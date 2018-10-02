These are the 10 big US cities where pay grew the fastest in September

The median pay in the 10 biggest US cities increased in September, according to a Glassdoor study. Take a look to see how the top cities compare, from New York City to San Francisco.
Across the US, pay grew by 2.6% on average year-over-year in September. In most of the nation's biggest cities, the median base pay increased by an even larger margin, according to a Glassdoor study.
"Despite a lull in early 2018, pay growth is accelerating amid a healthy job market with no signs of slowing down through the rest of the year," wrote Glassdoor economist Daniel Zhao in the study.
Glassdoor ranked the nation's 10 biggest cities by pay growth. It grew the fastest in San Francisco, but the slowest in Houston.
In order from slowest growth to fastest growth, here's how income changed last month in metros like New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. We also added the three largest companies in each metro area, according to Fortune.
Median base pay: $55,722
Three biggest companies: Phillips 66; Sysco; ConocoPhillips
Median base pay: $60,535
Three biggest companies: Fannie Mae; Lockheed Martin (Bethesda, Maryland); Danaher
Median base pay: $60,038
Three biggest companies: General Electric; Liberty Mutual Insurance; State Street Corp.
Median base pay: $54,329
Three biggest companies: Home Depot; UPS; Delta Air Lines
Median base pay: $62,254
Three biggest companies: Amazon; Microsoft (Redmond, Washington); Starbucks
Median base pay: $56,934
Three biggest companies: Walgreens Boots Alliance (Deerfield, Illinois); Boeing; State Farm (Bloomington, Illinois)
Median base pay: $56,206
Three biggest companies: AmerisourceBergen (12, Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania); Comcast; Aramark
Median base pay: $61,507
Three biggest companies: Disney (Burbank, California); Amgen (Thousand Oaks, California); Molina Healthcare (Long Beach, California)
Median base pay: $62,761
Three biggest companies: Verizon; JPMorgan Chase; Citigroup
Median base pay: $70,361
Three biggest companies: Apple (Cupertino, California); McKesson; Chevron (San Ramon, California)