The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) found out recently that 10 out of 65 investigated fuel stations in the Greater Accra Region were shortchanging consumers.

Two of the fuel stations the team visited, Frimps Oil at Tetebu and Allied Oil at Sakaman had their pumps adjusted. Shell Filling Station at Amanfrom West and Goodnews Energy at Galilea near Kasoa did not have the approved 10 litter can which all fuel stations are required to have to verify the accuracy of quantity of fuel whenever there is a dispute.

The ten affected stations have since been fined GHS5,000 each. However, COPEC believes the fine does not serve as a deterrent enough.

“Most of the stations are doing the same thing the GSA found about two months ago. It doesn’t look as if this Ghc5000 does anything to deter these guys. It is high time they start closing down such stations completely when they are found guilty of such malpractices,” Duncan Amoah, Executive Secretary of COPEC, told Accra-based Citi FM.

In 2017, the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), sanctioned 57 oil marketing companies (OMCs) in the Greater Accra Region for corrupt transaction activities that affect the consumer.

The cheating fuel stations whose names were withheld were fined a total of ¢261,000 for offences which include serving customers with lower volumes of fuel, using non-approved GSA seals, and breaking GSA seals on pump nozzles meant to check to cheat.