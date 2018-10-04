Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

These are the 10 US states where people are the most stressed out


Strategy These are the 10 US states where people are the most stressed out

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Factors like poverty can increase how stressed you are. So can having a long commute, being in a population-dense space, or working too many hours. By looking at those criteria, the researchers at Zippia found the most stressed out states in the country.

Now we're stressed out. play

Now we're stressed out.

(Strelka Institute/Flickr)

  • Factors like poverty can increase how stressed you are.
  • So can having a long commute, being in a population-dense space, or working too many hours.
  • By looking at those criteria, the researchers at Zippia found the most stressed states in the country.

Having a super-long commute and working too many hours can stress you out. So can the issues that come along with poverty — like not being able to afford housing and healthcare.

Career site Zippia ranked the US states according to how stressed they are. For each state, Zippia researchers researched commute time, unemployment, hours worked, population density, percent uninsured population, and home price to income ratio. Then, they ranked each state on those measures and averaged the rankings for one comprehensive stress score.

States like New Jersey, California, and New York all made the top 10 list. So did Louisiana, Mississippi, and other states that struggle with low median incomes.

Here are the 10 most stressed states, with data from Zippia on each state's unemployment, commute, home prices, and percent uninsured population:

10. Mississippi

10. Mississippi play

10. Mississippi

(Peek Creative Collective/Shutterstock)

While homes are affordable, Mississippi has the highest unemployment rate in the country. The state also ranked as the seventh-highest state for uninsured residents.

Percent unemployment: 9.6%

Percent uninsured: 14.6%

Home price to income ratio: 2.6 to 1

Average weekday commute: 24.2 minutes



9. Virginia

9. Virginia play

9. Virginia

(Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock)

Virginia is among the highest ranked for hours worked per week, home price to income ratio, and commuting time.

Percent unemployment: 5.9%

Percent uninsured: 10.7%

Home price to income ratio: 3.8 to 1

Average weekday commute: 28.1 minutes



8. North Carolina

8. North Carolina play

8. North Carolina

(Sharkshock/Shutterstock)

North Carolinians are more likely than other Americans to be uninsured and unemployed.

Percent unemployment: 8.3%

Percent uninsured: 13.2%

Home price to income ratio: 3.3 to 1

Average weekday commute: 24.1 minutes



7. Maryland

7. Maryland play

7. Maryland

(Jon Bilous/Shutterstock)

Maryland is one of the wealthier states in the U.S., and the rates of residents who are unemployed and uninsured are correspondingly low. However, home prices are high and their weekday commute (likely thanks to Washington, D.C.) is the second-longest in the country.

Percent unemployment: 6.7%

Percent uninsured: 8.1%

Home price to income ratio: 3.8 to 1

Average weekday commute: 32.4 minutes



6. Louisiana

6. Louisiana play

6. Louisiana

(Meinzahn/iStock)

Louisiana has the fifth-highest hours worked per week, and one of the highest populations of uninsured residents.

Percent unemployment: 7.7%

Percent uninsured: 14.1%

Home price to income ratio: 3.2 to 1

Average weekday commute: 25.2 minutes



5. New York

5. New York play

5. New York

(Bryan Bedder/ Stringer)

Unsurprisingly, New York has one of the highest home price to income ratios in the country, and the No. 1 longest commute.

Percent unemployment: 7.5%

Percent uninsured: 8.6%

Home price to income ratio: 4.7 to 1

Average weekday commute: 32.6 minutes



4. California

4. California play

4. California

(Jon Bilous/Shutterstock)

Housing in California is one of the least affordable in the country — only Hawaii's home price to income ratio is higher. Unemployment is also more widespread here than many other states.

Percent unemployment: 8.7%

Percent uninsured: 12.6%

Home price to income ratio: 6.4 to 1

Average weekday commute: 28.4 minutes



3. Florida

3. Florida play

3. Florida

(Jon Bilous/Shutterstock)

Florida has the third-highest rate of uninsured residents in the country. Unemployment is also widespread here.

Percent unemployment: 8.4%

Percent uninsured: 16.4%

Home price to income ratio: 3.4 to 1

Average weekday commute: 26.7 minutes



2. Georgia

2. Georgia play

2. Georgia

(Ken Wolter/Shutterstock)

Atlanta, where UPS, Coca-Cola, and Delta are all headquartered, is a hub of economic activity, but Georgia as a whole has the fifth-highest rates of people who are unemployed and uninsured in the country.

Percent unemployment: 8.5%

Percent uninsured: 15.8%

Home price to income ratio: 2.9 to 1

Average weekday commute: 27.7 minutes



1. New Jersey

1. New Jersey play

1. New Jersey

(City of New Jersey Official Government Page/Facebook)

New Jersey ranks in the top 10 for quite a few stressors, including density, commute length, and home prices.

Percent unemployment: 7.9%

Percent uninsured: 10.7%

Home price to income ratio: 4.3 to 1

Average weekday commute: 31.2 minutes



Top Articles

1 Strategy 24 brands you probably didn't realize were owned by Amazon (AMZN)bullet
2 Africa These are the pressing problems Africa needs to tackle in 2018bullet
3 Strategy These are the 25 companies with the happiest employees in 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Amazon is raising its pay for all US employees to $15 an hour.
Strategy An economist explains how Amazon could use its lobbying for a $15 minimum wage as a 'weapon' against other retailers (AMZN)
Popeyes is selling wings covered in gold.
Strategy Popeyes is serving chicken wings covered with 24-karat gold flakes, and they are shockingly good
Experts say JCPenney's new CEO has her work cut out for her.
Strategy JCPenney's new CEO is a good choice because the department store needs a woman in charge after years of 'inability to connect with women shoppers,' analyst says (JCP)
Spirit Halloween sells all sorts of costumes and Halloween-related merchandise.
Strategy Take a look inside the massive, 1,000-store chain that only operates in the run-up to Halloween
X
Advertisement