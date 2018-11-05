Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Strategy These chains are offering freebies and deals on Election Day

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Midterm elections are happening on November 6, and many brands are offering freebies and deals.

Shake Shack is offering free fries with an "I Voted" sticker or the code "ivoted." play

Shake Shack is offering free fries with an "I Voted" sticker or the code "ivoted."

(Facebook/Shake Shack)

  • Midterm elections are happening across the United States on November 6.
  • Voter turnout typically isn't great for midterms, so some brands offer freebies and deals to those who show their "I Voted" stickers.
  • Offering free food as an incentive to voters falls in a legal gray area, but many brands get around that by offering the perks to anyone who asks for them, rather than only allowing voters to get the perks.
  • Here are the places offering deals this Election Day.

Midterm elections aren't known for great turnouts. To help change that, many brands are offering freebies and deals for voters.

Only about four in 10 eligible Americans vote in midterm elections, according to Fortune. In the past, stores like 7-Eleven and White Castle have offered incentives to customers who show an "I Voted" sticker.

There have been questions in the past whether brands' incentivizing voters is legal.

"It is illegal in elections when federal candidates are on the ballot to offer free stuff (including free food or drink) to people upon proof of voting," said Rick Hasen, a law professor at UC Irvine told Nation's Restaurant News.

However, many brands find a way around this by offering the perks to anyone who asks for them, not just to customers who show an "I Voted" sticker.

Here are some of the places offering deals this Election Day:

Shake Shack is offering free fries with an order if you show an "I Voted" sticker or use the code "ivoted" at checkout.

play

(Facebook/Shake Shack)

Source: USA Today



Potbelly Sandwich Shop is offering a free cookie with any order on Tuesday or Wednesday. You don't need proof that you voted — just ask.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop is offering a free cookie with any order on Tuesday or Wednesday. You don't need proof that you voted — just ask. play

Potbelly Sandwich Shop is offering a free cookie with any order on Tuesday or Wednesday. You don't need proof that you voted — just ask.

(Facebook/Potbelly Sandwich Shop)

Source: USA Today, Potbelly



California Tortilla is offering a free order of chips and queso at all 50 locations if you say "I voted" at checkout.

California Tortilla is offering a free order of chips and queso at all 50 locations if you say "I voted" at checkout. play

California Tortilla is offering a free order of chips and queso at all 50 locations if you say "I voted" at checkout.

(Facebook/California Tortilla)

Source: USA Today



Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is offering $1 off a sub on Election Day.

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is offering $1 off a sub on Election Day. play

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is offering $1 off a sub on Election Day.

(Facebook/Capriottis Sandwich Shop)

Source: USA Today



Bobo's is offering a free oat bar if you tag @eatbobos on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter and use the hashtag #GetOatTheVote.

Bobo's is offering a free oat bar if you tag @eatbobos on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter and use the hashtag #GetOatTheVote. play

Bobo's is offering a free oat bar if you tag @eatbobos on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter and use the hashtag #GetOatTheVote.

(Facebook/Bobo's Oar Bars)

Source: USA Today



Chameleon Cold Brew is offering a voucher for a free 10-ounce cold brew if you post a selfie with an "I Voted" sticker, tagging @ChameleonColdBrew and using the hashtag #FuelTheVote.

Chameleon Cold Brew is offering a voucher for a free 10-ounce cold brew if you post a selfie with an "I Voted" sticker, tagging @ChameleonColdBrew and using the hashtag #FuelTheVote. play

Chameleon Cold Brew is offering a voucher for a free 10-ounce cold brew if you post a selfie with an "I Voted" sticker, tagging @ChameleonColdBrew and using the hashtag #FuelTheVote.

(Facebook/Chameleon Cold Brew)

Source: USA Today



Taco John's is offering a free order of chips and nacho cheese with any order placed on its app. Tuesday is also National Nacho Day.

Taco John's is offering a free order of chips and nacho cheese with any order placed on its app. Tuesday is also National Nacho Day. play

Taco John's is offering a free order of chips and nacho cheese with any order placed on its app. Tuesday is also National Nacho Day.

(Facebook/Taco John's)

Source: USA Today



Corner Bakery Cafe is offering free coffee to voters who show stickers at any of its locations across 26 states.

Corner Bakery Cafe is offering free coffee to voters who show stickers at any of its locations across 26 states. play

Corner Bakery Cafe is offering free coffee to voters who show stickers at any of its locations across 26 states.

(Facebook/Corner Bakery Cafe)

Source: USA Today



In Philly, coffee chain Saxbys is giving away a medium hot coffee, a medium cold brew, or a medium Groothie smoothie to anyone who comes in on Election Day.

In Philly, coffee chain Saxbys is giving away a medium hot coffee, a medium cold brew, or a medium Groothie smoothie to anyone who comes in on Election Day. play

In Philly, coffee chain Saxbys is giving away a medium hot coffee, a medium cold brew, or a medium Groothie smoothie to anyone who comes in on Election Day.

(Facebook/Saxbys)

Source: Eater



In Los Angeles, all the 1933 Group bars are offering $1 Moscow Mules or Old Fashioneds between 5 and 7 p.m. on Election Day. The bars are Oldfields, Bigfoot Lodge, Bigfoot Lodge West, Harlowe, Sassafras, Idle Hour, Thirsty Crow, Highland Park Bowl, and La Cuevita.

In Los Angeles, all the 1933 Group bars are offering $1 Moscow Mules or Old Fashioneds between 5 and 7 p.m. on Election Day. The bars are Oldfields, Bigfoot Lodge, Bigfoot Lodge West, Harlowe, Sassafras, Idle Hour, Thirsty Crow, Highland Park Bowl, and La Cuevita. play

In Los Angeles, all the 1933 Group bars are offering $1 Moscow Mules or Old Fashioneds between 5 and 7 p.m. on Election Day. The bars are Oldfields, Bigfoot Lodge, Bigfoot Lodge West, Harlowe, Sassafras, Idle Hour, Thirsty Crow, Highland Park Bowl, and La Cuevita.

(Facebook/1933 Group)

Source: LA Magazine



New York City's Black Seed Bagels is offering a free cup of Stumptown coffee with any purchase and an "I Voted" sticker at each of its four locations.

New York City's Black Seed Bagels is offering a free cup of Stumptown coffee with any purchase and an "I Voted" sticker at each of its four locations. play

New York City's Black Seed Bagels is offering a free cup of Stumptown coffee with any purchase and an "I Voted" sticker at each of its four locations.

(Facebook/Black Seed Bagels)

Source: Refinery29



Toby's Estate, also in NYC, is offering $1 drip coffee at any of its five locations on Tuesday.

Toby's Estate, also in NYC, is offering $1 drip coffee at any of its five locations on Tuesday. play

Toby's Estate, also in NYC, is offering $1 drip coffee at any of its five locations on Tuesday.

(Facebook/Toby's Estate)

Source: Refinery29



NYC's Birch Coffee is offering a free drip coffee at any of its 10 locations on Election Day.

NYC's Birch Coffee is offering a free drip coffee at any of its 10 locations on Election Day. play

NYC's Birch Coffee is offering a free drip coffee at any of its 10 locations on Election Day.

(Facebook/Birch Coffee)

Source: Refinery29



Top Articles

1 Strategy What you need to know about Black Friday this yearbullet
2 Strategy Amazon is launching a new delivery program and hiring...bullet
3 Strategy NYC's new World Trade Center expected their offices to be...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

fast food fries
Strategy Forget teenagers: Fast food joints across the US are hiring senior citizens, and it's thanks to 2 major demographic trends
Under Armour CEO and founder Kevin Plank.
Strategy Under Armour employees — including CEO Kevin Plank — reportedly went to strip clubs on the company's dime before a policy change this year (UAA)
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is apparently desperate to win Amazon's HQ2.
Strategy New York's governor jokes he'll change his name to 'Amazon Cuomo' to win the HQ2 bid, and it reveals just how desperate states are to land Amazon's second headquarters (AMZN)
Amazon is reportedly considering splitting HQ2 between two locations.
Strategy Amazon is reportedly planning on crowning 2 HQ2 winners, with 2 new headquarters in separate locations (AMZN)
X
Advertisement