These 12 Nigerian states could face devastating flooding

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said thousands of people have been displaced and placed 8 states on a watch list over increased flooding following heavy rainfall.
1. Kogi
2. Niger
3. Anambra
4. Delta
5. Kwara
6. Edo
7. Benue
8. Adamawa
9. Taraba
10. Rivers
11. Bayelsa
12. Kebbi
Mustapha Maihaja, NEMA Director-General, said the peculiarity of the listed states placed them on the list of those that require close watch and other emergency management agencies.
The alert is coming as thousands of residents living on the banks of River Niger in Asaba, Delta State, the central part of the country, fled their homes and evacuated their belongings due to rising tide from the Niger.
The river overflowed its bank last week due to persistent rainfall in the eastern part of the country, Asaba.
Weeks ago, the emergency authority raised an alarm that Confluence of River Niger and Benue at Lokoja, had risen to significant 10.98 meters which were one of the signals that heralded the 2012 devastating flood across Nigeria.
Maihaja said all stakeholders have agreed that NEMA could activate its National Contingency Plan; which allows it to establish structures that will respond to emergencies.
The agency said it will activate five Emergency Operational Centers (EOCs) across Nigeria to professionally handle the natural disaster.
The emergency agency, however, said the flood situation might get worse in some states in a few days time as Lagdo dam in Cameroon will be discharged soon.
