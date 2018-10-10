Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

The most popular Halloween candy in every US state


Strategy The most popular Halloween candy in every US state

  • Published: , Refreshed:

CandyStore.com, an online candy retailer, recently used 11 years of sales data to determine the favorite candy of every state. The top sellers nationwide were Skittles, M&M's, and Snickers — see which candy is your state's favorite.

The National Retail Federation is estimating that shoppers will spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy this year. play

The National Retail Federation is estimating that shoppers will spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy this year.

(Flickr/slgckgc)

  • Halloween is almost here.
  • CandyStore.com, an online candy retailer, recently used 11 years of sales data to determine the favorite candy of every state.
  • It found that New Yorkers love Sour Patch Kids, Californians love Skittles, and Texans love Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
  • See which candy is most popular in your state.

New Yorkers love Sour Patch Kids, Californians love Skittles, and Texans love Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

That is, at least, according to a recent study by CandyStore.com, an online retailer that sells candy in bulk across the United States and Canada.

CandyStore.com's study looked at sales data from 2007 to 2017 to find each state's favorite candy in the months leading up to Halloween. Sales were broken down by state and then verified by CandyStore.com's distributors.

This year, the National Retail Federation is estimating that shoppers will spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy, which is slightly lower than last year's estimate of $2.7 billion. That's equal to about $27 spent on candy per person.

According to CandyStore.com, the top sellers nationwide were Skittles, M&M's, and Snickers.

Take a look at which candy is most popular in your state.

null play

null

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

Top Articles

1 Strategy When the CEO of $2.7 billion Canada Goose interviews job...bullet
2 Africa These are the pressing problems Africa needs to tackle in 2018bullet
3 Strategy The unemployment rate has fallen to a 48-year low, and it's...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Joe Ariel and Danny Meyer.
Strategy Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer reveals why he believes delivery is an increasingly powerful force in the restaurant industry
Jocko Willink, left, led US Navy SEAL Team 3 Task Unit Bruiser, and Leif Babin was one of the two platoon commanders under him.
Strategy Former Navy SEALs who have worked with more than 400 companies say veterans bring businesses a 'tremendous' advantage
Sears' vice president of media relations and corporate communications has left the company.
Strategy Sears' top spokesman jumps ship as reports emerge of a potential bankruptcy filing (SHLD)
Soft skills are crucial.
Strategy 13 interview questions hiring managers ask to test your personality
X
Advertisement