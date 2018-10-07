Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

There's more evidence that the race for Amazon's HQ2 is still wide open (AMZN)


Strategy There's more evidence that the race for Amazon's HQ2 is still wide open (AMZN)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

With repeat visits to multiple sites on the short list reported, there's more evidence than ever recently that the Amazon HQ2 selection is not at all locked up — and possibly just as wide open as it was before.

Miami. play

Miami.

(AP/Lynne Sladky)

  • Amazon officials affiliated with the search for HQ2 have visited Miami recently, according to a report.
  • That makes it the second city Amazon has return-visited within the last two months.
  • That could signal that, though Amazon said it will announce the final host of its second headquarters before the end of the year, the decision is far from set in stone as of yet.

Amazon reportedly couldn't get enough of the Miami sun.

Representatives for the company affiliated with the search for a place to put the company's second headquarters, HQ2, made a recent return visit, according to a report by the South Florida Business Journal citing three sources.

The visit was made most likely in September, but few other details about why or what sites the company visited are available.

Amazon did not immediately to respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

It's the second reported repeat visit to a city on Amazon's HQ2 shortlist, the list of 20 cities Amazon released earlier this year that it says it is considering to put its $5 billion second headquarters and 50,000 jobs.

Representatives for the company made a visit to Chicago in connection with its second headquarters search in August, according to a report from The Chicago Tribune.

Amazon declined to comment on that report to Business Insider.

According to the Tribune report, the visit was made so representatives could see the site for a new, 62-acre development called The 78. Located in the South Loop, it's one of the last sizable pieces of undeveloped land close to the city's core.

That could make it attractive to Amazon, which stipulated in its request for proposals that it desires an urban campus for its second headquarters, much like its original campus in Seattle.

Amazon visited four other potential HQ2 sites in its earlier trip to Chicago this year, but not this one.

Both city visits are notable, as they're the only repeat visits that have been reported so far, and they're coming late in the process as Amazon has said it will make its decision by the end of the year.

A second visit at such a crucial time in the HQ2 process could throw open the doors of speculation on HQ2. Though most analysts and experts have been betting on Northern Virginia as the winner, the Chicago and Miami visits could suggest that the decision is far from completely made.

Top Articles

1 Strategy The unemployment rate has fallen to a 48-year low, and it's...bullet
2 Strategy I've chosen to leave 5 jobs during my career — here's how I...bullet
3 Strategy Millennials are wreaking havoc on these 18 industriesbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Arby's parent company, Inspire Brands, is creating a fast-food empire.
Strategy Arby's former CEO is building a fast-food empire
Jocko Willink and Leif Babin started the leadership consulting firm Echelon Front in 2010, after serving as Navy SEALs.
Strategy Former Navy SEAL commanders say the '4 laws of combat' are easily adapted to the business world
Many startups need to scale up quickly in order to gain an advantage over their competition.
Strategy LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman shares his secret for fast growth and getting ahead of the competition
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
Strategy When CEO Satya Nadella joined Microsoft, he started defusing its toxic culture by handing each of his execs a 15-year-old book by a psychologist (MSFT)
X
Advertisement