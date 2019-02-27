Ghana has a housing deficit in excess of 1.7million housing units.

To address this deficit, Ghana is expected to put up a minimum of about 85,000 housing units annually over the next 20 years.

Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea said government will partner with developers to put up 200,000 housing units are to be built this year.

The government of Ghana is doing all within its power to offer affordable housing to low and middle-income earners to reduce the current housing deficit.

According to the Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea 200,000 housing units are to be built this year.

He added that real estate developers are willing to pre-finance the buildings, only requiring that the government will offer guarantees.

Atta Akyea argued that the low-income earners also deserve to be homeowners and to access mortgages spread over a period for them.

However, many have accused members of the Ghana Real Estate Association (GREDA) of doing little to help bridge the housing deficit. Many have argued that GREDA only builds for the upper-middle class and high-income earners.

Meanwhile, statistics from Ghana’s leading mortgage financing bank, GHL Bank, shows that there is a growing interest and demand for mortgages by young professionals looking to own a home.

This is proof that mortgages are not the preserve of offshore Ghanaians.