The ban will commence on May 15 and end on June 15 this year.

Dubbed “closed season”, the ban is aimed at saving some species of fishes such as mackerel and anchovies which are going into extinction due to poor fishing practices.

The Minister of Fisheries, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye announced the dates at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

She said the dates were agreed upon after extensive consultation and stakeholder engagements.

Although some fishermen from some coastal areas have complained about the ban just like they did last year, the government says it will not postpone the ban this time.

Background

Last year, the government of Ghana revealed that it would place a ban on fishing activities for one month.

Some fishermen in some coastal communities of four regions expressed diverse views regarding the government’s decision to introduce a one-month ban. The argument was that the ban was wrongly timed.

Other fishermen, however, welcomed the decision, saying it would allow regeneration of the dwindling fishing stock in the sea.

However, the cabinet decided to postpone the dates after extensive deliberation.