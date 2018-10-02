These are the 10 big US cities where pay grew the fastest in September

news

The median pay in the 10 biggest US cities increased in September, according to a Glassdoor study.

At 3.9% year-over-year, it grew the fastest in San Francisco.

Of the top 10, Houston had the slowest growth in pay (1.7%).

Across the US, pay grew by 2.6% on average year-over-year in September. In most of the nation's biggest cities, the median base pay increased by an even larger margin, according to a Glassdoor study.

"Despite a lull in early 2018, pay growth is accelerating amid a healthy job market with no signs of slowing down through the rest of the year," wrote Glassdoor economist Daniel Zhao in the study.

Glassdoor ranked the nation's 10 biggest cities by pay growth. It grew the fastest in San Francisco, but the slowest in Houston.

In order from slowest growth to fastest growth, here's how income changed last month in metros like New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. We also added the three largest companies in each metro area, according to Fortune.

10. Houston: 1.7% growth

Median base pay: $55,722

Three biggest companies: Phillips 66; Sysco; ConocoPhillips

9. Washington, D.C.: 1.9% growth

Median base pay: $60,535

Three biggest companies: Fannie Mae; Lockheed Martin (Bethesda, Maryland); Danaher

8. Boston: 2.0% growth

Median base pay: $60,038

Three biggest companies: General Electric; Liberty Mutual Insurance; State Street Corp.

7. Atlanta: 2.3% growth

Median base pay: $54,329

Three biggest companies: Home Depot; UPS; Delta Air Lines

6. Seattle: 2.7% growth

Median base pay: $62,254

Three biggest companies: Amazon; Microsoft (Redmond, Washington); Starbucks

5. Chicago: 2.8% growth (tie)

Median base pay: $56,934

Three biggest companies: Walgreens Boots Alliance (Deerfield, Illinois); Boeing; State Farm (Bloomington, Illinois)

5. Philadelphia: 2.8% growth (tie)

Median base pay: $56,206

Three biggest companies: AmerisourceBergen (12, Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania); Comcast; Aramark

3. Los Angeles: 2.9% growth

Median base pay: $61,507

Three biggest companies: Disney (Burbank, California); Amgen (Thousand Oaks, California); Molina Healthcare (Long Beach, California)

2. New York City: 3.0%

Median base pay: $62,761

Three biggest companies: Verizon; JPMorgan Chase; Citigroup

1. San Francisco: 3.9%

Median base pay: $70,361

Three biggest companies: Apple (Cupertino, California); McKesson; Chevron (San Ramon, California)