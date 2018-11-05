news

Midterm elections are happening across the United States on November 6.

Voter turnout typically isn't great for midterms, so some brands offer freebies and deals to those who show their "I Voted" stickers.

Offering free food as an incentive to voters falls in a legal gray area, but many brands get around that by offering the perks to anyone who asks for them, rather than only allowing voters to get the perks.

Midterm elections aren't known for great turnouts. To help change that, many brands are offering freebies and deals for voters.

Only about four in 10 eligible Americans vote in midterm elections, according to Fortune. In the past, stores like 7-Eleven and White Castle have offered incentives to customers who show an "I Voted" sticker.

There have been questions in the past whether brands' incentivizing voters is legal.

"It is illegal in elections when federal candidates are on the ballot to offer free stuff (including free food or drink) to people upon proof of voting," said Rick Hasen, a law professor at UC Irvine told Nation's Restaurant News.

However, many brands find a way around this by offering the perks to anyone who asks for them, not just to customers who show an "I Voted" sticker.

Here are some of the places offering deals this Election Day:

Shake Shack is offering free fries with an order if you show an "I Voted" sticker or use the code "ivoted" at checkout.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop is offering a free cookie with any order on Tuesday or Wednesday. You don't need proof that you voted — just ask.

California Tortilla is offering a free order of chips and queso at all 50 locations if you say "I voted" at checkout.

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is offering $1 off a sub on Election Day.

Bobo's is offering a free oat bar if you tag @eatbobos on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter and use the hashtag #GetOatTheVote.

Chameleon Cold Brew is offering a voucher for a free 10-ounce cold brew if you post a selfie with an "I Voted" sticker, tagging @ChameleonColdBrew and using the hashtag #FuelTheVote.

Taco John's is offering a free order of chips and nacho cheese with any order placed on its app. Tuesday is also National Nacho Day.

Corner Bakery Cafe is offering free coffee to voters who show stickers at any of its locations across 26 states.

In Philly, coffee chain Saxbys is giving away a medium hot coffee, a medium cold brew, or a medium Groothie smoothie to anyone who comes in on Election Day.

In Los Angeles, all the 1933 Group bars are offering $1 Moscow Mules or Old Fashioneds between 5 and 7 p.m. on Election Day. The bars are Oldfields, Bigfoot Lodge, Bigfoot Lodge West, Harlowe, Sassafras, Idle Hour, Thirsty Crow, Highland Park Bowl, and La Cuevita.

New York City's Black Seed Bagels is offering a free cup of Stumptown coffee with any purchase and an "I Voted" sticker at each of its four locations.

Toby's Estate, also in NYC, is offering $1 drip coffee at any of its five locations on Tuesday.

NYC's Birch Coffee is offering a free drip coffee at any of its 10 locations on Election Day.

