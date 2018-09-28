These are the top 10 African universities right now

In the list of top 10 African universities, two institutions made it from Nigeria while South African universities raked others.
Covenant University and the University of Ibadan are the only Nigerian universities in the top 10 list in Africa
University of Ghana and University of Nairobi are below the top 10 in Africa and on the league of 1000 countries in the world.
Most of the top 10 universities on the African continent are from South Africa, according to a 2019 Times Higher Education World University Rankings.
The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2019 includes more than 1,250 universities from 86 countries, making it the biggest international league table to date.
The World University ranking was launched on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at Times Higher Education’s World Academic Summit at the National University of Singapore.
In the list of top 10 African universities, two institutions made it from Nigeria while South African universities ranked others.
Covenant University and the University of Ibadan are the only Nigerian universities in the top 10 list in Africa while University of Nigeria, Nsukka, clinched the 23rd spot on the African table.
University of Ghana and University of Nairobi are below the top 10 in Africa and on the league of 1000 countries in the world.
In its 15th year, the ranking graded universities on core areas like teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.
These are the best universities in Africa right now:
1. University of Cape Town
World Ranking: 156
2. University of the Witwatersrand
World Ranking: 201-250
3. Stellenbosch University
World Ranking: 301-350
4. University of KwaZulu-Natal
World Ranking: 401-500
5. Covenant University
World Ranking: 601 - 800
6. University of Ibadan
World Ranking: 601- 800
7. University of Johannesburg
World Ranking: 601- 800
8. University of Pretoria
World Ranking: 601- 800
9. University of the Western Cape
World Ranking: 601- 800
10. Tshwane University of Technology
World Ranking: 801 - 1000
Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:
Nigerian banks illegally charged customers over N65 billion in 6 years
Nigeria continues to hold interest rate at record-high of 14%
Nigeria's central bank says it is engaging with MTN and 4 banks over $8.1 billion claims
Nigeria suspends plans for a national carrier and we all saw it coming
5 economic problems in the HSBC report that the Nigerian government is yet to address
All you need to know as Nigeria’s central bank and MTN forex saga
Passion Incubator cofounder talks to Business Insider about the Africa Business Festival
I visited the 6 Google Stations in Lagos and here's what I found out about the free Wi-Fi