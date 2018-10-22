news

Piper Jaffray surveyed 8,600 teens across the United States to find out how they spend their money.

The report showed that overall, teens are spending more on food than on anything else, and they are continuing to drive growth in athletic wear.

Here are their top 10 clothing brands.

America's teens have spoken.

On Monday, Piper Jaffray released "Taking Stock With Teens," its semiannual survey of teen spending habits. The report showed that teens are spending more on food and video games than on anything else but are continuing to drive growth in athletic wear.

The '90s logo and streetwear craze hasn't faded. Tommy Hilfiger, Supreme, Calvin Klein, and Champion continue to rise in popularity among these young shoppers.

The survey targeted 6,000 teens across the United States, with an average age of 16. Here are their 10 favorite apparel brands:

10. Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters has benefited from being at the forefront of a major shift in fashion away from skinny jeans and toward crop tops and high-waisted jeans. In recent earnings calls, Urban Outfitters' management team has called this out as a key reason for its recent growth.

Same-store sales were up from flat numbers in 2017 to double-digit growth in 2018.

9. Vans

Vans, which is best known for its sneakers, was voted the No. 2 footwear brand among all teens. It also made it into the top 10 list for apparel.

In just over a decade, the brand has grown from being a mostly local Southern California sneaker company to a global powerhouse. It's now the largest brand at VF Corporation, racking up over $3 billion in sales, according to Piper Jaffray.

8. Ralph Lauren

While the overall trend in fashion is skewing toward streetwear brands, Ralph Lauren is still winning over the preppy crowd.

The company crept up the ranks one position as a preferred apparel brand for teens. This was mostly led by male votes.

7. H&M

H&M continues to be a top apparel choice for teens.

The chain, which is known for its cheap and trendy clothing, was considered to be one of the pioneers of the fast-fashion movement. In recent years, it has come under pressure as more nimble online brands have sped up supply-chain times.

6. Hollister

This lower-priced and beach-friendly brand has been a bright spot for its parent company, Abercrombie & Fitch. Since the third quarter of the fiscal year 2016, its same-store sales have grown from flat to positive.

5. PacSun

Although PacSun filed for bankruptcy in 2016, it still remains popular among teens. Continuing to attract young customers will likely put it on the path toward long-term stability.

4. Forever 21

Fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 continues to hold a prime spot on the list of teens' favorite apparel brands.

The store is known for its trendy and cheap designs, many of which draw inspiration from designers and the runway. In the past, it has frequently been accused of crossing the line between being inspired by a designer and copying the item entirely.

3. Adidas

While Adidas continues to be a leading brand for teens, it gained share from its competitors in the most recent Piper Jaffray survey.

The company has been doubling down on the US market in recent years and has seen positive results because of this, capturing more market share and reporting 30-40% gains.

Read more about Adidas' growth in Business Insider's recent interview with CEO Kasper Rorsted here.

2. American Eagle

American Eagle has its sister brand Aerie to thank for its recent success. Aerie has taken the underwear market by storm, winning over the hearts of shoppers with its body-positive ad campaigns.

Meanwhile, rival lingerie brand Victoria's Secret, which owns teen label Pink, has dropped off the top 10 list.

1. Nike

While Nike reigns supreme as the most popular clothing brand among teens, it has lost market share in both the apparel and footwear rankings to rivals Adidas, Vans, and Lululemon.