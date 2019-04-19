The move is to enhance competition in the aviation industry within the African continent.

The Deputy of Finance Minister, Kwaku Kwarteng disclosed the plan at the third breakfast meeting for players within the aviation sector held in Accra.

According to him, the ministry will look at what competitors in the aviation sector within the sub-region offer and then review what Ghana has to enhance more competition.

“We will look at what competitors in the sub-region are offering and have a discussion with you and see how we can respond to what have become regular concerns that the taxes on aviation fuel are more than we have elsewhere,” he indicated.

Airline operators in Ghana have for some time complained of the high cost of aviation fuel in Ghana. They said the menace has compelled most airlines operating within the sub-region to lift fuel from other countries other than Ghana.

The menace, according to the airline companies, is adversely affecting their profits.

The minister has said that the ministry is as well contemplating to tackle the Corporate Income Tax regime for airline operators.

He said the rationale behind the move is to maintain a more realistic tax system which will make it easier to rake in more revenue and reduce the burden on airline companies.

“We would like to explore the possibility of getting it right because in the end while we try to be competitive in one area, we also have to ensure that every industry contributes its fair share of taxes to the national revenue purse,” Mr Kwaku Kwarteng noted.