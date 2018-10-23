The $500 million Museum of the Bible showcased fake Dead Sea Scrolls. And, this isn't the museum's first scandal.
A new scandal is plaguing the Museum of the Bible.
On Monday, the $500 million private museum admitted that third-party testing of what had been displayed as fragments of Dead Sea Scrolls revealed the artifacts were fake and likely modern forgeries. Five fragments have been removed from the museum as a result.
The Museum of the Bible opened in November 2017 in Washington, DC.
Even prior to its opening, the private museum had been plagued by questions regarding how it would balance religious messages and historical facts.
Things were further complicated when news broke in July 2017 that the museum chairman and Hobby Lobby president Steve Green had been involved in smuggling ancient Iraqi artifacts into the United States. The museum has also faced backlash on certain exhibits, such as the decision to display the Confederate flag and pro-slavery texts in an attempt to understand the Bible's role in the Civil War.
Here's everything you need to know about the controversial museum:
View this post on Instagram
I'd say we're lookin' goooood after the 4th of July! D.C., we like the way you celebrate. #ootd #sameoutfiteveryday #pampering Any guesses on what we're made out of? #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #mBible #museumoftheBible #Gutenberg #Gates #IGDC #MyDCcool #GutenbergGates
Source: PBS
View this post on Instagram
#ArtifactoftheDay A Gospel Book in Armenian from Turkey, 1620-1630. Armenian is an Indo-European language like Latin, Greek, English, and German, among many others. The Christian theologian Mesrop Mashtots (died 440 AD) developed the Armenian alphabet in the fifth century AD. The earliest examples of literary Armenian that we have are translations of the #Bible, also from the fifth century. #mBible #artifact
View this post on Instagram
The Museum of the Bible @museumofbible, in Washington, D.C., set to open this weekend, seeks to invite visitors to engage with the history, narrative and impact of the Bible throughout history and today. Featured here: Elvis#emo#4oCZ## Bible and a visitor walking through an exhibit on Noah#emo#4oCZ##s Ark, during a museum preview on November 14, 2017. Photos by Kevin Dietsch/UPI @photodietsch #upi #upilegacy #upioriginals #BibleMuseum #museumofthebible #religion #museum #history #bible #washington #dc
View this post on Instagram
The scroll has been the preferred format for Jewish texts for over 2,000 years. Even after #Jewish communities began using the codex around the eighth century AD, the scroll was favored. The most important scroll within Judaism, the Torah scroll, contains the first five books of the #Hebrew Bible. #thebook
View this post on Instagram
+30% degrees #emo#4oCY##walks on water#emo#4oCZ## #emo#4oCi## #aSniperJones.dc vs. @museumofbible // #aSniperScribe #emo#4oCY##museum of the bible#emo#4oCZ## definitely encouraged me to read the bible, but I want the raw unfiltered unbiased versions. there are small details I#emo#77iP## want to examine, not to toss I#emo#77iP##t around as fact for law, but to find understanding of the stories themselves. questions. aSNIPER. . battle tags #museumofthebible #interiordesign #architecture #museum #colorpop #walkwithlocals #exploretocreate #acreativevisual
Source: The Associated Press
View this post on Instagram
Today I had the privilege to visit the Museum of the Bible in Washington DC. The museum#emo#4oCZ##s overall scope is incredible! Its attention to detail was fantastic! The technologies it has incorporated are insane! And the education & story telling is and will continue to be a blessing to all those who are able to experience it. If I#emo#4oCZ##m going to be considered an #emo#4oCc##influencer#emo#4oCd## in this socially driven world, then know this; The more I see self love obsessed by others the more you#emo#4oCZ##ll see God#emo#4oCZ##s truth expressed by me. I truly love God, and I truly love his word. The holy bible has had a profound impact on my life, but today I got a glimpse at the powerful impact the Bible has had on the world. Isaiah 40:8 sums it up perfectly for me. #emo#4oCc##The grass withers and the flowers fall, but the word of God endures forever.#emo#4oCd## The museum opens to the public on the 18th of November! I will be back for sure! Thank you @museumofbible Pictured above is in the village of nazareth display over looking the Sea of Galilee. #nategeo #buzolicphoto
View this post on Instagram
End your day on a sweet note! Whether you're looking for a lunch spot, a coffee break, or just an end to your visit at the museum, @breakingmanna is on our 6th floor and can help you with any of these! (Photo by Simo Ahmadi) . . . #DC #Bible #applepie #food #foodie #museumoftheBible
View this post on Instagram
I got a sneak peek at the Museum of the Bible today. I went in pretty cynical and skeptical, probably because my life is devoted to telling people about what is written in that book. That means that a lot is riding on how it presented. I was blown away by the attention to detail, the immersive nature of the exhibits, and the thoughtfulness to it all. Truly captivating. I can#emo#4oCZ##t wait to go back with my family. DC friends who don#emo#4oCZ##t know the Bible, I would love to be your tour guide and buy you a drink afterward to talk about what you experienced and why this book is so important to me.
Source: The Washington Post
View this post on Instagram
The Museum's grand lobby is already pretty grand with a 140ft LED screen. I'm just imagining some of the most well known masterpieces being displayed up here. I wouldn't hate seeing some of the Sistine Chapel up there. (Photo by: @annameyerphoto) #IGtakeover #mBibletakeover #mBible
Source: Fox News
Source: The Associated Press
Source: The Associated Press
Source: The Associated Press