Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Strategy The rise and fall of Black Friday — the American shopping holiday that once beckoned hordes of frenzied shoppers and is now dying

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Black Friday wasn't always the post-Thanksgiving dinner extravaganza we know today. And it looks like it won't be in the future, either.

Before Black Friday was the shopping extravaganza it is today, it was a disruptive and chaotic day in Philadelphia. play

Before Black Friday was the shopping extravaganza it is today, it was a disruptive and chaotic day in Philadelphia.

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

  • Though Black Friday became one of the biggest and busiest shopping days of the year, it hasn't always been that way.
  • Before it exploded into the national, post-Thanksgiving event we know today, it was reportedly a quirky tradition unique to Philadelphians.
  • And now, the holiday is experiencing more changes.
  • Here's the evolution of Black Friday, from its 19th-century namesake to the dying shopping phenomenon it is today.

Black Friday has long been associated with turkey dinner and bargain-priced holiday shopping.

It's turned into one of the most profitable days for retailers, who raked in $8 billion from Black Friday and Thanksgiving sales in 2017.

But it wasn't always that way.

Here's how Black Friday has evolved over the last two centuries.

The day after Thanksgiving has long marked the beginning of the holiday shopping season, starting with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1924.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1933. play

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1933.

(AP)

Source: Business Insider



The behemoth retailer used the event as a living and breathing advertisement ahead of the holiday season.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1930. play

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1930.

(AP)

Source: Business Insider



It helped cement the Friday after Thanksgiving as the ultimate holiday shopping day.

A Macy's department store during the New York holiday season in 1931. play

A Macy's department store during the New York holiday season in 1931.

(AP)

Source: INSIDER



But then the Great Depression hit a few years later in 1929.

Wall Street in 1929. play

Wall Street in 1929.

(Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Source: History



Retailers relied upon holiday sales so heavily that they petitioned President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1939 to move Thanksgiving up a week.

Retailers relied upon holiday sales so heavily that they petitioned President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1939 to move Thanksgiving up a week. play

Retailers relied upon holiday sales so heavily that they petitioned President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1939 to move Thanksgiving up a week.

(Keystone Features/Getty Images)

Source: Time



Thanksgiving fell on the fifth Thursday of November that year, and an extra week would give Americans more time to shop, so he obliged in order to lift the slumped economy.

Thanksgiving fell on the fifth Thursday of November that year, and an extra week would give Americans more time to shop, so he obliged in order to lift the slumped economy. play

Thanksgiving fell on the fifth Thursday of November that year, and an extra week would give Americans more time to shop, so he obliged in order to lift the slumped economy.

(Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Source: Time



But he waited until October to announce the change, and so many didn't honor it, leading to essentially two Thanksgivings being held that year.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt at a Thanksgiving dinner in the 1930s. play

President Franklin D. Roosevelt at a Thanksgiving dinner in the 1930s.

(AP)

Source: TIME



The moved-up Thanksgiving was known as "Franksgiving."

The moved-up Thanksgiving was known as "Franksgiving." play

The moved-up Thanksgiving was known as "Franksgiving."

(Keystone/Getty Images)

Source: TIME



But, eventually, the new Thanksgiving caught on.

But, eventually, the new Thanksgiving caught on. play

But, eventually, the new Thanksgiving caught on.

(General Photographic Agency/Getty Images)

Source: National Archives



And in 1941, President Roosevelt signed a resolution forever establishing the fourth Thursday instead of the last Thursday of November as the national Thanksgiving holiday ...

An American family enjoys an outdoor Thanksgiving dinner in 1956. play

An American family enjoys an outdoor Thanksgiving dinner in 1956.

(Sherman/Three Lions/Getty Images)

Source: National Archives



... which ensured that Americans had an extra week to shop.

... which ensured that Americans had an extra week to shop. play

... which ensured that Americans had an extra week to shop.

(George Marks/Retrofile/Getty Images)

Source: National Archives



By the 1950s, the phenomenon of Black Friday had yet to fully materialize, though the day after Thanksgiving remained a common Christmas shopping occasion.

A Gilchrist's department store in Boston in 1955. play

A Gilchrist's department store in Boston in 1955.

(Three Lions/Getty Images)


It was during this time, however, that Black Friday was first used to describe shopping mania.

It was during this time, however, that Black Friday was first used to describe shopping mania. play

It was during this time, however, that Black Friday was first used to describe shopping mania.

(Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Source: History



Back then, the Army-Navy football game was held on the Saturday after each Thanksgiving in Philadelphia.

Back then, the Army-Navy football game was held on the Saturday after each Thanksgiving in Philadelphia. play

Back then, the Army-Navy football game was held on the Saturday after each Thanksgiving in Philadelphia.

(AP)

Source: History



The Friday before saw throngs of people pour into the city ahead of the game to shop, much to the chagrin of cops, who couldn't take the day off and who were instead tasked with managing the chaotic congestion.

A train brings passengers into the city of Philadelphia in the 1950s. play

A train brings passengers into the city of Philadelphia in the 1950s.

(Three Lions/Getty Images)

Source: BBC



They christened the Friday "Black Friday," a name borrowed from a stock-market tizzy in 1869 that was spurred by plummeting gold prices.

An illustration of the stock market panic on September 24, 1869. play

An illustration of the stock market panic on September 24, 1869.

(Three Lions/Getty Images)

Source: Britannica



The term was eventually embraced by Philadelphia business owners, but not before they attempted to rebrand the event "Big Friday" to remove any negative connotation.

The term was eventually embraced by Philadelphia business owners, but not before they attempted to rebrand the event "Big Friday" to remove any negative connotation. play

The term was eventually embraced by Philadelphia business owners, but not before they attempted to rebrand the event "Big Friday" to remove any negative connotation.

(Keystone Features/Getty Images)

Source: CNN Money and History



Obviously, it didn't stick, and Black Friday remained a quirky Philadelphia tradition.

Obviously, it didn't stick, and Black Friday remained a quirky Philadelphia tradition. play

Obviously, it didn't stick, and Black Friday remained a quirky Philadelphia tradition.

(Don Murray/Getty Images)

Source: BBC



But then, in the late 1980s and mid-1990s, retailers outside of Philadelphia cleverly tried to flip the negative-sounding "Black Friday" into something they could profit from.

But then, in the late 1980s and mid-1990s, retailers outside of Philadelphia cleverly tried to flip the negative-sounding "Black Friday" into something they could profit from. play

But then, in the late 1980s and mid-1990s, retailers outside of Philadelphia cleverly tried to flip the negative-sounding "Black Friday" into something they could profit from.

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Source: History



That included coming up with a different origin story for the name of the shopping bonanza.

That included coming up with a different origin story for the name of the shopping bonanza. play

That included coming up with a different origin story for the name of the shopping bonanza.

(Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images)

Source: BBC



This is when the "going into the black" concept was born, named after the business practice of recording one's losses in red and one's profits in black.

This is when the "going into the black" concept was born, named after the business practice of recording one's losses in red and one's profits in black. play

This is when the "going into the black" concept was born, named after the business practice of recording one's losses in red and one's profits in black.

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Source: BBC



The idea was that the day after Thanksgiving would bring in so many sales that it would push businesses "out of the red" and "into the black."

The idea was that the day after Thanksgiving would bring in so many sales that it would push businesses "out of the red" and "into the black." play

The idea was that the day after Thanksgiving would bring in so many sales that it would push businesses "out of the red" and "into the black."

(George Frey/Getty Images)

Source: History



Although it is true that the holiday season is a profitable time for retailers, various reports debunk that story as the true meaning behind "Black Friday."

Although it is true that the holiday season is a profitable time for retailers, various reports debunk that story as the true meaning behind "Black Friday." play

Although it is true that the holiday season is a profitable time for retailers, various reports debunk that story as the true meaning behind "Black Friday."

(George Frey/Getty Images)

Source: History and CNN Money and BBC



Nevertheless, that's the story that was used to explain the meaning behind the term.

Nevertheless, that's the story that was used to explain the meaning behind the term. play

Nevertheless, that's the story that was used to explain the meaning behind the term.

(Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Source: CNN Money



By the 1990s, Black Friday hadn't yet turned into the shopping extravaganza we know today, but it was an unofficial retail holiday of sorts.

By the 1990s, Black Friday hadn't yet turned into the shopping extravaganza we know today, but it was an unofficial retail holiday of sorts. play

By the 1990s, Black Friday hadn't yet turned into the shopping extravaganza we know today, but it was an unofficial retail holiday of sorts.

(Bebeto Matthews/AP)

Source: Time



It grew more and more popular, with crowds rising in numbers as well.

Shoppers queue in front of a Marshall Fields department store in Chicago the day after Thanksgiving in 1996. play

Shoppers queue in front of a Marshall Fields department store in Chicago the day after Thanksgiving in 1996.

(Beth A. Keiser)

Source: Business Insider



Around 2002, Black Friday became the season's biggest shopping day.

Texas shoppers in a Target the day after Thanksgiving in 2003. play

Texas shoppers in a Target the day after Thanksgiving in 2003.

(Tony Gutierrez/AP)

Source: Time



Before that, the Saturday before Christmas was the shopping day that brought in the most retail sales.

Before that, the Saturday before Christmas was the shopping day that brought in the most retail sales. play

Before that, the Saturday before Christmas was the shopping day that brought in the most retail sales.

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Source: BBC



Black Friday also became an unexpectedly competitive sport.

Black Friday also became an unexpectedly competitive sport. play

Black Friday also became an unexpectedly competitive sport.

(Julie Jacobson/AP)


So much so that customers became willing to literally camp out in store parking lots just to be the first to get their hands on bargains.

So much so that customers became willing to literally camp out in store parking lots just to be the first to get their hands on bargains. play

So much so that customers became willing to literally camp out in store parking lots just to be the first to get their hands on bargains.

(George Frey/Getty Images)

Source: Fortune



TVs, sometimes on sale for under $800, are some of the most popular items to buy through Black Friday deals.

TVs, sometimes on sale for under $800, are some of the most popular items to buy through Black Friday deals. play

TVs, sometimes on sale for under $800, are some of the most popular items to buy through Black Friday deals.

(George Frey/Getty Images)

Source: Black Friday



But so are other electronics, like video games and movies ...

But so are other electronics, like video games and movies ... play

But so are other electronics, like video games and movies ...

(George Frey/Getty Images)


... beauty products ...

... beauty products ... play

... beauty products ...

(Kena Betancur/Getty Images)


... and clothing.

... and clothing. play

... and clothing.

(Noam Galai/Getty Images)


The deals are sometimes so appealing to consumers that Black Friday has entered markets in countries that don't normally celebrate Thanksgiving, like in the UK and Brazil.

Shoppers in Brazil fight over televisions on Black Friday in 2016. play

Shoppers in Brazil fight over televisions on Black Friday in 2016.

(Nacho Doce/Reuters)

Source: Business Insider



Employees even have pre-shopping group huddles to prepare for the onslaught of shopping hysteria.

Employees even have pre-shopping group huddles to prepare for the onslaught of shopping hysteria. play

Employees even have pre-shopping group huddles to prepare for the onslaught of shopping hysteria.

(Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)


Black Friday events have also seen their share of violence, unruly crowds, damaged store goods, and even stampedes.

Black Friday events have also seen their share of violence, unruly crowds, damaged store goods, and even stampedes. play

Black Friday events have also seen their share of violence, unruly crowds, damaged store goods, and even stampedes.

(Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

Source: INSIDER



There have even been fatalities — an employee was trampled to death by eager shoppers at a New York Walmart in 2008.

There have even been fatalities — an employee was trampled to death by eager shoppers at a New York Walmart in 2008. play

There have even been fatalities — an employee was trampled to death by eager shoppers at a New York Walmart in 2008.

(Ed Betz/AP)

Source: NY Daily News



That same year, the Great Recession hit.

A financial specialist on the New York Stock Exchange floor. play

A financial specialist on the New York Stock Exchange floor.

(David Karp/AP)

Source: Fortune



Licking its wounds from a calamitous couple of slumped holiday seasons, retailers brought out the big guns in 2010, offering heavily discounted items and doorbuster sales.

Licking its wounds from a calamitous couple of slumped holiday seasons, retailers brought out the big guns in 2010, offering heavily discounted items and doorbuster sales. play

Licking its wounds from a calamitous couple of slumped holiday seasons, retailers brought out the big guns in 2010, offering heavily discounted items and doorbuster sales.

(Shawn Rocco with The News & Observer/AP)

Source: Fortune



Sales weren't confined to just the day after Thanksgiving any longer, either.

Sales weren't confined to just the day after Thanksgiving any longer, either. play

Sales weren't confined to just the day after Thanksgiving any longer, either.

(Joseph Kaczmarek/AP)


Around 2010, retailers began opening their doors for doorbuster sales on Thanksgiving Day.

Toys "R" Us shoppers in New York on Thanksgiving in 2012. play

Toys "R" Us shoppers in New York on Thanksgiving in 2012.

(John Minchillo/AP)

Source: Fortune



Toys "R" Us set a 10 p.m. opening time on Thanksgiving ...

Toys "R" Us set a 10 p.m. opening time on Thanksgiving ... play

Toys "R" Us set a 10 p.m. opening time on Thanksgiving ...

(John Minchillo/AP)

Source: Fortune



... and Sears opened its doors from 7 .a.m to noon.

... and Sears opened its doors from 7 .a.m to noon. play

... and Sears opened its doors from 7 .a.m to noon.

(Jessica Rinaldi/Reuters)

Source: Fortune



Walmart also began opening doors on Thanksgiving evening in 2011.

Walmart also began opening doors on Thanksgiving evening in 2011. play

Walmart also began opening doors on Thanksgiving evening in 2011.

(Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

Source: BBC



Then retailers began to offer Black Friday sales as early as the Wednesday night before Black Friday.

Then retailers began to offer Black Friday sales as early as the Wednesday night before Black Friday. play

Then retailers began to offer Black Friday sales as early as the Wednesday night before Black Friday.

(Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Source: Macy's



The bargain shopping days leading up to Black Friday became informally known as White Wednesday and Grey Thursday.

The bargain shopping days leading up to Black Friday became informally known as White Wednesday and Grey Thursday. play

The bargain shopping days leading up to Black Friday became informally known as White Wednesday and Grey Thursday.

(Michael Nagle/Getty Images)

Source: ABC 15 Arizona



The commercial encroachment on Thanksgiving — a holiday that is centered around gratitude and on family time — has garnered backlash from some.

The commercial encroachment on Thanksgiving — a holiday that is centered around gratitude and on family time — has garnered backlash from some. play

The commercial encroachment on Thanksgiving — a holiday that is centered around gratitude and on family time — has garnered backlash from some.

(Michael Nagle/Getty Images)

Source: Fortune



But the competition between retailers gets more intense every year, and some retailers continue to open on Thanksgiving.

But the competition between retailers gets more intense every year, and some retailers continue to open on Thanksgiving. play

But the competition between retailers gets more intense every year, and some retailers continue to open on Thanksgiving.

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

Source: Fortune



The retail market is now at a point where, in order to stay afloat, stores have to compete with each other with bigger and better Black Friday sales each November.

The retail market is now at a point where, in order to stay afloat, stores have to compete with each other with bigger and better Black Friday sales each November. play

The retail market is now at a point where, in order to stay afloat, stores have to compete with each other with bigger and better Black Friday sales each November.

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

Source: Fortune



Deals have gotten more and more appealing, discounted prices lower, and store hours longer and more exhaustive.

Deals have gotten more and more appealing, discounted prices lower, and store hours longer and more exhaustive. play

Deals have gotten more and more appealing, discounted prices lower, and store hours longer and more exhaustive.

(Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Source: Fortune



In 2013, Kmart announced that it would stay open for 41 hours straight beginning at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day ...

A Chicago Kmart on Thanksgiving in 2013. play

A Chicago Kmart on Thanksgiving in 2013.

(John Konstantaras/AP)

Source: Fortune



... and Big Lots will be open on Thanksgiving this year starting at 7 a.m. until midnight.

... and Big Lots will be open on Thanksgiving this year starting at 7 a.m. until midnight. play

... and Big Lots will be open on Thanksgiving this year starting at 7 a.m. until midnight.

(Bennett Raglin/AP)

Source: Best Black Friday



That's not to say that there hasn't been any pushback from businesses.

That's not to say that there hasn't been any pushback from businesses. play

That's not to say that there hasn't been any pushback from businesses.

(Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Source: USA Today



Stores like Academy, Costco, H&M, and Lowe's will remain closed this Thanksgiving.

A Lowe's home improvement store in San Francisco, California. play

A Lowe's home improvement store in San Francisco, California.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Source: USA Today



And some stores, like Shoe Carnival and Stein Mart, have ceased operations on Thanksgiving after being open in previous seasons.

And some stores, like Shoe Carnival and Stein Mart, have ceased operations on Thanksgiving after being open in previous seasons. play

And some stores, like Shoe Carnival and Stein Mart, have ceased operations on Thanksgiving after being open in previous seasons.

(Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

Source: Best Black Friday



With sales no longer confined to the 24-hour period on Black Friday, the post-Thanksgiving shopping day has begun to decrease in popularity.

With sales no longer confined to the 24-hour period on Black Friday, the post-Thanksgiving shopping day has begun to decrease in popularity. play

With sales no longer confined to the 24-hour period on Black Friday, the post-Thanksgiving shopping day has begun to decrease in popularity.

(Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Source: Fortune



Last year, shoppers queuing at stores that have traditionally been crammed with people, like Best Buy and Target, were met with considerably thinner crowds.

A Target store on Black Friday in 2017. play

A Target store on Black Friday in 2017.

(Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



Fewer than 100 people were lined up to get inside this Target in Brooklyn on Black Friday in 2017.

Fewer than 100 people were lined up to get inside this Target in Brooklyn on Black Friday in 2017. play

Fewer than 100 people were lined up to get inside this Target in Brooklyn on Black Friday in 2017.

(Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



This Marshalls was mostly empty on Black Friday in 2017 ...

This Marshalls was mostly empty on Black Friday in 2017 ... play

This Marshalls was mostly empty on Black Friday in 2017 ...

(Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



... as was this Bath & Body Works.

... as was this Bath &amp; Body Works. play

... as was this Bath & Body Works.

(Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



Shoppers aren't going to stores like they used to ...

Shoppers aren't going to stores like they used to ... play

Shoppers aren't going to stores like they used to ...

(Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider)


... signaling that Black Friday as we know it is dying.

... signaling that Black Friday as we know it is dying. play

... signaling that Black Friday as we know it is dying.

(Darren Hauck/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



Only 102 million people shopped at brick-and-mortar stores on Black Friday in 2015 compared to 147 million in 2012.

Only 102 million people shopped at brick-and-mortar stores on Black Friday in 2015 compared to 147 million in 2012. play

Only 102 million people shopped at brick-and-mortar stores on Black Friday in 2015 compared to 147 million in 2012.

(John Minchillo/AP)

Source: The Balance



And in 2017, the number of people who shopped in-store on Black Friday and Thanksgiving dropped 4% from 2016.

And in 2017, the number of people who shopped in-store on Black Friday and Thanksgiving dropped 4% from 2016. play

And in 2017, the number of people who shopped in-store on Black Friday and Thanksgiving dropped 4% from 2016.

(Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Source: The Balance



But that doesn't mean that retailers are ruined by the drop in foot traffic ...

But that doesn't mean that retailers are ruined by the drop in foot traffic ... play

But that doesn't mean that retailers are ruined by the drop in foot traffic ...

(Kena Betancur/Getty Images)


... they have online shopping to partly thank for keeping profits turning.

... they have online shopping to partly thank for keeping profits turning. play

... they have online shopping to partly thank for keeping profits turning.

(Julio Cortez/AP)

Source: Business Insider



Last year, people spent $2.9 billion online on Thanksgiving Day.

Last year, people spent $2.9 billion online on Thanksgiving Day. play

Last year, people spent $2.9 billion online on Thanksgiving Day.

(Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



Finding deals online, from the safety and comfort of your turkey dinner coma, has rendered getting up early and shopping in-store, not to mention fighting hordes of holiday crowds, on Black Friday less appealing.

Finding deals online, from the safety and comfort of your turkey dinner coma, has rendered getting up early and shopping in-store, not to mention fighting hordes of holiday crowds, on Black Friday less appealing. play

Finding deals online, from the safety and comfort of your turkey dinner coma, has rendered getting up early and shopping in-store, not to mention fighting hordes of holiday crowds, on Black Friday less appealing.

(Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



"Is [Black Friday] the mayhem that it might have been eight or 10 years ago?" Walmart's US CEO Greg Foran asked The Wall Street Journal last year. "I think that world is gone."

"Is [Black Friday] the mayhem that it might have been eight or 10 years ago?" Walmart's US CEO Greg Foran asked The Wall Street Journal last year. "I think that world is gone." play

"Is [Black Friday] the mayhem that it might have been eight or 10 years ago?" Walmart's US CEO Greg Foran asked The Wall Street Journal last year. "I think that world is gone."

(Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider, WSJ



Go to Pulse.com.gh

The last time UPS saw a work stoppage was in 1997.
Strategy UPS Freight narrowly avoided a strike of 11,000 drivers — but not all of its employees are happy
Don't look to the execs for the dress code.
Strategy The classic advice to dress for the job you want has a major flaw, and it could make a job interview that much harder
Nutrish
Strategy Millennials are treating pets like 'their firstborn child,' and it's reportedly causing problems for some of the best-known pet food brands
Glossier's flagship store was packed when we visited.
Strategy Glossier, the wildly popular startup that's raised $86 million in its mission to revolutionize makeup and skin-care, just opened its first flagship store. Here's what it's like to shop there.
X
Advertisement