This follows a revelation an international tax consulting firm, KPMG made to reporters.

According to a Tax Partner of the KPMG, Mr Kofi Frempong-Kore, the tax policies are counterproductive to the growth of their operations in Ghana.

He said, “Some businesses are still struggling to adapt their systems to cater for the change against the backdrop of the cost of implementation,” adding that, “Cost of living has increased for the average Ghanaian as the change in the law has brought about an increase in the cost of goods and services.”

Mr Kofi Frempong-Kore said this at the Ghanaian-German Economic Association (GGEA) forum held in Accra.

Here are the 8 tax policies derailing the smooth running of businesses

1. Decoupling of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) and National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) from VAT

2. Luxury Vehicle Levy

3. The extension of National Fiscal Stabilisation Levy (NFSL)

4. Letters of credit for bonded warehousing

5. Non-deductibility of VAT on imports by companies

6. Tax Stamp Policy

7. Tax reconciliation by employers

8. High-interest rate