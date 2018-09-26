The founder of a multimillion-dollar company with more than 100 locations got her business idea from asking all of her early clients the same question

news

Alli Webb opened Drybar in 2008 — a brick-and-mortar salon where women can get their hair blow-dried without a cut or color.

Before she opened Drybar, Webb was a mobile hairstylist for local moms. She asked all her clients: "When I can't come to your home, what do you do?"

Her clients told her they would either skip the blow-out or overpay at their usual salon, and Webb realized there was space in the market for a salon that styled only, without charging for supplementary services.

Today, Drybar is a multimillion dollar business with over 100 locations in North America.

Webb had been in the industry for 20 years before she opened even the first one, she said on an episode of Business Insider's podcast "This Is Success."

She got the idea to open a storefront when she was working as a mobile hairstylist, going from home-to-home giving women — primarily mothers — hair blow-outs for $40, a price she chose because it was affordable, and because finding two $20 bills is uncomplicated.

Over the course of about a year, she'd ask her clients: "When I can't come to your home, what do you do?"

She found the answer unsatisfactory.

"They're, like, 'Well, I either skip it altogether or go to the discount chain down the street where the experience isn't great,'" Webb said. "Or they go to their cut-and-color salon, where they're overpaying for a blowout and they're getting pressured to get cut and color and whatever else happens."

Webb realized that without her services, there wasn't an option for an affordable blow-dry with no strings attached.

"That just didn't exist," Webb said. "Nowhere — that wasn't a thing. If you went to the Fantastic Sam's or if you're in New York City, the Jean Louis David, there's those in-and-out places that are cheap and fast, but the experience isn't great," Webb said.

With her brother and her husband, Webb opened the first Drybar in 2008. Today, Drybar is a multimillion dollar business.

"Now they're popping up everywhere; we have 100 locations. The category has grown tremendously. We basically created a category, on accident," Webb said.

She continued: "I didn't mean to do that; I just really wanted a place like I had dreamt of as a kid. A place where women could go for a blowout. It was a very simple, not-thought-out idea. It was something that totally didn't exist back then."

