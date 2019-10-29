Sometimes you get fired out of nowhere with no warning.

But there are other times when you can see the signs that something bad is coming your way.

Knowing it’s coming means you still have time to save your job with the tips below.

With the high rate of unemployment in Nigeria, it is important to hold on to your job.

But what happens when you have gotten your dream job and start to suspect that you are in danger of getting fired.

When this happens, it does not have to be the end of the world. All you have to do is change the situation by doing the following things to save your job:

Do a quick self-assessment

The first course of action is to immediately do some soul searching. Ask yourself honestly if you have been meeting your goals if the answer is no. Then figure out your “needs-to-improve” areas.

A self-assessment is necessary (Cardide)

If you are meeting your Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), then maybe its other areas you need to fix. It could be how you relate to others or maybe you are selling yourself short. Maybe you are doing the work but other people are getting the credit. The goal is to figure out your problem areas and what you need to do to fix it.

Schedule a meeting with your boss

The best way to deal with the situation is by going on the offensive by talking to your supervisor. During the meeting, be direct and honest. Talk about your recent performance, ask for his/her feedback and offer your reasons for a dip in your output. This is your chance to communicate with your boss if you need to reduce your load, or if you are burnt out and need a break or if simply need an extended deadline.

Talk to your boss

Conclude the meeting by either presenting your plan to do better at work or asking for his/her input in crafting a plan. This meeting lets your boss know you care about your work and reduces the chances of getting fired.

Stick to the plan

It's difficult to fire someone who is doing everything they said they would do to excel at work. So show your boss that you are serious about keeping your job by sticking to the plan you showed him/her.

If you said you would get to the office on time, then do it. If you promised to produce more work, then do just that. Do everything you said you would and then some.

Look for how to provide value to your company

In addition to sticking to your plan, find ways to offer value to your workplace. If you are a salesperson, then make sure you bring in more money or better-paying clients. Get yourself off the layoff list by figuring out what you can do to make yourself indispensable.

Do your best to stand out

Quit

Sometimes the only solution is to get ahead of it by quitting before you are fired. Before you make this decision, ask yourself if this is the only way out. Make sure this is a well thought out decision, not just your ego getting the best of you.

When you are sure that this is the right decision, then make an effort to find a new job before you send your resignation letter. Update your resume, touch up your Linkedin profile and reconnect with former colleagues and people that could take you to where you want to go.