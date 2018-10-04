These are the 10 US states where people are the most stressed out

news

Factors like poverty can increase how stressed you are.

So can having a long commute, being in a population-dense space, or working too many hours.

By looking at those criteria, the researchers at Zippia found the most stressed states in the country.

Having a super-long commute and working too many hours can stress you out. So can the issues that come along with poverty — like not being able to afford housing and healthcare.

Career site Zippia ranked the US states according to how stressed they are. For each state, Zippia researchers researched commute time, unemployment, hours worked, population density, percent uninsured population, and home price to income ratio. Then, they ranked each state on those measures and averaged the rankings for one comprehensive stress score.

States like New Jersey, California, and New York all made the top 10 list. So did Louisiana, Mississippi, and other states that struggle with low median incomes.

Here are the 10 most stressed states, with data from Zippia on each state's unemployment, commute, home prices, and percent uninsured population:

10. Mississippi

While homes are affordable, Mississippi has the highest unemployment rate in the country. The state also ranked as the seventh-highest state for uninsured residents.

Percent unemployment: 9.6%

Percent uninsured: 14.6%

Home price to income ratio: 2.6 to 1

Average weekday commute: 24.2 minutes

9. Virginia

Virginia is among the highest ranked for hours worked per week, home price to income ratio, and commuting time.

Percent unemployment: 5.9%

Percent uninsured: 10.7%

Home price to income ratio: 3.8 to 1

Average weekday commute: 28.1 minutes

8. North Carolina

North Carolinians are more likely than other Americans to be uninsured and unemployed.

Percent unemployment: 8.3%

Percent uninsured: 13.2%

Home price to income ratio: 3.3 to 1

Average weekday commute: 24.1 minutes

7. Maryland

Maryland is one of the wealthier states in the U.S., and the rates of residents who are unemployed and uninsured are correspondingly low. However, home prices are high and their weekday commute (likely thanks to Washington, D.C.) is the second-longest in the country.

Percent unemployment: 6.7%

Percent uninsured: 8.1%

Home price to income ratio: 3.8 to 1

Average weekday commute: 32.4 minutes

6. Louisiana

Louisiana has the fifth-highest hours worked per week, and one of the highest populations of uninsured residents.

Percent unemployment: 7.7%

Percent uninsured: 14.1%

Home price to income ratio: 3.2 to 1

Average weekday commute: 25.2 minutes

5. New York

Unsurprisingly, New York has one of the highest home price to income ratios in the country, and the No. 1 longest commute.

Percent unemployment: 7.5%

Percent uninsured: 8.6%

Home price to income ratio: 4.7 to 1

Average weekday commute: 32.6 minutes

4. California

Housing in California is one of the least affordable in the country — only Hawaii's home price to income ratio is higher. Unemployment is also more widespread here than many other states.

Percent unemployment: 8.7%

Percent uninsured: 12.6%

Home price to income ratio: 6.4 to 1

Average weekday commute: 28.4 minutes

3. Florida

Florida has the third-highest rate of uninsured residents in the country. Unemployment is also widespread here.

Percent unemployment: 8.4%

Percent uninsured: 16.4%

Home price to income ratio: 3.4 to 1

Average weekday commute: 26.7 minutes

2. Georgia

Atlanta, where UPS, Coca-Cola, and Delta are all headquartered, is a hub of economic activity, but Georgia as a whole has the fifth-highest rates of people who are unemployed and uninsured in the country.

Percent unemployment: 8.5%

Percent uninsured: 15.8%

Home price to income ratio: 2.9 to 1

Average weekday commute: 27.7 minutes

1. New Jersey

New Jersey ranks in the top 10 for quite a few stressors, including density, commute length, and home prices.

Percent unemployment: 7.9%

Percent uninsured: 10.7%

Home price to income ratio: 4.3 to 1

Average weekday commute: 31.2 minutes