The 50 best MBA programs in the world

The best business schools in the world span the globe. Education specialists QS Quacquarelli Symonds released its 2019 Global MBA Ranking, evaluating 251 of the best business school programs in the world. Here, find the top 50.
QS ranked programs on employability for graduates, entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes, students' return on investment as measured by post-graduation increases in salary, academic thought leadership, and class and faculty diversity.
QS based its rankings on three surveys: One survey of global employers to ascertain the reputation of MBA programs among top firms, one survey of academics to get a sense of schools' academic and thought leadership reputations, and a survey of the business schools themselves to gather basic information on programs and student outcomes.
See the full list of 251 business schools on TopMBA.com. Here are the top 50 global MBA programs, according to QS rankings:
Location: Charlottesville, VA
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K
Location: Atlanta, GA
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K
Location: Ahmedabad, India
Tuition: $20K to $29K
Average post-graduation salary: Under $49K
Location: Manchester, UK
Tuition: $50K to $59K
Average post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K
Location: St. Gallen, Switzerland
Tuition: $50K to $59K
Average post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K
Location: Brussels, Belgium
Tuition: $40K to $49K
Average post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K
Location: Cranfield, UK
Tuition: $40K to $49K
Average post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K
Location: Toronto, ON, Canada
Tuition: $90K to $99K
Average post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K
Location: Mannheim, Germany
Tuition: $40K to $49K
Average post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K
Location: Hanover, NH
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K
Location: Singapore
Tuition: $40K to $49K
Average post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K
Location: Sydney, Australia
Tuition: $60K to $69K
Average post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K
Location: Ithaca, NY
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K
Location: Coventry, UK
Tuition: $50K to $59K
Average post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K
Location: Bloomington, IN
Tuition: $90K to $99K
Average post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K
Location: Nice, France
Tuition: $50K to $59K
Average post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K
Location: Hong Kong
Tuition: $70K to $79K
Average post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K
Location: Boston, MA
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K
Location: Copenhagen, Denmark
Tuition: $50K to $59K
Average post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K
Location: Austin, TX
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K
Location: Melbourne, Australia
Tuition: $60K to $69K
Average post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K
Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands
Tuition: $60K to $69K
Average post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K
Location: Paris, France/Singapore
Tuition: $50K to $59K
Average post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K
Location: Shanghai, China
Tuition: $50K to $59K
Average post-graduation salary: $50K to $69K
Location: Lausanne, Switzerland
Tuition: $60K to $69K
Average post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K
Location: Milan, Italy
Tuition: $60K to $69K
Average post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K
Location: New York, NY
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K
Location: Cambridge, UK
Tuition: $70K to $79K
Average post-graduation salary: $130K to $139K
Location: Durham, NC
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K
Location: London, UK
Tuition: $60K to $69K
Average post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K
Location: Barcelona, Spain
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K
Location: Berkeley, CA
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K
Location: New Haven, CT
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K
Location: Ann Arbor, MI
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K
Location: Evanston, IL
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K
Location: Barcelona, Spain
Tuition: $70K to $79K
Average post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K
Location: Oxford, UK
Tuition: $70K to $79K
Average post-graduation salary: $70K to $89K
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K
Location: New York, NY
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K
Location: Chicago, IL
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K
Location: Madrid, Spain
Tuition: $80K to $89K
Average post-graduation salary: $90K to $99K
Location: Jouy-en-Josas, France
Tuition: $70K to $79K
Average post-graduation salary: $110K to $119K
Location: Fontainebleau, France/Singapore
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K
Location: Cambridge, MA
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduation salary: $120K to $129K
Location: London, UK
Tuition: $90K to $99K
Average post-graduation salary: $100K to $109K
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Tuition: Over $150K
Average post-graduation salary: $130K to $139K
Location: Boston, MA
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduation salary: $130K to $139K
Location: Stanford, CA
Tuition: $100K to $149K
Average post-graduation salary: $140K to $149K
