These are the brands with the most loyal shoppers

- Amazon and Walmart have the most loyal customers, according to a study by Morning Consult.
- The study looked at what drives brand loyalty across various industries and found that reliability is the most important factor.
- Morning Consult asked 6,600 shoppers to think of a brand they are loyal to and name the first one that came to mind.
Walmart and Amazon have some of the most loyal customers, according to a recent study by Morning Consult.
The firm recently conducted a study about what drives brand loyalty among shoppers. According to the firm, 90% of shoppers associate the word "reliable" with brands they are loyal to. Other factors that the firm found influenced loyalty were prices, quality, customer service, and company ethics.
Morning Consult asked thousands of consumers to think of a brand they are loyal to and name the first one that came to mind. Out of 6,600 people surveyed, 1,262 said they are most loyal to Walmart, and 854 said they are most loyal to Amazon.
The smartphone industry also has a lot of loyal customers. According to Morning Consult, 61% of smartphone owners are likely to buy a new phone from the same manufacturer as their current phone.
These are the top 20 brands consumers are most loyal to, according to the number of times they were mentioned in the study:
20. Microsoft: 39 mentions (jejim/Shutterstock)
19. Ebay: 40 mentions (Shannon Faulk/AP)
18. Publix: 41 mentions (Facebook/Publix)
17. Meijer: 42 mentions (AP)
16. Macy's: 45 mentions (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
15. Best Buy: 48 mentions (Getty Images)
14. Samsung: 51 mentions (Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)
13. Kohl's: 53 mentions (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
12. Home Depot: 59 mentions (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)
11. Starbucks: 64 mentions (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
10. Lowe's: 64 mentions (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
9. Nike: 78 mentions (Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)
8. Coca-Cola: 81 mentions (Coca-cola Facebook)
7. McDonald's: 85 mentions (Getty Images)
6. Costco: 102 mentions (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
5. Kroger: 110 mentions (Hollis Johnson)
4. Apple: 212 mentions (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
3. Target: 385 mentions (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
2. Amazon: 854 mentions (Katie Canales/Business Insider)
1. Walmart: 1,262 mentions (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)