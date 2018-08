The most dangerous US states to work, ranked

news

Rates of fatal injuries at work vary from state to state.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we found the states with the highest and lowest rates of fatal work injuries.

Some jobs are more dangerous than others. The risk of dying on the job also varies across different parts of the country.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries, we took a look at the rate of fatal occupational injuries in 2016 per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers in each state.

States with a heavier concentration of extractive industries like mining, oil-drilling, and forestry tended to have higher fatal injury rates. Wyoming had the highest rate in the country, with 12.3 deaths per 100,000 workers, while the District of Columbia had the lowest, with just 1.4 deaths per 100,000 workers.

Here's the 2016 fatal occupational injury rate in every state:

And here are the states' fatal injury rates and overall number of fatal occupational injuries, ranked from lowest rate to highest:

51. District of Columbia

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 5

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 1.4

50. Connecticut

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 28

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 1.6

49. Rhode Island

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 9

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 1.8

48. California

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 376

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 2.2

44 (tie). Hawaii

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 29

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 2.4

44 (tie). Maine

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 18

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 2.4

44 (tie). New Jersey

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 101

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 2.4

44 (tie). Washington

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 78

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 2.4

42 (tie). Arizona

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 77

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 2.6

42 (tie). Delaware

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 12

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 2.6

41. Pennsylvania

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 163

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 2.8

40. Illinois

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 171

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 2.9

39. Colorado

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 81

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 3.0

37 (tie). New York

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 272

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 3.1

37 (tie). Ohio

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 164

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 3.1

33 (tie). Maryland

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 92

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 3.2

33 (tie). New Hampshire

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 22

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 3.2

33 (tie). Utah

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 44

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 3.2

33 (tie). Vermont

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 10

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 3.2

32. Massachusetts

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 109

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 3.3

31. Minnesota

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 92

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 3.4

30. Michigan

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 162

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 3.5

28 (tie). Florida

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 309

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 3.6

28 (tie). Wisconsin

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 105

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 3.6

27. North Carolina

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 174

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 3.7

25 (tie). Georgia

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 171

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 3.9

25 (tie). Oregon

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 72

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 3.9

24. Virginia

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 153

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 4.0

23. Idaho

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 30

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 4.1

22. Nevada

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 54

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 4.2

20 (tie). Missouri

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 124

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 4.3

20 (tie). Tennessee

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 122

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 4.3

18 (tie). South Carolina

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 96

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 4.4

18 (tie). Texas

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 545

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 4.4

17. Indiana

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 137

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 4.5

16. Iowa

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 76

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 4.8

15. New Mexico

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 41

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 4.9

13 (tie). Kentucky

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 92

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 5.0

13 (tie). Louisiana

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 95

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 5.0

11 (tie). Alabama

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 100

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 5.2

11 (tie). Kansas

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 74

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 5.2

10. Arkansas

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 68

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 5.3

9. Oklahoma

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 92

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 5.6

7 (tie). Mississippi

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 71

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 6.3

7 (tie). Nebraska

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 60

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 6.3

6. West Virginia

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 47

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 6.6

5. North Dakota

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 28

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 7.0

4. South Dakota

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 31

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 7.5

3. Montana

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 38

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 7.9

2. Alaska

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 35

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 10.6

1. Wyoming

Number of fatal occupational injuries in 2016: 34

Fatal injury rate per 100,000 workers: 12.3