These stores have the best return policies in retail

L.L.Bean has long been known for its lifetime return policy, which it ended in February.

The store now offers a still-generous one-year window for returns.

It's not the only US retailer with an extremely generous return policy.

In February, L.L.Bean ended its legendary lifetime return policy to clamp down on customers who were taking advantage and using it to replace heavily worn products.

"Increasingly, a small, but growing number of customers have been interpreting our guarantee well beyond its original intent. Some view it as a lifetime product replacement program, expecting refunds for heavily worn products used over many years," the company's executive chairman, Shawn O. Gorman, wrote in an email announcing the policy changes to customers.

But it isn't all doom and gloom for L.L.Bean customers, as the store still offers a very reasonable one-year window for returns.

And it's not alone — a whole host of US retailers offer customers incredible return policies.

Take a look at some of the best, below:

Costco

Costco has one of the most generous return policies of any store. It says that any product can be returned to Costco warehouses for any reason. The only restrictions are on electronics, which must be returned within 90 days.

There are exceptions to the rule, however. In August, Business Insider reported that one member had her membership canceled after being told by Costco that she had made too many returns.

Ikea

Ikea gives customers a 365-day return window for a full refund unless the product in question is a mattress, which can only be exchanged once.

Given that a year is a long time to hold onto a receipt, the store can also help you out by searching for an order using your credit- or debit-card number.

L.L.Bean

L.L.Bean previously offered an almost unbelievably generous return policy – customers could bring back any items bought at L.L.Bean if they felt it didn't live up to their expectations. The guarantee covered the item's full lifetime.

In February, the store reduced the return window to one year, which is still considerably better than a lot of stores.

REI

REI also used to offer a no-questions-asked return policy where customers could return used items for cash. The return window has now been reduced to one year, but customers are still able to trial the products during that time.

Outdoor products have to be returned within 90 days.

Casper

Mattress startup Casper offers a 100-day window to trial its mattresses. The best part of the return policy is that it imposes no hassle on the customer. The company will come and collect the product from your home and donate it to a charity.

Athleta

Athleta has its own return policy that far outshines its sister companies Gap and Old Navy.

Customers are given the chance to work out in products, and if they don't like them, they can return them anytime after.

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's will give a full refund on its private-label products. "If a customer purchases a product and is dissatisfied with the purchase, we encourage them to return the product to the store in exchange for a full refund," a spokesperson for the company told Business Insider.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom doesn't have a return policy, per se. Each return is settled on a case-by-case basis, and there are no time limits on when you can return a product.

Kohl's

Kohl's will take back any item at any time. Customers can make returns in-store or via mail. If you lose the receipt but paid with a store card or credit card, they can look up your order directly.

CVS beauty products

CVS will take back any beauty product purchase, even if it's opened, no questions asked. It has the same policy in place for CVS/pharmacy brand products.

Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer is so confident that customers will be pleased with its products that it offers an unconditional lifetime return policy.

The concept was created by its founder many years ago and has stuck to this day.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Provided it's within a year, you don't even need a receipt to return products at Bed Bath & Beyond. The store will track down your item using credit-card details or order numbers.

Zappos

Online shoe store Zappos gives its customers plenty of time to make a decision. Its return policy allows customers to get a full refund within 365 days, providing the product has not been worn and is still in its original packaging.

Sephora

To prevent customers from draining a tube of foundation in a month and then trying to return it in-store, Sephora stipulates that returns must be in "new or gently used condition."

You can get a full refund on your card if you return the item within 60 days, and if it reaches up to 90 days, then you can get a refund in store credit.

Land's End

Land's End's return policy is as good as it gets. You can return any item at any time, provided you have the receipt.

Macy's

Macy's has toughened up its return policy recently. What was a 365-day return window has been cut down to 180 days, which still gives customers ample time to get a refund if they so choose.

There's one exception to the rule: the department store does not allow customers to return products from its "Last Act" clearance sections beyond 30 days.

Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works has a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

"We just want you to love it," the company writes on Facebook. You can return or exchange any of its products at any time.