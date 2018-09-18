These 12 Nigerian states could face devastating flooding

news

Nigeria has declared a national disaster that could lead to devastating consequences after severe floods killed at least 100 people across the country.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said thousands of people have been displaced and placed 8 states on a watch list over increased flooding following heavy rainfall.

The states are:



The states with national disaster

1. Kogi

2. Niger

3. Anambra

4. Delta



Other states placed on watch list include:



5. Kwara

6. Edo

7. Benue

8. Adamawa

9. Taraba

10. Rivers

11. Bayelsa

12. Kebbi

Mustapha Maihaja, NEMA Director-General, said the peculiarity of the listed states placed them on the list of those that require close watch and other emergency management agencies.

Nigeria's major rivers burst their banks sweeping away homes

The alert is coming as thousands of residents living on the banks of River Niger in Asaba, Delta State, the central part of the country, fled their homes and evacuated their belongings due to rising tide from the Niger.

The river overflowed its bank last week due to persistent rainfall in the eastern part of the country, Asaba.

Weeks ago, the emergency authority raised an alarm that Confluence of River Niger and Benue at Lokoja, had risen to significant 10.98 meters which were one of the signals that heralded the 2012 devastating flood across Nigeria.

Nigerian government plans

Maihaja said all stakeholders have agreed that NEMA could activate its National Contingency Plan; which allows it to establish structures that will respond to emergencies.

The agency said it will activate five Emergency Operational Centers (EOCs) across Nigeria to professionally handle the natural disaster.

The emergency agency, however, said the flood situation might get worse in some states in a few days time as Lagdo dam in Cameroon will be discharged soon.

