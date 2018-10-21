Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Strategy These 10 brands are in the best position to avoid the retail apocalypse and win over consumers of the future

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Some brands, like Disney and Nike, are a lot more likely than others to thrive in the next generation of consumerism, according to the FutureBrand Index.

Nike is primed for future success, according to the FutureBrand Index. play

Nike is primed for future success, according to the FutureBrand Index.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.

  • The 2018 FutureBrand Index ranked the brands that are best prepared for the future, based on the companies' corporate purpose combined with people's experiences of it.
  • While the retail apocalypse doesn't seem to be slowing down, some brands are a lot more likely than others to survive it.
  • Disney and Nike are among the consumer-oriented brands most likely to thrive in the future. See what other companies made FutureBrand's list.

The retail apocalypse doesn't seem to be slowing down, with more than 3,800 stores expected to close across the United States this year.

But, some brands are a lot more likely than others to thrive with the consumers of the future.

The 2018 FutureBrand Index looked at the world's 100 most future-proof companies 10 years after the Great Recession. And while it seems as if companies like Google and Amazon are unstoppable, the FutureBrand Index argues that they may not be the brands best poised to thrive in the future.

Rather, long-established and reputable brands are leading the way.

"The most future proofed companies are not defined by their age, their sector, their tech or data savvy-ness, but by their ability to consistently align the totality of the experiences they create with their wider corporate purpose," FutureBrand writes in its report.

To asses which brands are the most ready for future success, FutureBrand looked at each company's corporate purpose combined with the experience it provides for consumers, explaining that these are the two factors driving profit and positive growth.

The report looked at 100 brands in total. See which consumer goods and services companies are the strongest, according to the report:

10. Nestle

10. Nestle play

10. Nestle

(Thomson Reuters)

Rank in top 100: 24



9. Amazon

9. Amazon play

9. Amazon

(Amazon)

Rank in top 100: 21



8. Toyota

8. Toyota play

8. Toyota

(Toyota)

Rank in top 100: 19



7. Netflix

7. Netflix play

7. Netflix

(Getty Images)

Rank in top 100: 15



6. Inditex

6. Inditex play

6. Inditex

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

Rank in top 100: 13



5. Samsung

5. Samsung play

5. Samsung

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Rank in top 100: 9



4. Naspers

Naspers has invested at least $500 million in the secondhand-selling app letgo. play

Naspers has invested at least $500 million in the secondhand-selling app letgo.

(Letgo)

Rank in top 100: 8



3. Nike

3. Nike play

3. Nike

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Rank in top 100: 6



2. Moutai

2. Moutai play

2. Moutai

(REUTERS/China Daily)

Rank in top 100: 2



1. The Walt Disney Company

1. The Walt Disney Company play

1. The Walt Disney Company

(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Rank in top 100: 1



Top Articles

1 Strategy A single high school in India has produced the CEOs of...bullet
2 Strategy A Palestinian-American billionaire built a $1.4 billion...bullet
3 Strategy Amazon is reportedly revisiting HQ2 contenders as it...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

James Clear headshot
Strategy A productivity expert with half a million followers says there's one tool every successful person uses to reach a goal — but it can also hold you back
MedMed's dispensary looks like an Apple Store.
Strategy A former Coca-Cola executive-turned cannabis startup founder reveals why crafting the Apple Store of weed is a $50 million opportunity
The United States, where Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in 1994, is ranked No. 1.
Strategy The 25 most innovative, dynamic, and agile countries in the world, ranked
Screwing things up while traveling is a given.
Strategy I've traveled to more than 30 countries, and here are the dumbest mistakes I made on the road that I'll never make again
X
Advertisement