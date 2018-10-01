Pulse.com.gh logo
These are the fastest-growing retailers in America right now


Primark, Bass Pro Shops, and Build.com are some of the fastest-growing retailers in America right now. See what other retailers are on the rise.

  • America's fastest-growing retailers bring in millions of dollars in sales each year.
  • A recent ranking in the National Retail Federation's Stores magazine looked at America's top 100 fastest-growing retail companies based on year-over-year domestic sales growth.
  • Primark, Bass Pro Shops, and Build.com took the top three spots in the ranking, which used data from Kantar Consulting.
  • Nine out of the top 10 fastest-growing retailers belong to different categories, a sign that a brand's strategy is often more important than the category it's in.

America's fastest-growing retailers are bringing in millions and growing bigger every day.

A recent ranking in the National Retail Federation's Stores magazine used sales data from Kantar Consulting to take a look at the top 100 fastest-growing retailers in America. It found that the fastest-growing companies, based on year-over-year domestic sales growth, were Primark, Bass Pro Shops, and Build.com, with Amazon and Wayfair rounding out the top five.

According to Stores magazine, nine out of the top 10 fastest-growing retailers belong to different categories, a sign that a brand's strategy and management are often more important than the category it's in.

Take a look at the top 20 fastest-growing retailers in America, based on year-over-year domestic sales growth:

20. Sprouts Farmers Market: $4.669 billion in sales, up 15% year over year.

19. Murphy USA: $469 million in sales, up 16% year over year.

18. Rouse's Enterprises: $1.527 billion in sales, up 18% year over year.

17. Care Pharmacies Cooperative: $803 million in sales, up 19% year over year.

16. Festival Foods: $1.084 billion in sales, up 19% year over year.

15. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings: $1.077 billion in sales, up 21% year over year.

14. Harbor Freight Tools: $2.369 billion in sales, up 21% year over year.

13. Camping World: $4.1 billion in sales, up 24% year over year.

12. At Home Group: $951 million in sales, up 24% year over year.

11. Duluth Holdings: $471 million in sales, up 25% year over year.

10. Pet Retail Brands: $1.586 billion in sales, up 27% year over year.

9. Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance: $5.885 billion in sales, up 28% year over year.

8. Five Below: $1.278 billion in sales, up 28% year over year.

7. PetSmart: $8.647 billion in sales, up 28% year over year.

6. Tapestry: $5.715 billion in sales, up 33% year over year.

5. Wayfair: $4.696 billion in sales, up 36% year over year.

4. Amazon: $155.943 billion in sales, up 45% year over year.

3. Build.com: $4.490 billion in sales, up 47% year over year.

2. Bass Pro Shops: $7.837 billion in sales, up 94% year over year.

1. Primark: $9.875 billion in sales, up 103% year over year.

