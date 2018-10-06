Pulse.com.gh logo
The oldest college in every US state


  Published: 2018-10-06

The list of oldest colleges in each US state includes some of the most prestigious academic institutions in the country and several flagship state universities.

Some colleges in the United States are older than the country itself. play

Some colleges in the United States are older than the country itself.

(Facebook/Carroll University)

  • The oldest college in each US state includes some of the most prestigious academic institutions in the country and several flagship state universities.
  • The oldest college in the US is Harvard University, founded in 1636.
  • Meanwhile, the most recent state to get a college is Alaska.


The United States is home to some pretty old colleges and universities.

In fact, there are more than a dozen that are older than America itself — none older than Harvard University, which was founded in 1636.

Meanwhile, other states took longer to open their first colleges. The most recent state to get its first college is Alaska, whose University of Alaska Fairbanks just celebrated its 100th anniversary last year.

Across the US, the list of oldest colleges in each state features some of the most prestigious academic institutions in the country as well as flagship state universities and a handful of lesser-known schools.

Read on to find out the oldest college in every US state and Washington, DC.

Alabama — University of North Alabama

(Facebook/University of North Alabama)

Location — Florence, AL

Date founded — 1830



Alaska — University of Alaska Fairbanks

(UAF)

Location — Fairbanks, AK

Date founded — 1917



Arizona — University of Arizona

(Facebook/University of Arizona)

Location — Tucson, AZ

Date founded — 1885



Arkansas — University of the Ozarks

(Facebookk/University of the Ozarks)

Location — Clarksville, AR

Date founded — 1834



California — Santa Clara University

(Facebook/Santa Clara University)

Location — Santa Clara, CA

Date founded — 1851



Colorado — University of Denver

(Facebook/University of Denver)

Location — Denver, CO

Date founded — 1864



Connecticut — Yale University

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Location — New Haven, CT

Date founded — 1701



Delaware — University of Delaware

(Wikimedia Commons)

Location — Newark, DE

Date founded — 1743



District of Columbia — Georgetown University

(Valerii Iavtushenko/Shutterstock)

Location — Washington, DC

Date founded — 1789



Florida — Florida State University

(Facebook/FSU)

Location — Tallahassee, FL

Date founded — 1851



Georgia — University of Georgia

(Facebook/University of Georgia)

Location — Athens, GA

Date founded — 1785



Hawaii — University of Hawaii at Manoa

(Via Flickr)

Location — Honolulu, HI

Date founded — 1907



Idaho — Brigham Young University - Idaho

(Facebook/BYU Idaho)

Location — Rexburg, ID

Date founded — 1888



Illinois — McKendree University

(Facebook/McKendree University)

Location — Lebanon, IL

Date founded — 1828



Indiana — Vincennes University

(Facebook/Vincennes University)

Location — Vincennes, IN

Date founded — 1801



Iowa — Loras College

(Facebook/Loras College)

Location — Dubuque, IA

Date founded — 1839



Kansas — Baker University

(Facebook/Baker University)

Location — Baldwin City, KS

Date founded — 1858



Kentucky — Transylvania University

(Via Wikimedia Commons)

  • Location — Lexington, KY
  • Date founded — 1780



Louisiana — Centenary College of Louisiana

(Facebook/Centenary College of Louisiana)

Location — Shreveport, LA

Date founded — 1825



Maine — Bowdoin College

(Facebook/Bowdoin College)

Location — Brunswick, ME

Date founded — 1794



Maryland — St. John's College

(St. John's Collge)

Location — Annapolis, MD

Date founded — 1696



Massachusetts — Harvard University

(Jon Bilous/Shutterstock)

Location — Cambridge, MA

Date founded — 1636



Michigan — University of Michigan – Ann Arbor

(Flickr/fordschool)

Location — Ann Arbor, MI

Date founded — 1817



Minnesota — University of Minnesota – Twin Cities

(Ken Wolter/Shutterstock)

Location — Minneapolis, MN

Date founded — 1851



Mississippi — Mississippi College

(Wikimedia Commons/Mississippi College)

Location — Clinton, MS

Date founded — 1826



Missouri — Saint Louis University

(Brandon Schlechter/Facebook)

Location — St. Louis, MO

Date founded — 1818



Montana — Rocky Mountain College

(Facebook/Rocky Mountain College)

Location — Billings, MT

Date founded — 1878



Nebraska — Peru State College

(Facebook/Peru State College)

Location — Peru, NE

Date founded — 1867



Nevada — University of Nevada – Reno

(University of Nevada, Reno/Facebook)

Location — Reno, NV

Date founded — 1874



New Hampshire — Dartmouth College

(Dartmouth)

Location — Hanover, NH

Date founded — 1769



New Jersey — Princeton University

(Princeton University/Facebook)

Location — Princeton, NJ

Date Founded — 1746



New Mexico — New Mexico State University

(NMSU)

Location — Las Cruces, NM

Date founded — 1888



New York — Columbia University

(Columbia University in the City of New York/Facebook)

Location — New York, NY

Date founded — 1754



North Carolina — Salem College

(Facebook/Salem College)

Location — Winston Salem, NC

Date founded — 1772



North Dakota — University of North Dakota

(Jacob Boomsma/Shutterstock)

Location — Grand Forks, ND

Date founded — 1883



Ohio — Ohio University

(Facebook/Ohio University)

Location — Athens, OH

Date founded — 1804



Oklahoma — University of Central Oklahoma

(Facebook/University of Central Oklahoma)

Location — Edmond, OK

Date founded — 1890



Oregon — Willamette University

(Facebook/Willamette University)

Location — Salem, OR

Date founded — 1842



Pennsylvania — University of Pennsylvania

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Location — Philadelphia, PA

Date founded — 1740



Rhode Island — Brown University

(Facebook/Brown University)

Location — Providence, RI

Date founded — 1764



South Carolina — College of Charleston

(Facebook/College of Charleston)

Location — Charleston, SC

Date founded — 1770



South Dakota — Augustana University

(Facebook/Augustana University)

Location — Sioux Falls, SD

Date founded — 1860



Tennessee — Tusculum College

(Wikimedia Commons)

Location — Tusculum, TN

Date founded — 1794



Texas — Southwestern University

(Facebook/Southwestern University)

Location — Georgetown, TX

Date founded — 1840



Utah — University of Utah

(Jason Finn/Shutterstock)

Location — Salt Lake City, UT

Date founded — 1850



Vermont — Castleton University

(Facebook/Castleton University)

Location — Castleton, VT

Date founded — 1787



Virginia — College of William & Mary

(Facebook/William and Mary)

Location — Williamsburg, VA

Date founded — 1693



Washington — University of Washington

(Facebook/University of Washington)

Location — Seattle, WA

Date founded — 1861



West Virginia — Bethany College

(Facebook/Bethany College)

Location — Bethany, WV

Date founded — 1840



Wisconsin — Carroll University

(Facebook/Carroll University)

Location — Waukesha, WI

Date founded — 1846



Wyoming — University of Wyoming

Location — Laramie, WY

Date founded — 1886



