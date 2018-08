The hardest college to get into in every state

news

Academic review site Niche reported the toughest college to gain acceptance into in every state.

The list looked at SAT and ACT scores and college acceptance rates.

The hardest college to get into in America is Harvard University.



With an acceptance rate of just 5% and typical SAT scores between 1430 and 1600, Harvard University is America's hardest college to get into, according to a list from academic review site Niche.com.

The rankings are based on acceptance rates and SAT and ACT scores reported to the US Department of Education. College acceptance rates received a weighted average of 60% in the ranking computation, and SAT/ACT scores received a weighted average of 40%.

Business Insider used Niche's state filter to find out which college is the hardest to get into in each of America's 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Scroll through to find out the most selective college in each state, along with their acceptance rate and SAT score, listed for the lower end of accepted students (25th percentile) and higher end (75th percentile).

Alabama: Spring Hill College

Acceptance rate: 44%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1000-1190

Alaska: University of Alaska Southeast

Acceptance rate: 49%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: N/A

Arizona: Grand Canyon University

Acceptance rate: 57%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: N/A

Arkansas: University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

Acceptance rate: 42%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 838-1065

California: Stanford University

Acceptance rate: 5%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1380-1580

Colorado: United States Air Force Academy

Acceptance rate: 15%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1220-1410

Connecticut: Yale University

Acceptance rate: 6%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1420-1600

Delaware: Delaware State University

Acceptance rate: 41%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 820-970

District of Columbia (DC): Georgetown University

Acceptance rate: 17%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1320-1520

Florida: University of Miami

Acceptance rate: 38%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1210-1390

Georgia: Georgia Institute of Technology

Acceptance rate: 26%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1320-1500

Hawaii: Brigham Young University at Hawaii

Acceptance rate: 27%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 973-1158

Idaho: Northwest Nazarene University

Acceptance rate: 56%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1000-1240

Illinois: University of Chicago

Acceptance rate: 8%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1450-1600

Indiana: University of Notre Dame

Acceptance rate: 19%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1350-1540

Iowa: Grinnell College

Acceptance rate: 20%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1320-1530

Kansas: Sterling College-Kansas

Acceptance rate: 37%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 880-1030

Kentucky: Alice Lloyd College

Acceptance rate: 22%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 910-1130

Louisiana: Tulane University

Acceptance rate: 26%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1240-1410

Maine: Bowdoin College

Acceptance rate: 15%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1360-1510

Maryland: Johns Hopkins University

Acceptance rate: 13%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1400-1570

Massachusetts: Harvard University

Acceptance rate: 5%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1430-1600

Michigan: University of Michigan at Ann Arbor

Acceptance rate: 29%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1310-1500

Minnesota: Carleton College

Acceptance rate: 23%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1320-1540

Mississippi: Belhaven University

Acceptance rate: 43%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 902-1180

Missouri: Washington University in St. Louis

Acceptance rate: 17%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1400-1570

Montana: Rocky Mountain College

Acceptance rate: 62%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 878-1106

Nebraska: College of St. Mary

Acceptance rate: 60%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: N/A

Nevada: University of Nevada, Reno

Acceptance rate: 83%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 970-1200

New Hampshire: Dartmouth College

Acceptance rate: 11%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1350-1560

New Jersey: Princeton University

Acceptance rate: 7%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1400-1590

New Mexico: New Mexico Institute of Mining & Technology

Acceptance rate: 23%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1110-1350

New York: Columbia University

Acceptance rate: 7%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1410-1590

North Carolina: Duke University

Acceptance rate: 11%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1380-1570

North Dakota: University of Jamestown

Acceptance rate: 57%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 890-1140

Ohio: Kenyon College

Acceptance rate: 27%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1230-1440

Oklahoma: University of Tulsa

Acceptance rate: 40%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1100-1390

Oregon: Reed College

Acceptance rate: 31%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1280-1480

Pennsylvania: University of Pennsylvania

Acceptance rate: 9%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1380-1570

Rhode Island: Brown University

Acceptance rate: 9%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1370-1570

South Carolina: Clemson University

Acceptance rate: 51%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1150-1340

South Dakota: Augustana University

Acceptance rate: 69%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 930-1230

Tennessee: Vanderbilt University

Acceptance rate: 11%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1420-1590

Texas: Rice University

Acceptance rate: 15%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1410-1570

Utah: Brigham Young University

Acceptance rate: 51%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1160-1380

Vermont: Middlebury College

Acceptance rate: 16%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1280-1495

Virginia: Washington & Lee University

Acceptance rate: 24%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1320-1460

Washington: University of Washington

Acceptance rate: 45%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1120-1370

West Virginia: Alderson Broaddus College

Acceptance rate: 41%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 870-1030

Wisconsin: University of Wisconsin

Acceptance rate: 53%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 1200-1420

Wyoming: University of Wyoming

Acceptance rate: 95%

SAT 25th-75th percentile: 960-1210