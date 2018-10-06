news

The United States is home to some pretty old colleges and universities.

In fact, there are more than a dozen that are older than America itself — none older than Harvard University, which was founded in 1636.

Meanwhile, other states took longer to open their first colleges. The most recent state to get its first college is Alaska, whose University of Alaska Fairbanks just celebrated its 100th anniversary last year.

Across the US, the list of oldest colleges in each state features some of the most prestigious academic institutions in the country as well as flagship state universities and a handful of lesser-known schools.

Read on to find out the oldest college in every US state and Washington, DC.

Alabama — University of North Alabama

Location — Florence, AL

Date founded — 1830

Alaska — University of Alaska Fairbanks

Location — Fairbanks, AK

Date founded — 1917

Arizona — University of Arizona

Location — Tucson, AZ

Date founded — 1885

Arkansas — University of the Ozarks

Location — Clarksville, AR

Date founded — 1834

California — Santa Clara University

Location — Santa Clara, CA

Date founded — 1851

Colorado — University of Denver

Location — Denver, CO

Date founded — 1864

Connecticut — Yale University

Location — New Haven, CT

Date founded — 1701

Delaware — University of Delaware

Location — Newark, DE

Date founded — 1743

District of Columbia — Georgetown University

Location — Washington, DC

Date founded — 1789

Florida — Florida State University

Location — Tallahassee, FL

Date founded — 1851

Georgia — University of Georgia

Location — Athens, GA

Date founded — 1785

Hawaii — University of Hawaii at Manoa

Location — Honolulu, HI

Date founded — 1907

Idaho — Brigham Young University - Idaho

Location — Rexburg, ID

Date founded — 1888

Illinois — McKendree University

Location — Lebanon, IL

Date founded — 1828

Indiana — Vincennes University

Location — Vincennes, IN

Date founded — 1801

Iowa — Loras College

Location — Dubuque, IA

Date founded — 1839

Kansas — Baker University

Location — Baldwin City, KS

Date founded — 1858

Kentucky — Transylvania University

Location — Lexington, KY

Louisiana — Centenary College of Louisiana

Location — Shreveport, LA

Date founded — 1825

Maine — Bowdoin College

Location — Brunswick, ME

Date founded — 1794

Maryland — St. John's College

Location — Annapolis, MD

Date founded — 1696

Massachusetts — Harvard University

Location — Cambridge, MA

Date founded — 1636

Michigan — University of Michigan – Ann Arbor

Location — Ann Arbor, MI

Date founded — 1817

Minnesota — University of Minnesota – Twin Cities

Location — Minneapolis, MN

Date founded — 1851

Mississippi — Mississippi College

Location — Clinton, MS

Date founded — 1826

Missouri — Saint Louis University

Location — St. Louis, MO

Date founded — 1818

Montana — Rocky Mountain College

Location — Billings, MT

Date founded — 1878

Nebraska — Peru State College

Location — Peru, NE

Date founded — 1867

Nevada — University of Nevada – Reno

Location — Reno, NV

Date founded — 1874

New Hampshire — Dartmouth College

Location — Hanover, NH

Date founded — 1769

New Jersey — Princeton University

Location — Princeton, NJ

Date Founded — 1746

New Mexico — New Mexico State University

Location — Las Cruces, NM

Date founded — 1888

New York — Columbia University

Location — New York, NY

Date founded — 1754

North Carolina — Salem College

Location — Winston Salem, NC

Date founded — 1772

North Dakota — University of North Dakota

Location — Grand Forks, ND

Date founded — 1883

Ohio — Ohio University

Location — Athens, OH

Date founded — 1804

Oklahoma — University of Central Oklahoma

Location — Edmond, OK

Date founded — 1890

Oregon — Willamette University

Location — Salem, OR

Date founded — 1842

Pennsylvania — University of Pennsylvania

Location — Philadelphia, PA

Date founded — 1740

Rhode Island — Brown University

Location — Providence, RI

Date founded — 1764

South Carolina — College of Charleston

Location — Charleston, SC

Date founded — 1770

South Dakota — Augustana University

Location — Sioux Falls, SD

Date founded — 1860

Tennessee — Tusculum College

Location — Tusculum, TN

Date founded — 1794

Texas — Southwestern University

Location — Georgetown, TX

Date founded — 1840

Utah — University of Utah

Location — Salt Lake City, UT

Date founded — 1850

Vermont — Castleton University

Location — Castleton, VT

Date founded — 1787

Virginia — College of William & Mary

Location — Williamsburg, VA

Date founded — 1693

Washington — University of Washington

Location — Seattle, WA

Date founded — 1861

West Virginia — Bethany College

Location — Bethany, WV

Date founded — 1840

Wisconsin — Carroll University

Location — Waukesha, WI

Date founded — 1846

Wyoming — University of Wyoming

Location — Laramie, WY

Date founded — 1886