- The oldest college in each US state includes some of the most prestigious academic institutions in the country and several flagship state universities.
- The oldest college in the US is Harvard University, founded in 1636.
- Meanwhile, the most recent state to get a college is Alaska.
The United States is home to some pretty old colleges and universities.
In fact, there are more than a dozen that are older than America itself — none older than Harvard University, which was founded in 1636.
Meanwhile, other states took longer to open their first colleges. The most recent state to get its first college is Alaska, whose University of Alaska Fairbanks just celebrated its 100th anniversary last year.
Across the US, the list of oldest colleges in each state features some of the most prestigious academic institutions in the country as well as flagship state universities and a handful of lesser-known schools.
Read on to find out the oldest college in every US state and Washington, DC.
Alabama — University of North Alabama
Alabama — University of North Alabama (Facebook/University of North Alabama)
Location — Florence, AL
Date founded — 1830
Alaska — University of Alaska Fairbanks
Alaska — University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF)
Location — Fairbanks, AK
Date founded — 1917
Arizona — University of Arizona
Arizona — University of Arizona (Facebook/University of Arizona)
Location — Tucson, AZ
Date founded — 1885
Arkansas — University of the Ozarks
Arkansas — University of the Ozarks (Facebookk/University of the Ozarks)
Location — Clarksville, AR
Date founded — 1834
California — Santa Clara University
California — Santa Clara University (Facebook/Santa Clara University)
Location — Santa Clara, CA
Date founded — 1851
Colorado — University of Denver
Colorado — University of Denver (Facebook/University of Denver)
Location — Denver, CO
Date founded — 1864
Connecticut — Yale University
Connecticut — Yale University (f11photo/Shutterstock)
Location — New Haven, CT
Date founded — 1701
Delaware — University of Delaware
Delaware — University of Delaware (Wikimedia Commons)
Location — Newark, DE
Date founded — 1743
District of Columbia — Georgetown University
District of Columbia — Georgetown University (Valerii Iavtushenko/Shutterstock)
Location — Washington, DC
Date founded — 1789
Florida — Florida State University
Florida — Florida State University (Facebook/FSU)
Location — Tallahassee, FL
Date founded — 1851
Georgia — University of Georgia
Georgia — University of Georgia (Facebook/University of Georgia)
Location — Athens, GA
Date founded — 1785
Hawaii — University of Hawaii at Manoa
Hawaii — University of Hawaii at Manoa (Via Flickr)
Location — Honolulu, HI
Date founded — 1907
Idaho — Brigham Young University - Idaho
Idaho — Brigham Young University - Idaho (Facebook/BYU Idaho)
Location — Rexburg, ID
Date founded — 1888
Illinois — McKendree University
Illinois — McKendree University (Facebook/McKendree University)
Location — Lebanon, IL
Date founded — 1828
Indiana — Vincennes University
Indiana — Vincennes University (Facebook/Vincennes University)
Location — Vincennes, IN
Date founded — 1801
Iowa — Loras College
Iowa — Loras College (Facebook/Loras College)
Location — Dubuque, IA
Date founded — 1839
Kansas — Baker University
Kansas — Baker University (Facebook/Baker University)
Location — Baldwin City, KS
Date founded — 1858
Kentucky — Transylvania University
Kentucky — Transylvania University (Via Wikimedia Commons)
- Location — Lexington, KY
- Date founded — 1780
Louisiana — Centenary College of Louisiana
Louisiana — Centenary College of Louisiana (Facebook/Centenary College of Louisiana)
Location — Shreveport, LA
Date founded — 1825
Maine — Bowdoin College
Maine — Bowdoin College (Facebook/Bowdoin College)
Location — Brunswick, ME
Date founded — 1794
Maryland — St. John's College
Maryland — St. John's College (St. John's Collge)
Location — Annapolis, MD
Date founded — 1696
Massachusetts — Harvard University
Massachusetts — Harvard University (Jon Bilous/Shutterstock)
Location — Cambridge, MA
Date founded — 1636
Michigan — University of Michigan – Ann Arbor
Michigan — University of Michigan – Ann Arbor (Flickr/fordschool)
Location — Ann Arbor, MI
Date founded — 1817
Minnesota — University of Minnesota – Twin Cities
Minnesota — University of Minnesota – Twin Cities (Ken Wolter/Shutterstock)
Location — Minneapolis, MN
Date founded — 1851
Mississippi — Mississippi College
Mississippi — Mississippi College (Wikimedia Commons/Mississippi College)
Location — Clinton, MS
Date founded — 1826
Missouri — Saint Louis University
Missouri — Saint Louis University (Brandon Schlechter/Facebook)
Location — St. Louis, MO
Date founded — 1818
Montana — Rocky Mountain College
Montana — Rocky Mountain College (Facebook/Rocky Mountain College)
Location — Billings, MT
Date founded — 1878
Nebraska — Peru State College
Nebraska — Peru State College (Facebook/Peru State College)
Location — Peru, NE
Date founded — 1867
Nevada — University of Nevada – Reno
Nevada — University of Nevada – Reno (University of Nevada, Reno/Facebook)
Location — Reno, NV
Date founded — 1874
New Hampshire — Dartmouth College
New Hampshire — Dartmouth College (Dartmouth)
Location — Hanover, NH
Date founded — 1769
New Jersey — Princeton University
New Jersey — Princeton University (Princeton University/Facebook)
Location — Princeton, NJ
Date Founded — 1746
New Mexico — New Mexico State University
New Mexico — New Mexico State University (NMSU)
Location — Las Cruces, NM
Date founded — 1888
New York — Columbia University
New York — Columbia University (Columbia University in the City of New York/Facebook)
Location — New York, NY
Date founded — 1754
North Carolina — Salem College
North Carolina — Salem College (Facebook/Salem College)
Location — Winston Salem, NC
Date founded — 1772
North Dakota — University of North Dakota
North Dakota — University of North Dakota (Jacob Boomsma/Shutterstock)
Location — Grand Forks, ND
Date founded — 1883
Ohio — Ohio University
Ohio — Ohio University (Facebook/Ohio University)
Location — Athens, OH
Date founded — 1804
Oklahoma — University of Central Oklahoma
Oklahoma — University of Central Oklahoma (Facebook/University of Central Oklahoma)
Location — Edmond, OK
Date founded — 1890
Oregon — Willamette University
Oregon — Willamette University (Facebook/Willamette University)
Location — Salem, OR
Date founded — 1842
Pennsylvania — University of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania — University of Pennsylvania (f11photo/Shutterstock)
Location — Philadelphia, PA
Date founded — 1740
Rhode Island — Brown University
Rhode Island — Brown University (Facebook/Brown University)
Location — Providence, RI
Date founded — 1764
South Carolina — College of Charleston
South Carolina — College of Charleston (Facebook/College of Charleston)
Location — Charleston, SC
Date founded — 1770
South Dakota — Augustana University
South Dakota — Augustana University (Facebook/Augustana University)
Location — Sioux Falls, SD
Date founded — 1860
Tennessee — Tusculum College
Tennessee — Tusculum College (Wikimedia Commons)
Location — Tusculum, TN
Date founded — 1794
Texas — Southwestern University
Texas — Southwestern University (Facebook/Southwestern University)
Location — Georgetown, TX
Date founded — 1840
Utah — University of Utah
6. Utah (Jason Finn/Shutterstock)
Location — Salt Lake City, UT
Date founded — 1850
Vermont — Castleton University
Vermont — Castleton University (Facebook/Castleton University)
Location — Castleton, VT
Date founded — 1787
Virginia — College of William & Mary
Virginia — College of William & Mary (Facebook/William and Mary)
Location — Williamsburg, VA
Date founded — 1693
Washington — University of Washington
Washington — University of Washington (Facebook/University of Washington)
Location — Seattle, WA
Date founded — 1861
West Virginia — Bethany College
West Virginia — Bethany College (Facebook/Bethany College)
Location — Bethany, WV
Date founded — 1840
Wisconsin — Carroll University
(Facebook/Carroll University)
Location — Waukesha, WI
Date founded — 1846
Wyoming — University of Wyoming
Location — Laramie, WY
Date founded — 1886