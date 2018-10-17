These are the 25 best cities to find a job right now

The best cities in the US for finding a job in 2018 aren't where you would expect. New York City isn't on the list, but Detroit is. Topping the ranking this year were the Midwestern hubs of Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, and Kansas City.
Glassdoor released its top 25 cities for finding a job this year — and you won't find Los Angeles or New York City on the list.
"While several of the cities highlighted in this report might fly under the radar, many are experiencing booming local economies, complete with a healthy dose of new job prospects and strong home affordability," Glassdoor economic research analyst Amanda Stansell said in a press release.
Glassdoor created the list by identifying each metro's Glassdoor City Score (ranked out of 5), which represents three factors:
Glassdoor also provided the most in-demand jobs in each area. See if your city made the list:
Glassdoor city score: 3.9
Median base salary: $48,000
Median home value: $195,800
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Hot jobs: Data scientist, business analyst, project manager
Glassdoor city score: 3.9
Median base salary: $47,000
Median home value: $223,200
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Hot jobs: Financial analyst, clinical nurse, management consultant
Glassdoor city score: 3.9
Median base salary: $64,000
Median home value: $492,700
Job satisfaction rating: 3.5
Hot jobs: Software development engineer, product manager, barista
Glassdoor city score: 3.9
Median base salary: $80,000
Median home value: $953,600
Job satisfaction rating: 3.6
Hot jobs: Software engineer, marketing manager, account executive
Glassdoor city score: 3.9
Median base salary: $53,000
Median home value: $261,300
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Hot jobs: Manufacturing engineer, licensed practical nurse, cashier
Glassdoor city score: 4.0
Median base salary: $38,000
Median home value: $142,400
Job satisfaction rating: 3.5
Hot jobs: Test engineer, medical assistant, sales consultant
Glassdoor city score: 4.0
Median base salary: $50,000
Median home value: $204,600
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Hot jobs: Business analyst, big data engineer, restaurant manager
Glassdoor city score: 4.0
Median base salary: $50,000
Median home value: $228,100
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Hot jobs: Physical therapist, public relations manager, store manager
Glassdoor city score: 4.0
Median base salary: $50,000
Median home value: $264,800
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Hot jobs: Product manager, software developer, police officer
Glassdoor city score: 4.0
Median base salary: $42,000
Median home value: $155,200
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Hot jobs: Business development manager, marketing manager, certified nursing assistant
Glassdoor city score: 4.1
Median base salary: $47,500
Median home value: $182,200
Job satisfaction rating: 3.3
Hot jobs: Database administrator, insurance agent, shift manager
Glassdoor city score: 4.1
Median base salary: $54,000
Median home value: $220,400
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Hot jobs: Software engineer, speech language pathologist, cook
Glassdoor city score: 4.1
Median base salary: $42,000
Median home value: $139,100
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Hot jobs: Registered nurse, operations manager, truck driver
Glassdoor city score: 4.1
Median base salary: $64,000
Median home value: $399,500
Job satisfaction rating: 3.6
Hot jobs: Risk consultant, security analyst, systems administrator
Glassdoor city score: 4.1
Median base salary: $48,000
Median home value: $181,400
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Hot jobs: Mobile developer, licensed practical nurse, office manager
Glassdoor city score: 4.1
Median base salary: $50,000
Median home value: $154,900
Job satisfaction rating: 3.3
Hot jobs: Manufacturing engineer, data scientist, auto technician
Glassdoor city score: 4.2
Median base salary: $46,000
Median home value: $141,100
Job satisfaction rating: 3.2
Hot jobs: Java engineer, consultant, store manager
Glassdoor city score: 4.2
Median base salary: $50,000
Median home value: $255,000
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Hot jobs: Registered nurse, research associate, business analyst
Glassdoor city score: 4.2
Median base salary: $43,900
Median home value: $133,100
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Hot jobs: Product manager, account executive, restaurant manager
Glassdoor city score: 4.2
Median base salary: $62,000
Median home value: $455,600
Job satisfaction rating: 3.5
Hot jobs: Software engineer, project manager, administrative assistant
Glassdoor city score: 4.2
Median base salary: $55,000
Median home value: $227,600
Job satisfaction rating: 3.3
Hot jobs: Electrical engineer, teacher, maintenance technician
Glassdoor city score: 4.2
Median base salary: $45,000
Median home value: $160,900
Job satisfaction rating: 3.3
Hot jobs: Account executive, software engineer, sales associate
Glassdoor city score: 4.3
Median base salary: $45,000
Median home value: $152,800
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Hot jobs: Mechanical engineer, marketing manager, truck driver
Glassdoor city score: 4.3
Median base salary: $48,000
Median home value: $161,400
Job satisfaction rating: 3.5
Hot jobs: Cloud engineer, business analyst, insurance agent
Glassdoor city score: 4.7
Median base salary: $46,500
Median home value: $141,300
Job satisfaction rating: 3.2
Hot jobs: Financial adviser, registered nurse, warehouse associate