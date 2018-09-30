Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

There is an actual 'Joe' behind Trader Joe's — here's how he founded the grocery chain


Strategy There is an actual 'Joe' behind Trader Joe's — here's how he founded the grocery chain

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Trader Joe's has been a household name for years, and it turns out there is a real "Joe" behind the beloved grocery chain. Joe Coulombe opened the first Trader Joe's in Pasadena, California, in 1967.

IMG_6082 Trader Joes play

IMG_6082 Trader Joes

(Jessica Tyler/Business Insider)

  • There is a real "Joe" behind the name Trader Joe's.
  • In a podcast where Trader Joe's employees reveal company secrets, Marketing Director Tara Miller and Vice President of Marketing Product Matt Sloan explain the story behind the first Trader Joe's store.
  • Here's the story of Joe Coulombe, the actual "Joe" behind Trader Joe's.

Trader Joe's has been a household name for years, and it turns out there is a real "Joe" behind the beloved grocery chain.

In 1958, Joe Coulombe took over a small chain of convenience stores in the Los Angeles area called Pronto Markets. As Trader Joe's Vice President of Marketing Product Matt Sloan put it in a podcast about the grocery chain, Pronto Markets was the 7-Eleven of its day. The stores sold everything from cosmetics to ammunition, according to the podcast.

Coulombe spent 10 years running Pronto Markets, but as time went on, he found he didn't particularly like the convenience-store formula.

"The demographics were changing in the United States because of the GI Bill of Rights, which was the largest experiment in mass higher education in the history of the human race. And I thought that these people would want something different," Coulombe explained in the podcast.

The GI Bill of Rights, passed in 1944, provided benefits such as grants for school tuition, job training, and hiring privileges for WWII veterans.

Coulombe opened the first Trader Joe's store in Pasadena, California, in 1967. That first store is still there in the same spot, but the chain now has over 400 locations nationwide.

In 1979, Coulombe sold Trader Joe's to Theo Albrecht. Albrecht's company, Aldi Nord, still operates Trader Joe's in the US. These days, Coulombe doesn't have much involvement with the company.

The Trader Joe's podcast is hosted by Sloan and Trader Joe's Marketing Director Tara Miller. It covers topics like the retailer's products and values, the history of the chain, why it calls its employees "crew members," and its famously cheap wines.

Top Articles

1 Strategy These are the top 10 African universities right nowbullet
2 Strategy Your English teacher was wrong – there are tons of words that...bullet
3 Strategy Amazon's new store is its latest huge bet in defiance of...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A McDonald's employee passes an order to a driver at a drive-through restaurant in Los Angeles.
Strategy People don't want to work at chains like McDonald's and Dunkin' Donuts, and it's creating massive problems for the fast-food industry (MCD, DNKN)
Jocko Willink and Leif Babin started the leadership consulting firm Echelon Front in 2010, after serving as Navy SEALs.
Strategy Former Navy SEAL commanders say the '4 laws of combat' are easily adapted to the business world
Tons of e-commerce-focused companies have been opening up in SoHo in the past few years.
Strategy Startups like Everlane and Allbirds are turning this once-struggling real-estate market into a hotbed of retail activity, and now Amazon is joining in
Naked Labs can give a detailed breakdown of a user's health statistics, but it could also have big implications for retailers.
Strategy Startups are on the brink of solving one of the biggest problems with shopping online
X
Advertisement