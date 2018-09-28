Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

These are the top 10 African universities right now


Strategy These are the top 10 African universities right now

  • Published:

In the list of top 10 African universities, two institutions made it from Nigeria while South African universities raked others.

These are the top 10 African universities right now play Students at the University of the Witwatersrand (Mail & Guardian)

  • Most of the top 10 universities on the African continent are from South Africa

  • Covenant University and the University of Ibadan are the only Nigerian universities in the top 10 list in Africa

  • University of Ghana and University of Nairobi are below the top 10 in Africa and on the league of 1000 countries in the world.

Most of the top 10 universities on the African continent are from South Africa, according to a 2019 Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2019 includes more than 1,250 universities from 86 countries, making it the biggest international league table to date.

The World University ranking was launched on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at Times Higher Education’s World Academic Summit at the National University of Singapore.

Top 10 universities in the world right now play

Top 10 universities in the world right now

(timeshighereducation)

 

In the list of top 10 African universities, two institutions made it from Nigeria while South African universities ranked others.

Covenant University and the University of Ibadan are the only Nigerian universities in the top 10 list in Africa while University of Nigeria, Nsukka, clinched the 23rd spot on the African table.

University of Ghana and University of Nairobi are below the top 10 in Africa and on the league of 1000 countries in the world.

In its 15th year, the ranking graded universities on core areas like teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

These are the best universities in Africa right now:

1. University of Cape Town

These are the top 10 African universities right now play

Students walk accross a plaza in front of the University of Cape Town in Cape Town, South Africa, November 13, 2017.

(REUTERS/Mike Hutchings)

 

World Ranking: 156

2. University of the Witwatersrand

These are the top 10 African universities right now play

University of the Witwatersrand

(Mail & Guardian)

 

World Ranking: 201-250

3. Stellenbosch University

These are the top 10 African universities right now play

Stellenbosch University

(Airbnb)

 

World Ranking: 301-350

4. University of KwaZulu-Natal

These are the top 10 African universities right now play

University of KwaZulu-Natal

(News24)

 

World Ranking: 401-500

5. Covenant University

play

 

World Ranking: 601 - 800

6. University of Ibadan

Why Nigerian Universities underperform according to LASU VC play

University of Ibadan, the first university in Nigeria.

(Independent)

 

World Ranking: 601- 800

7. University of Johannesburg

These are the top 10 African universities right now play

University of Johannesburg

(Career Times)

 

World Ranking: 601- 800

8. University of Pretoria

These are the top 10 African universities right now play

University of Pretoria

(ISASA)

 

World Ranking: 601- 800

9. University of the Western Cape

These are the top 10 African universities right now play

University of the Western Cape

(GCX)

 

World Ranking: 601- 800

10. Tshwane University of Technology

These are the top 10 African universities right now play

Tshwane University of Technology campus

(eNCA)

 

World Ranking: 801 - 1000

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top Articles

1 Strategy Your English teacher was wrong – there are tons of words that...bullet
2 Strategy Nigeria's GTBank makes the list of 12 global companies to...bullet
3 Strategy The European company that owns Panera and Krispy Kreme has...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Strategy Azealia Banks wants to work with Grimes to create the soundtrack to Elon Musk's SEC 'funding secured' investigation (TSLA)
Amazon 4-star featured deals of the day, top-rated products, and other features similar to the website.
Strategy Amazon just opened a new store that sells only its best products. Here's what it's like to shop there. (AMZN)
null
Strategy The SEC alleges that Elon Musk's $420 price point was a weed reference to amuse his girlfriend (TSLA)
Chick-fil-A is one of the most successful fast-food chains in the US.
Strategy Chick-fil-A is one of the most profitable fast-food chains in the US — here's why they're so successful
X
Advertisement