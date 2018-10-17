Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

These are the 25 best cities to find a job right now


Strategy These are the 25 best cities to find a job right now

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The best cities in the US for finding a job in 2018 aren't where you would expect. New York City isn't on the list, but Detroit is. Topping the ranking this year were the Midwestern hubs of Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, and Kansas City.

St. Louis came in second. play

St. Louis came in second.

(Shutterstock)

  • The best cities in the US for finding a job in 2018 aren't where you would expect.
  • According to Glassdoor, the four best cities for finding a job are in the Midwest.
  • Pittsburgh topped the charts, followed by St. Louis and Indianapolis.

Glassdoor released its top 25 cities for finding a job this year — and you won't find Los Angeles or New York City on the list.

Instead, the Midwestern hubs of Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, and Kansas City topped the ranking this year.

"While several of the cities highlighted in this report might fly under the radar, many are experiencing booming local economies, complete with a healthy dose of new job prospects and strong home affordability," Glassdoor economic research analyst Amanda Stansell said in a press release.

Glassdoor created the list by identifying each metro's Glassdoor City Score (ranked out of 5), which represents three factors:

  1. The ratio of active job openings to population, representing how easy it is to get a job there
  2. The ratio of median annual base salary to median metro home value (taken from Zillow), indicating the area's affordability
  3. The average job satisfaction of local employees, according to Glassdoor reviews, showing how happy employees in the city are

Glassdoor also provided the most in-demand jobs in each area. See if your city made the list:

25. Charlotte

25. Charlotte play

25. Charlotte

(Shutterstock/digidreamgrafix)

Glassdoor city score: 3.9

Median base salary: $48,000

Median home value: $195,800

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4

Hot jobs: Data scientist, business analyst, project manager



24. Richmond, Virginia

24. Richmond, Virginia play

24. Richmond, Virginia

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Glassdoor city score: 3.9

Median base salary: $47,000

Median home value: $223,200

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4

Hot jobs: Financial analyst, clinical nurse, management consultant



23. Seattle

23. Seattle play

23. Seattle

(Asif Islam/Shutterstock)

Glassdoor city score: 3.9

Median base salary: $64,000

Median home value: $492,700

Job satisfaction rating: 3.5

Hot jobs: Software development engineer, product manager, barista



22. San Francisco

22. San Francisco play

22. San Francisco

(IM_photo/Shutterstock)

Glassdoor city score: 3.9

Median base salary: $80,000

Median home value: $953,600

Job satisfaction rating: 3.6

Hot jobs: Software engineer, marketing manager, account executive



21. Minneapolis-St. Paul

21. Minneapolis-St. Paul play

21. Minneapolis-St. Paul

(Scruggelgreen/Shutterstock)

Glassdoor city score: 3.9

Median base salary: $53,000

Median home value: $261,300

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4

Hot jobs: Manufacturing engineer, licensed practical nurse, cashier



20. Oklahoma City

20. Oklahoma City play

20. Oklahoma City

(iStock)

Glassdoor city score: 4.0

Median base salary: $38,000

Median home value: $142,400

Job satisfaction rating: 3.5

Hot jobs: Test engineer, medical assistant, sales consultant



19. Atlanta

19. Atlanta play

19. Atlanta

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Glassdoor city score: 4.0

Median base salary: $50,000

Median home value: $204,600

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4

Hot jobs: Business analyst, big data engineer, restaurant manager



18. Philadelphia

18. Philadelphia play

18. Philadelphia

(Shutterstock)

Glassdoor city score: 4.0

Median base salary: $50,000

Median home value: $228,100

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4

Hot jobs: Physical therapist, public relations manager, store manager



17. Baltimore

17. Baltimore play

17. Baltimore

(Tupungato/Shutterstock)

Glassdoor city score: 4.0

Median base salary: $50,000

Median home value: $264,800

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4

Hot jobs: Product manager, software developer, police officer



16. Louisville, Kentucky

16. Louisville, Kentucky play

16. Louisville, Kentucky

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Glassdoor city score: 4.0

Median base salary: $42,000

Median home value: $155,200

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4

Hot jobs: Business development manager, marketing manager, certified nursing assistant



15. Columbus, Ohio

15. Columbus, Ohio play

15. Columbus, Ohio

(Shutterstock/aceshot1)

Glassdoor city score: 4.1

Median base salary: $47,500

Median home value: $182,200

Job satisfaction rating: 3.3

Hot jobs: Database administrator, insurance agent, shift manager



14. Chicago

14. Chicago play

14. Chicago

(Jon Bilous/Shutterstock)

Glassdoor city score: 4.1

Median base salary: $54,000

Median home value: $220,400

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4

Hot jobs: Software engineer, speech language pathologist, cook



13. Birmingham, Alabama

13. Birmingham, Alabama play

13. Birmingham, Alabama

(Kris Kuzniar/Shutterstock)

Glassdoor city score: 4.1

Median base salary: $42,000

Median home value: $139,100

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4

Hot jobs: Registered nurse, operations manager, truck driver



12. Washington, D.C.

12. Washington, D.C. play

12. Washington, D.C.

(Anton_Ivanov/Shutterstock)

Glassdoor city score: 4.1

Median base salary: $64,000

Median home value: $399,500

Job satisfaction rating: 3.6

Hot jobs: Risk consultant, security analyst, systems administrator



11. Kansas City, Missouri

11. Kansas City, Missouri play

11. Kansas City, Missouri

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Glassdoor city score: 4.1

Median base salary: $48,000

Median home value: $181,400

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4

Hot jobs: Mobile developer, licensed practical nurse, office manager



10. Detroit

10. Detroit play

10. Detroit

(shutterstock/Darlene Munro)

Glassdoor city score: 4.1

Median base salary: $50,000

Median home value: $154,900

Job satisfaction rating: 3.3

Hot jobs: Manufacturing engineer, data scientist, auto technician



9. Cleveland

9. Cleveland play

9. Cleveland

(Shutterstock/f11photo)

Glassdoor city score: 4.2

Median base salary: $46,000

Median home value: $141,100

Job satisfaction rating: 3.2

Hot jobs: Java engineer, consultant, store manager



8. Raleigh, North Carolina

8. Raleigh, North Carolina play

8. Raleigh, North Carolina

(Sharkshock/Shutterstock)

Glassdoor city score: 4.2

Median base salary: $50,000

Median home value: $255,000

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4

Hot jobs: Registered nurse, research associate, business analyst



7. Memphis, Tennessee

7. Memphis, Tennessee play

7. Memphis, Tennessee

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Glassdoor city score: 4.2

Median base salary: $43,900

Median home value: $133,100

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4

Hot jobs: Product manager, account executive, restaurant manager



6. Boston

6. Boston play

6. Boston

(Shutterstock/Rsphotograph)

Glassdoor city score: 4.2

Median base salary: $62,000

Median home value: $455,600

Job satisfaction rating: 3.5

Hot jobs: Software engineer, project manager, administrative assistant



5. Hartford, Connecticut

5. Hartford, Connecticut play

5. Hartford, Connecticut

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Glassdoor city score: 4.2

Median base salary: $55,000

Median home value: $227,600

Job satisfaction rating: 3.3

Hot jobs: Electrical engineer, teacher, maintenance technician



4. Cincinnati

4. Cincinnati play

4. Cincinnati

(Robert Dunn/Shutterstock)

Glassdoor city score: 4.2

Median base salary: $45,000

Median home value: $160,900

Job satisfaction rating: 3.3

Hot jobs: Account executive, software engineer, sales associate



3. Indianapolis

3. Indianapolis play

3. Indianapolis

(Shutterstock)

Glassdoor city score: 4.3

Median base salary: $45,000

Median home value: $152,800

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4

Hot jobs: Mechanical engineer, marketing manager, truck driver



2. St. Louis

2. St. Louis play

2. St. Louis

(Steven Liveoak/Shutterstock)

Glassdoor city score: 4.3

Median base salary: $48,000

Median home value: $161,400

Job satisfaction rating: 3.5

Hot jobs: Cloud engineer, business analyst, insurance agent



1. Pittsburgh

1. Pittsburgh play

1. Pittsburgh

(Jon Bilous/Shutterstock)

Glassdoor city score: 4.7

Median base salary: $46,500

Median home value: $141,300

Job satisfaction rating: 3.2

Hot jobs: Financial adviser, registered nurse, warehouse associate



Top Articles

1 Strategy 7 lessons I never forgot from the best bosses I ever hadbullet
2 Strategy 'I've decided to step down as CEO': Eddie Lampert sends email...bullet
3 Africa These are the pressing problems Africa needs to tackle in 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The United States, where Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in 1994, is ranked No. 1.
Strategy The 25 best countries in the world to be an entrepreneur starting a company
Finland took the top spot.
Strategy 25 countries where people learn fast, think on their feet, and accomplish a lot at work, ranked
Panera doesn't think bread is the enemy.
Strategy Panera is reinventing bread as 'healthy' as sandwich chains like Quiznos and Subways struggle to survive
null
Strategy 4 ways you're making your job harder than it needs to be
X
Advertisement