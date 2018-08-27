British Airways and Emirates are the most family-friendly airlines in the world, according to Play Like Mum, a toy company.
Play Like Mum said it used criteria such as in-flight entertainment for kids, early boarding, free checked luggage and being able to take pushchairs without extra fees.
The key criteria include free seat reservations, free checked luggage, free boarding for families, no 'lap fees', kid's meal, free kids entertainment, on-boarding basset/carry cot and take pushchair for free.
ALSO READ: Here are the 10 best African airlines
While their offers vary, only British Airways and Emirates offered all these services to passengers travelling with families.
1. British Airways
2. Emirates
3. Virgin Atlantic
4. Lufthansa
5. AirFrance
Other are:
6. Qatar Airways
7. Etihad
8. KLM
9. Qantas
10. Singapore Airlines
11. Thomas Cook Airlines
12. Norwegian
13. Aer Lingus
14. Turkish Airlines
15. American Airlines
16. Easy Jet
17. TUI
18. RyanAir
19. Jet2
20. Flybe
Nigerian girls, Team Save-A-Soul, win world's largest tech competition
Tidal has launched in Uganda in partnership with MTN as it eyes expansion in Africa
I visited the 6 Google Stations in Lagos and here's what I found out about the free Wi-Fi
6 Nigerians who hold leadership positions at top international organisations
Life after power for 3 African dictators who left office in 2017