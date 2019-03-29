The list titled, “Top 10 Philanthropists behind Nigeria’s Largest Private Foundations,” was released on Tuesday.
Tony Iji, publisher of The Top10 Magazine, said, “In line with our tradition of celebrating 10 leading lights in every sector of the society, this edition of the magazine focuses on the top 10 Nigerian philanthropists who have distinguished themselves with proven track record of commitment to philanthropy and service to humanity by committing substantial part of their wealth to the development of the society”.
ALSO READ: Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote and Tony Elumelu named among the 100 most influential philanthropists in the world
The latest edition, according to the magazine, looks at the stakes and contributions of Nigeria’s largest private foundations, using criteria such as the size of their foundations, track record of activities, the volume of interventions, the strategic importance of areas of focus and evidence of impact created in the society by their foundations.
Here are the top philanthropists at the moment
- Aliko Dangote, founder of Aliko Dangote Foundation
- Rochas Okorocha, founder of Rochas Foundation
- Tony Elumelu, founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation
- Jim Ovia, founder of Jim Ovia Foundation
- Theophilus Y. Danjuma, founder of TY Danjuma Foundation
- Emeka Offor, founder of Sir Emeka Offor Foundation
- Oba Otudeko, founder of Oba Otudeko Foundation
- Folorunso Alakija, founder of Rose of Sharon Foundation
- Muhammadu Indimi, founder of Mohammadu Indimi Foundation
- Subomi Michael Balogun, founder of Otunba Tunwase Foundation.