Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

These are the 10 big US cities where pay grew the fastest in September


Strategy These are the 10 big US cities where pay grew the fastest in September

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The median pay in the 10 biggest US cities increased in September, according to a Glassdoor study. Take a look to see how the top cities compare, from New York City to San Francisco.

New York City took the No. 2 spot. play

New York City took the No. 2 spot.

(Shutterstock)

  • The median pay in the 10 biggest US cities increased in September, according to a Glassdoor study.
  • At 3.9% year-over-year, it grew the fastest in San Francisco.
  • Of the top 10, Houston had the slowest growth in pay (1.7%).

Across the US, pay grew by 2.6% on average year-over-year in September. In most of the nation's biggest cities, the median base pay increased by an even larger margin, according to a Glassdoor study.

"Despite a lull in early 2018, pay growth is accelerating amid a healthy job market with no signs of slowing down through the rest of the year," wrote Glassdoor economist Daniel Zhao in the study.

Glassdoor ranked the nation's 10 biggest cities by pay growth. It grew the fastest in San Francisco, but the slowest in Houston.

In order from slowest growth to fastest growth, here's how income changed last month in metros like New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. We also added the three largest companies in each metro area, according to Fortune.

10. Houston: 1.7% growth

10. Houston: 1.7% growth play

10. Houston: 1.7% growth

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Median base pay: $55,722

Three biggest companies: Phillips 66; Sysco; ConocoPhillips



9. Washington, D.C.: 1.9% growth

9. Washington, D.C.: 1.9% growth play

9. Washington, D.C.: 1.9% growth

(Anton_Ivanov/Shutterstock)

Median base pay: $60,535

Three biggest companies: Fannie Mae; Lockheed Martin (Bethesda, Maryland); Danaher



8. Boston: 2.0% growth

8. Boston: 2.0% growth play

8. Boston: 2.0% growth

(Shutterstock/Danica Chang)

Median base pay: $60,038

Three biggest companies: General Electric; Liberty Mutual Insurance; State Street Corp.



7. Atlanta: 2.3% growth

7. Atlanta: 2.3% growth play

7. Atlanta: 2.3% growth

(Shutterstock)

Median base pay: $54,329

Three biggest companies: Home Depot; UPS; Delta Air Lines



6. Seattle: 2.7% growth

6. Seattle: 2.7% growth play

6. Seattle: 2.7% growth

(Chris Helgren/Reuters)

Median base pay: $62,254

Three biggest companies: Amazon; Microsoft (Redmond, Washington); Starbucks



5. Chicago: 2.8% growth (tie)

5. Chicago: 2.8% growth (tie) play

5. Chicago: 2.8% growth (tie)

(Shutterstock)

Median base pay: $56,934

Three biggest companies: Walgreens Boots Alliance (Deerfield, Illinois); Boeing; State Farm (Bloomington, Illinois)



5. Philadelphia: 2.8% growth (tie)

5. Philadelphia: 2.8% growth (tie) play

5. Philadelphia: 2.8% growth (tie)

(Shutterstock)

Median base pay: $56,206

Three biggest companies: AmerisourceBergen (12, Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania); Comcast; Aramark



3. Los Angeles: 2.9% growth

3. Los Angeles: 2.9% growth play

3. Los Angeles: 2.9% growth

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median base pay: $61,507

Three biggest companies: Disney (Burbank, California); Amgen (Thousand Oaks, California); Molina Healthcare (Long Beach, California)



2. New York City: 3.0%

2. New York City: 3.0% play

2. New York City: 3.0%

(Turtix/Shutterstock)

Median base pay: $62,761

Three biggest companies: Verizon; JPMorgan Chase; Citigroup



1. San Francisco: 3.9%

1. San Francisco: 3.9% play

1. San Francisco: 3.9%

(Shutterstock)

Median base pay: $70,361

Three biggest companies: Apple (Cupertino, California); McKesson; Chevron (San Ramon, California)



Top Articles

1 Strategy These are the top 10 African universities right nowbullet
2 Strategy 11 things you should do in the 15 minutes before a job interviewbullet
3 Strategy Some of the most valuable words in Scrabble use a Q without...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The minimum wage increase applies to all of Amazon's workers, including in fulfillment centers.
Strategy Amazon just gave the clearest signal yet it's trying to save its reputation after attacks from all sides (AMZN)
Race against self
Strategy Race against self
Winnebago
Strategy These popular brands say Trump's tariffs are forcing them to raise prices
Pepsi shot down rumors it is considering a move into the cannabis business.
Strategy Pepsi shoots down rumors that it is considering cannabis following a report that Coca-Cola is eyeing CBD-infused beverages (PEP)
X
Advertisement