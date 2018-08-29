Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

The CEO of a $700 million company uses a simple sentence to turn lazy employees around


Strategy The CEO of a $700 million company uses a simple sentence to turn lazy employees around

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Duolingo CEO Luis Von Ahn spoke to the Financial Times about an important leadership lesson he learned early in his career. He discussed the strategy he uses to turn 'lazy' employees into truly committed workers.

Duolingo CEO Luis Von Ahn (pictured) said it's possible to turn around under-performing employees. All it takes is one sentence. play

Duolingo CEO Luis Von Ahn (pictured) said it's possible to turn around under-performing employees. All it takes is one sentence.

(Luis von Ahn)

  • Duolingo CEO Luis Von Ahn has a strategy for encouraging under-performing employees.
  • He told the Financial Times that he just tells them: "What you're doing is really important."
  • The technique ties back to the idea that people need to feel like their work has meaning.


Duolingo CEO Luis Von Ahn knows exactly what to do with lazy employees.

The founder of the language learning app — which has been valued at $700 million — recently discussed his strategy for dealing with unengaged employees in an interview with the Financial Times.

"You can turn somebody from being a lazy person to being the most committed person if they honestly believe that the company and you, as a leader, think what they're doing is important," Von Ahn told the Financial Times. "It's amazing how motivating it is to sit with somebody and say 'what you're doing is really important.' I use that a lot."

His technique is backed up by the results of a 2016 survey from LinkedIn and Imperative. The study looked into 26,151 global LinkedIn members to find out how many people "optimize their job to align with work that matters to them." The report found that 73% of purpose-driven employees are satisfied with their jobs, as opposed to 64% of non-purpose-driven employees.

And Von Ahn has indicated that he's on the look-out for purpose-driven individuals. He told the Financial Times that he doesn't believe that waving around massive pay checks will attract top candidates to Duolingo.

"If it requires you paying them off to come work for you, I don't think they're going to be in it," he said. "We prefer missionaries to mercenaries."

Glassdoor has provided a glimpse into pay at Duolingo. The job site's list of average base salaries at the company reported that senior software engineers could earn $110,396, lead designers could make $97,793, and product managers could bring home anywhere from $85,000 to $113,000 a year.

Von Ahn previously told Business Insider that his team vets talent by conducting extensive reference checks, ensuring that prospective employees aren't arrogent jerks, and refusing to hire any doubt-provoking candidates.

Top Articles

1 Strategy 19 tricks for reading people's body languagebullet
2 Strategy 21 billionaires who grew up poorbullet
3 Strategy These are the top 20 family-friendly airlines in the world,...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

There's a lot you can learn in just one year.
Strategy A 23-year-old engineer who landed an Amazon job right out of college reveals how 7 soft skills helped her succeed in the workplace
Chick-fil-A is introducing 30-count nuggets to the menu.
Strategy Chick-fil-A is introducing 5 new menu items — here's what they are
Gap sold a lot of similar styles to Old Navy for a much higher price.
Strategy Gap is struggling to keep up with its sister brands — we visited the store and saw why (GAP)
Fashion and data combine to create iconic African designs
Strategy Fashion and data combine to create iconic African designs