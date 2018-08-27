news

British Airways, Emirates and Virgin Atlantic are the most family-friendly airlines in the world, according to Play Like Mum, a toy company. Of the top 20, none is African.

Play Like Mum said it used criteria such as in-flight entertainment for kids, early boarding, free checked luggage and being able to take pushchairs without extra fees.

The key criteria include free seat reservations, free checked luggage, free boarding for families, no 'lap fees', kid's meal, free kids entertainment, on-boarding basset/carry cot and take pushchair for free.

While their offers vary, only British Airways and Emirates offered all these services to passengers travelling with families.

The airlines are:

1. British Airways

2. Emirates

3. Virgin Atlantic

4. Lufthansa

5. AirFrance

Other are:

6. Qatar Airways

7. Etihad

8. KLM

9. Qantas

10. Singapore Airlines

11. Thomas Cook Airlines

12. Norwegian

13. Aer Lingus

14. Turkish Airlines

15. American Airlines

16. Easy Jet

17. TUI

18. RyanAir

19. Jet2

20. Flybe

