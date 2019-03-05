The GNPC started the exploration of oil in the then Northern Region in 2018.

The overlord of the Dagbon Traditional Area, Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II has urged the government to ensure that the entire country benefits from the oil revenue.

He argued that a fair development in all communities will ensure that all communities benefit from the oil revenue.

Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II made this demand when the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr K.K. Sarpong, paid a courtesy call on him at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.

Dr K.K Sarpong congratulated him on the Yaa Naa on his ascension to the Yani Skin. The CEO of GNPC also briefed the Yaa Naa on the progress his outfit was making in the exploration of crude oil in the Northern, Savannah and North East regions.

The three regions, is about 52 percent of the onshore Voltaian Basin that stretches across 104,000 square kilometres (km2) of land, is believed to be a potential hub of commercial quantities of oil.

Dr K.K Sarpong said that the first part of the process towards exploration had been completed.

“The first stage that we set out during the two-day seismic survey is completed. We are interpreting the results in China after that we will decide on what to do next by covering the areas of prospects with a three-day survey this year.”

He added that “the NPP-led government is very committed to ensuring that the oil funds are properly used for the benefit of every Ghanaian.”

The GNPC started the exploration of oil in the then Northern Region in 2018. It is estimated that about 16 districts have a huge potential of oil that is yet to be harnessed.