These are the top 10 African universities right now

Most of the top 10 universities on the African continent are from South Africa, according to a 2019 Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2019 includes more than 1,250 universities from 86 countries, making it the biggest international league table to date.

The World University ranking was launched on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at Times Higher Education’s World Academic Summit at the National University of Singapore.

In the list of top 10 African universities, two institutions made it from Nigeria while South African universities ranked others.

Covenant University and the University of Ibadan are the only Nigerian universities in the top 10 list in Africa while University of Nigeria, Nsukka, clinched the 23rd spot on the African table.

University of Ghana and University of Nairobi are below the top 10 in Africa and on the league of 1000 countries in the world.

In its 15th year, the ranking graded universities on core areas like teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

These are the best universities in Africa right now:

1. University of Cape Town

World Ranking: 156

2. University of the Witwatersrand

World Ranking: 201-250

3. Stellenbosch University

World Ranking: 301-350

4. University of KwaZulu-Natal

World Ranking: 401-500

5. Covenant University

World Ranking: 601 - 800

6. University of Ibadan

World Ranking: 601- 800

7. University of Johannesburg

World Ranking: 601- 800

8. University of Pretoria

World Ranking: 601- 800

9. University of the Western Cape

World Ranking: 601- 800

10. Tshwane University of Technology

World Ranking: 801 - 1000

