These haunting photos of the retail apocalypse reveal a new normal in America as Sears reportedly prepares for bankruptcy (M, JCP)

news
Toys R Us announced in March that it would close or sell all 735 of its stores in the United States. (Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)
The retail apocalypse has descended on America.
More than 3,800 stores are expected to close across the country this year. Department stores like Macy's, Sears, and JCPenney, and retailers including Toys R Us, BCBG, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Bebe have decided to close dozens of stores.
Now, Sears could be set to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week, The Wall Street Journal reports. According to people with knowledge of the situation, the struggling retailer has hired M-III Partners to put together a bankruptcy filing.
Sears isn't the only company that is struggling to adjust to the rise of e-commerce and the fall of foot traffic. With vacancy rates continuing to rise, walking through a mall in 2018 is like walking through a graveyard.
Here's photographic evidence that a retail apocalypse is hitting the United States hard:
Perhaps most emblematic of the retail apocalypse are photos of dead malls.
As customers increasingly shop online, malls are suffering the consequences.
Visits to malls declined by 50% from 2010 to 2013, according to the real-estate research firm Cushman & Wakefield.
In the nearly two years since it closed, Chicago's Lincoln Mall has transformed from a vibrant shopping center into an eerie, deserted wasteland.
The mall closed after many retailers — including Sears — shuttered their locations inside the shopping center.
Photographer Seph Lawless documents abandoned and forgotten malls across the United States.
While abandoned malls are spooky, shopping centers in their death throes are scary in a different way.
Regency Square Mall in Richmond, Virginia, is still open, but numerous storefronts have gone dark as retailers have closed their stores.
The mall's operators have attempted to cover up the closings by installing vending machines in boarded-up walls.
The mall seems almost as empty as the closed malls.
Roughly a third of shopping malls are at risk of dying off as a result of store closings, according to data from Green Street Advisors. When a mall loses an anchor store, like Sears, it can be nearly impossible to survive.
Retailers are struggling to maintain some semblance of normality as sales slump.
Sears has been hit with both plummeting sales and dwindling inventory, as seen in this empty area of a store in Richmond, Virginia.
Kmart, which merged with Sears in 2005, has been criticized for its disorganized stores.
Some shoppers say Kmart's rough setup is "depressing."
At one store in Hillsboro, Ohio, Kmart hung white sheets to hide the area where the grocery section once was.
Sears has cut its store count down to 866 as of September 13, down from 1,980 stores in 2013.
The fate of Sears Canada could offer a dark glimpse into what might happen next. The retailer began liquidating its assets in October 2017, resulting in apocalyptic scenes in stores.
Sears quietly announced its most recent round of store closures earlier this October, with plans to shutter at least seven Sears stores and five Kmart stores ahead of the holidays.
The financial struggles of Macy's are similarly apparent in its disheveled appearance.
A July 2016 visit to the flagship Macy's store in Manhattan revealed messy shelves and lots of sales.
It's difficult to convince shoppers that this apparel is high-quality when it's presented so haphazardly.
Still, the Manhattan Macy's is better than the scene at Minneapolis' Nicollet Mall location days before it closed.
Macy's has announced plans to close at least 11 locations in 2018.
A visit to a Manhattan JCPenney in 2017 revealed similar disorganization.
In addition to clothes thrown on the floor, packaging was damaged and opened.
JCPenney closed 138 stores in 2017 and has announced plans to close eight more this year.
A visit to a Manhattan JCPenney store this May revealed a similar scene.
The sheer volume of clothing was shocking.
Jill Soltau, the former president and CEO of craft retailer Joann Stores, is set to take over as CEO of JCPenney on October 15.
"It remains to be seen whether she has the skillset and the ability to move as quickly as she will have to in order to pull JCPenney out of the spiral that it is in," Mark Cohen, director of retail studies at Columbia Business School and the former CEO of Sears Canada, told Business Insider of the appointment.
Nearly everything at RadioShack was on sale as the chain prepared to close 1,430 stores in 2017.
A store in Manhattan was covered with signs highlighting sales.
The displays, however, seemed to be hastily set up.
Wet Seal announced plans to close all 171 locations in early 2017.
Crocs is closing 49 locations this year after a wave of closures in 2017.
Claire's, the teen jewelry and accessories retailer, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March.
At the time, Claire's announced plans to close 92 stores across the US.
The retailer closing the most stores in 2018 is Toys R Us.
The toy retailer has completed the process of liquidating all of its 735 US locations following an unsuccessful attempt to restructure the business through bankruptcy.
Stores across the country put everything on clearance in an attempt to clear out inventory.
"The stores were in a depressing state — lights were flickering, there were stacks of boxes everywhere, and empty shelves lined the walls," Business Insider's Jessica Tyler reported after visiting three Toys R Us locations in May.
Shelves and fixtures were for sale in addition to the toys.
It is a depressing downfall for the once-beloved toy retailer.
The most recent retail bankruptcy — prior to the Sears report — is Mattress Firm, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in early October.
The retailer plans to close more than 200 locations imminently.
When Business Insider's Mary Hanbury visited Mattress Firm locations earlier this year, she reported she was struck by the lack of customers.
"Even with the sales and discount signs, customers didn't seem to be biting," Hanbury reported.
A total of 14 US retailers have filed for bankruptcy or announced liquidations so far in 2018.
Nine West, Remington Outdoor, and The Bon-Ton Stores are among the retail companies that have filed for bankruptcy this year.
RIP, retail as we know it.
