news

The 2018 FutureBrand Index ranked the brands that are best prepared for the future, based on the companies' corporate purpose combined with people's experiences of it.

While the retail apocalypse doesn't seem to be slowing down, some brands are a lot more likely than others to survive it.

Disney and Nike are among the consumer-oriented brands most likely to thrive in the future. See what other companies made FutureBrand's list.

The retail apocalypse doesn't seem to be slowing down, with more than 3,800 stores expected to close across the United States this year.

But, some brands are a lot more likely than others to thrive with the consumers of the future.

The 2018 FutureBrand Index looked at the world's 100 most future-proof companies 10 years after the Great Recession. And while it seems as if companies like Google and Amazon are unstoppable, the FutureBrand Index argues that they may not be the brands best poised to thrive in the future.

Rather, long-established and reputable brands are leading the way.

"The most future proofed companies are not defined by their age, their sector, their tech or data savvy-ness, but by their ability to consistently align the totality of the experiences they create with their wider corporate purpose," FutureBrand writes in its report.

To asses which brands are the most ready for future success, FutureBrand looked at each company's corporate purpose combined with the experience it provides for consumers, explaining that these are the two factors driving profit and positive growth.

The report looked at 100 brands in total. See which consumer goods and services companies are the strongest, according to the report:

10. Nestle

Rank in top 100: 24

9. Amazon

Rank in top 100: 21

8. Toyota

Rank in top 100: 19

7. Netflix

Rank in top 100: 15

6. Inditex

Rank in top 100: 13

5. Samsung

Rank in top 100: 9

4. Naspers

Rank in top 100: 8

3. Nike

Rank in top 100: 6

2. Moutai

Rank in top 100: 2

1. The Walt Disney Company

Rank in top 100: 1