haas at TopMBA»



16. Yale

16. Yale

16. Yale

(Facebook/Yale School of Management)

Location: New Haven, CT

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

Read more about Yale at TopMBA»



15. Michigan (Ross)

15. Michigan (Ross)

15. Michigan (Ross)

(Dwight Burdette via Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

Read more about Michigan Ross at TopMBA»



14. Northwestern (Kellogg)

14. Northwestern (Kellogg)

Kellogg School of Management

(Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Evanston, IL

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

Read more about Kellogg at TopMBA»



13. ESADE

13. ESADE

13. ESADE

(Flickr/jpvargas)

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Tuition: $70K to $79K

Average post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K

Read more about ESADE at TopMBA»



12. Oxford (Said)

12. Oxford (Said)

12. Oxford (Said)

(Facebook / University of Oxford)

Location: Oxford, UK

Tuition: $70K to $79K

Average post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K

Read more about Said at TopMBA»



11. UCLA (Anderson)

11. UCLA (Anderson)

11. UCLA (Anderson)

(Facebook/UCLA Anderson School of Management)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

Read more about UCLA Anderson at TopMBA»



10. Columbia

10. Columbia

10. Columbia

(Facebook/Columbia Business School)

Location: New York, NY

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

Read more about Columbia at TopMBA»



8 (tie). Chicago (Booth)

8 (tie). Chicago (Booth)

8 (tie). Chicago (Booth)

(Facebook/chicagoboothbusiness)

Location: Chicago, IL

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

Read more about Booth at TopMBA»



8 (tie). IE Business School

8 (tie). IE Business School

8 (tie). IE Business School

(Facebook/IE Business School)

Location: Madrid, Spain

Tuition: $80K to $89K

Average post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K

Read more about IE Business School at TopMBA»



7. HEC Paris

7. HEC Paris

7. HEC Paris

(Facebook/HEC Paris)

Location: Jouy-en-Josas, France

Tuition: $70K to $79K

Average post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K

Read more about HEC Paris at TopMBA»



6. INSEAD

6. INSEAD

INSEAD's Singapore campus

(Wikimedia Commons/ORogalev)

Location: Fontainebleau, France/Singapore

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

Read more about INSEAD at TopMBA»



5. MIT (Sloan)

5. MIT (Sloan)

5. MIT (Sloan)

(Wikipedia)

Location: Cambridge, MA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K

Read more about MIT Sloan at TopMBA»



4. London Business School

4. London Business School

4. London Business School

(C0mun1c4t10ns, Wikipedia)

Location: London, UK

Tuition: $90K to $99K

Average post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K

Read more about London Business School at TopMBA»



3. Penn (Wharton)

3. Penn (Wharton)

3. Penn (Wharton)

(The Wharton School/Facebook)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Tuition: Over $150K

Average post-graduation salary: $130K to $139K

Read more about Wharton at TopMBA»



2. Harvard

2. Harvard

2. Harvard

(Harvard Business School/Facebook)

Location: Boston, MA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $130K to $139K

Read more about Harvard at TopMBA»



1. Stanford

1. Stanford

The Knight Management Center at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

(Steve Castillo/Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Stanford, CA

Tuition: $100K to $149K

Average post-graduation salary: $140K to $149K

Read more about Stanford on TopMBA»



X
