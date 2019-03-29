This forms part of its efforts to reduce air pollution on the roads in the country.

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Daniel Titus Glover who was speaking at a roundtable discussion made this revelation.

The discussion focused on “Investing in climate actions for job creation and economic development.”

According to the deputy minister, electric mobility was a promising technological solution to addressing climate change pollutants, and, therefore, called on investors and interested parties to partner the government in rolling out the initiative.

“As phase-one, we are collaborating with the African Development Bank (AfDB) to access funds from the Green Climate Fund to introduce electric buses into our public transport system,” he said.

He then added that “Though there are potential barriers, we have an opportunity to implement fundamental changes to the way we commute, and this will be aggressively pursued.”

Fighting climate change has been a major issue in Ghana and Africa as a whole. Veen banks have joined in the fight against the change.

Recently, the President of the Bankers Association of Ghana, Alhassan Andani said the banking sector will not finance projects which endanger the climate. Indicating that it has resolved to halt funding of projects which do not follow the guidelines for sustainable investment.

The environmentally-friendly buses are expected to phase-out the operations of urban buses popularly called ‘trotro’ that use dirty fossil fuels such as diesel and petrol.