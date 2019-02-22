According to the country’s (Nigeria) Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the information on the renewed harassment, arrest and deportation of hundreds of Nigerians from Ghana was disturbing and worrisome.

She said this on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Earlier this year, the authorities in Ghana asked some Nigerians living in the country to leave the country.

About 196 Nigerians are reported to exit the country this year. 81 Nigerians were deported on alleged cybercrime and illegal stay in January, while 115 have so far been deported in February based on allegations of overstay and prostitution.

Madam Dabiri-Erewa has, however, assured that the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Olufemi Abikoye was on top of the situation and was engaging with relevant authorities in Ghana.

She said, “While any Nigerian who commits a crime will have to face the wrath of the law, the situation of any Nigerian being inhumanly and unjustly treated, will not be acceptable.”

Nonetheless, Madam Dabiri-Erewa pleaded with the Ghanaian authorities to be brotherly in their approach in dealing with Nigerians living in Ghana by reciprocating Nigeria’s kind gestures to Ghanaians in Nigeria.

Also, she appealed to Nigerians living in Ghana to be good ambassadors by abiding by the rules and regulations.