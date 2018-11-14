Pulse.com.gh logo
The head of Victoria's Secret's lingerie business is reportedly leaving the company as it continues its downward spiral

Jan Singer, who served as CEO of Victoria's Secret Lingerie for over two years, is leaving the company.

jan singer play

jan singer

(Courtesy of Spanx)

The CEO of Victoria's Secret Lingerie is leaving the company, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Jan Singer, who has been with the company for two years, previously hailed from Nike and more recently Spanx, where she served as CEO for over a year. Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg and CNBC that Singer resigned from her position.

Victoria's Secret did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

The news comes at a difficult time for the brand, which has struggled in recent years. Once considered to be the kingpin of the US lingerie market, it has lost market share to more body-positive brands, such as American Eagle's Aerie, which has seen explosive growth in recent years.

Read more: These photos reveal why women are abandoning Victoria's Secret for American Eagle's Aerie underwear brand

