This hatmaker is beloved by celebrities like Lady Gaga and Pharrell — here's why one of his custom hats can cost $1,000
Published:
14:00
, Refreshed:
55 minutes ago
Kyle Kerchaert
news
Nick Fouquet is a Venice Beach hatmaker with a clientele list that includes
celebrities
like
Lady Gaga
and Pharrell Williams.
His
hats
can sell for up to $1,000 each because of the high-quality materials and intensive process it takes to make them.
Fouquet told us that hatmakers often keep their processes a secret, but he gave us an inside look into how he makes his masterpieces — including the part of the process where he sets the hats on fire.
