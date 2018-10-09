Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

The life and career of Marillyn Hewson, CEO of the Pentagon's top weapons supplier and the 'most powerful woman in the world'


Strategy The life and career of Marillyn Hewson, CEO of the Pentagon's top weapons supplier and the 'most powerful woman in the world'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Marillyn Hewson has been the CEO of Lockheed Martin since 2013, and has worked at the company since 1983. Fortune magazine recently named her the most powerful woman in the world. Keep reading to take a look at her life and career.

Marillyn Hewson (pictured) has worked at Lockheed Martin since 1983. play

Marillyn Hewson (pictured) has worked at Lockheed Martin since 1983.

(Andrew Harrer-Pool / Getty Images)

  • Marillyn Hewson has been CEO of Lockheed Martin since 2013.
  • This year, Fortune selected her as number one in their list of the world's most powerful women.
  • Hewson got her start at the aerospace and defense company in 1983 as a senior industrial engineer.


Marillyn Hewson is the most powerful woman in the world right now.

At least, that's what Fortune magazine has dubbed the Lockheed Martin CEO and chairman. The magazine credited Hewson with having placed the aerospace and defense company in "the sweet spot to cater to the modern military's needs" and with "leading the charge to develop hypersonic weapons."

And Hewson is compensated in the millions for her efforts. The CEO's total net worth isn't immediately clear, but according to the Washington Business Journal, her total compensation in 2017 was $22.87 million. That's an 11.15% increase from her overall compensation in 2016, which was reported at $20.57 million.

Here's a look at Hewson's life and career:

Hewson was born and raised in Junction City, Kansas. When Hewson was just nine years old, her father, Warren Adams, died of a heart attack.

Marillyn Hewson. play

Marillyn Hewson.

(Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Source: Politico



Her mother Mary was left to care for five kids. Hewson wrote in Politico that her mother's resilience "taught me everything I needed to know about leadership."

Junction City, Kansas. play

Junction City, Kansas.

(USDA/Wikimedia Commons)

Source: Politico



Hewson wrote that she grew up helping to care for her younger siblings, doing odd jobs in their apartment building, and grocery shopping for their mom.

Hewson wrote that she grew up helping to care for her younger siblings, doing odd jobs in their apartment building, and grocery shopping for their mom. play

Hewson wrote that she grew up helping to care for her younger siblings, doing odd jobs in their apartment building, and grocery shopping for their mom.

(Curtis Abert/Flickr)

Source: Politico



"Taking on those responsibilities made us stronger, wiser and more self-reliant," she wrote.

Kansas. play

Kansas.

(U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Headquarters/Flickr)

Source: Politico



She attended the University of Alabama, where she received a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master's degree in economics.

The University of Alabama. play

The University of Alabama.

(Ken Wolter/Shutterstock)

Source: AL.com



Hewson credited her time at the university with prepping her for "the challenges and opportunities I've encountered throughout my career — from the day I joined the company as an industrial engineer to my current role as CEO."

The University of Alabama. play

The University of Alabama.

(Ttownfeen/Wikimedia Commons)

Source: AL.com



She also met her future husband James while studying at the University of Alabama. Over the course of Hewson's rise at Lockheed Martin, the couple would decide that James would remain at home with their two sons.

University of Alabama. play

University of Alabama.

(Gkelly17/Wikimedia Commons)

Source: Wall Street Journal



Hewson continues to follow Crimson Tide football, and also recently donated $15 million to the university's business college.

University of Alabama's Crimson Tide football squad. play

University of Alabama's Crimson Tide football squad.

(Matthew Tosh/Wikimedia Commons)

Source: Fortune, AL.com



After college, Hewson began working at the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Marillyn Hewson. play

Marillyn Hewson.

(LockheedMartinVideos/Youtube)

Source: Wall Street Journal



Hewson joined Lockheed Martin in 1983, when she began working as a senior industrial engineer.

Marillyn Hewson play

Marillyn Hewson

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)


Over the course of her career, Hewson worked in four of Lockheed Martin's five business segments: information systems and global solutions, missiles and fire controls, mission systems and trainings, aeronautics, and space systems.

Marillyn Hewson. play

Marillyn Hewson.

(Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Source: "The Most Influential Women in Business," Fortune



In 2012, Hewson was set to become Lockheed Martin's chief operating officer.

Marillyn Hewson. play

Marillyn Hewson.

(Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Source: "The Most Influential Women in Business," Fortune



Fortune reported that the longtime executive assumed that the role would be the culmination of her time with the company — but a scandal changed the course of her career at the company.

Marillyn Hewson. play

Marillyn Hewson.

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Source: Fortune



Incoming Lockheed Martin CEO Christopher Kubasik resigned after an investigation revealed that he had an inappropriate relationship with a female subordinate.

Marillyn Hewson. play

Marillyn Hewson.

(Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Source: "The Most Influential Women in Business," Forbes



That's how Hewson became Lockheed Martin's COO and, subsequently, CEO in quick succession. "Nineteen was a quick turn," she told Fortune, referring to the fact that becoming COO and then CEO represented her 19th and 20th jobs within the organization.

Marillyn Hewson play

Marillyn Hewson

(Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Source: Fortune



Hewson told the Wall Street Journal that it "took seconds" for her to accept the CEO gig from the company's board in 2013.

Marillyn Hewson. play

Marillyn Hewson.

(Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

Source: Wall Street Journal



Today, Lockheed Martin is considered the "Pentagon's top weapons supplier," according to Fortune. The company's market cap is currently $98.86 billion.

Marillyn Hewson. play

Marillyn Hewson.

(Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Source: Fortune, Markets Insider



Lockheed Martin's website guarantees that the firm's 100,000 or so employees are focused on everything from "protecting citizens" to "advancing the boundaries of science."

A Lockheed Martin fighter plane. play

A Lockheed Martin fighter plane.

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Source: Fortune, Lockheed Martin



Hewson has donated to the campaigns of politicians from both major US parties over the years. And US President Donald Trump praised her as "the leading women's business executive in this country, according to many."

Marillyn Hewson with US President Donald Trump. play

Marillyn Hewson with US President Donald Trump.

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Source: "The Most Influential Women in Business," Federal Election Commission, Business Insider



He flubbed her name, though, dubbing her "Marillyn Lockheed."

Donald Trump. play

Donald Trump.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



Today, Hewson lives in a $5.45 million McLean, Virginia mansion, which is equipped with a gym, an elevator, and a wine cellar.

McLean, Virginia. play

McLean, Virginia.

(Áine Cain/Google Maps)

Source: Curbed



Hewson wrote on LinkedIn that over the course of her career, she's learned that leadership skills are "perishable." She wrote that true leadership "... takes a devotion to listening and learning to build and maintain leadership skills and effectiveness."

Marillyn Hewson. play

Marillyn Hewson.

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Source: LinkedIn



Top Articles

1 Strategy When the CEO of $2.7 billion Canada Goose interviews job...bullet
2 Strategy Nigeria joins the big league of nations manufacturing gas...bullet
3 Strategy The oldest college in every US statebullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

home depot
Strategy Black Friday is dead — and constant discounts could be to blame
Starbucks is offering new child and elder care benefits to all workers.
Strategy Starbucks is copying companies like Home Depot and Apple as the war for talent heats up (SBUX)
Jocko Willink and Leif Babin are former Navy SEAL commanders and the cofounders of Echelon Front.
Strategy Former Navy SEAL commanders who have worked with more than 400 businesses teach leaders to be aggressive — but not in the way most people think
What do you work on in your spare time? Harj Taggar pictured.
Strategy A former Y Combinator partner realized the most successful founders don't always look good on paper — there's a much more reliable sign they're destined for greatness
X
Advertisement