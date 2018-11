news

A nurse at a hospital in Blantyre, Malawi, has reportedly been suspended, pending further investigation, after she took a selfie with an unsuspecting naked pregnant woman in the background.

According to reports, the picture was shared on social media, showing a pregnant woman lying on a bed in the labour ward.

The picture had since incited an uproar on social media, with some people describing the scene as "totally disrespectful".

The country’s ministry of health in reports are saying that the photo was "shocking", hence has called for investigations into the matter.